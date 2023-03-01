Adam Sandler to Receive King of Comedy Award at 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards

Adam Sandler will receive the inaugural King of Comedy Award at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which is set to air live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The show will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the first time.

“I’ve had so many great times at this fantastic awards extravaganza and I’ll always be excited to hang with da kiddies!!” Sandler said in a statement. “Love to all!!!”

Sandler has won 10 Kids’ Choice Awards over the years, for both his voiceover work in animated movies and acting roles in comedies. Sandler’s films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide and include such hits as Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy and Hotel Transylvania.

Sandler is also set to receive this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award will be presented on March 19 at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall in Washington, D.C. The show will air on CNN one week later. Such stars as Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock and David Spade are scheduled to participate.

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports analyst, will co-host the the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee in music categories. She has five nods – including two for favorite song, “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.” And Swift’s nods don’t even count one for her cat Olivia Benson Swift. The feline is vying for favorite celebrity pet.

Harry Styles is the runner-up with four nods in music categories. Beyoncé and Lizzo have three each.

Nominees for favorite breakout artist are Devon Cole, Dove Cameron, GAYLE, Joji, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Nicky Youre.

Bebe Rexha is set to perform her global hit “I’m Good (Blue),” a collab with David Guetta that reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. It also received a Grammy nomination for best dance/electronic recording.

The show will also feature appearances by Nick sitcom stars That Girl Lay Lay (star of That Girl Lay Lay) and Young Dylan (star of Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), who will perform his new single “I Just Wanna.”

The show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TV Land, CMT and MTV2, and livestream on Nick.com and the Nick App.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president, unscripted current series; Luke Wahl, vice president, unscripted creative; Jennifer Bryson, vice president, production, tentpoles, events & music & specials; and Ellen Rydzewski, senior vice president, celebrity, events & talent relations. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serve as executive producers, with Harriet Cuddeford and Andria Parides serving as co-executive producers.