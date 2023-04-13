Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and More ACM Awards Record-Holders

At this year’s ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert could extend her lead as the artist with the most wins in the show’s history. She has won 37 to date, including two last year – entertainer of the year and video of the year for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” on which she teamed with Elle King.

Lambert could also extend her lead as the artist with the most wins for album of the year and female artist of the year. Likewise, Brooks & Dunn could pad their lead as the duo with the most wins for duo of the year. And Jay Joyce and Justin Niebank could pull further ahead as the winningest producer of the year and audio engineer of the year, respectively.

One category has been renamed this year: Video of the year is now visual media of the year. Also, a category has been added. In addition to songwriter of the year, the ACM will now present artist-songwriter of the year.

Since winning her first ACM Award (for top new female vocalist) 16 years ago, Lambert has rewritten the award show’s record book. She now holds four major records. Brooks & Dunn and Rascal Flatts also hold multiple titles. Take a look:

Most overall wins: Miranda Lambert (37)

Most overall wins by a male solo artist: George Strait (24)

Most overall wins by duo: Brooks & Dunn (30)

Most overall wins by a group: Rascal Flatts (13)

Most wins for entertainer of the year: Garth Brooks (6)

Most wins for female artist of the year: Miranda Lambert (9)

Most wins for male artist of the year: Merle Haggard (6)

Most wins for group of the year: Rascal Flatts (7)

Most wins for duo of the year: Brooks & Dunn (16)

Most wins for album of the year: Miranda Lambert (5)

Most wins for single of the year: Alan Jackson (4)

Most wins for song of the year: Miranda Lambert (3)

Most wins for video of the year: Brad Paisley (5)

Most wins for music event of the year: Tim McGraw (4)

Most wins for songwriter of the year: Dallas Davidson, Shane McAnally, Hillary Lindsey (2 each)

Most wins for producer of the year: Jay Joyce (5)

Most wins for audio engineer of the year: Justin Niebank (8)