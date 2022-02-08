Adele Tearfully Thanks Son & Ex-Husband While Accepting Album of the Year at 2022 Brit Awards

Adele celebrates after receiving the song of the year award during the BRIT Awards 2022 ceremony and live show, in London, on Feb. 8, 2022.

Adele has won the 2022 Brit Awards’ most prestigious honor: the album of the year award.

Before the conclusion of Tuesday’s (Feb. 8) awards show, the singer accepted the prize for her fourth studio album, 30. Though the 33-year-old kept things brief while collecting her awards for song of the year (“Easy on Me”) and artist of the year, she delivered a personal speech the third time around and thanked her 9-year-old son Angelo and ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, his dad. This album was all of our journey, not just mine,” Adele said, holding back tears. “I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me because not many people do stuff like that anymore. My son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it’s for him.”

The “Oh My God” singer also took a brief moment before the end of her speech to thank 30 producer Inflo for helping her both musically and personally while they were making the album. “Someone that was absolutely integral to this album is producer of the year this year, his name is Inflo. He really changed my life, not just with my music but he really helped me in so many ways. Flo, I love you — this is for you as well,” she concluded.

Earlier in the evening, Adele dazzled at the Brits while performing 30‘s “I Drink Wine.” With Tuesday night’s awards, the singer has earned a total of 12 Brit Awards throughout her career.

See Adele’s acceptance speech below.