Here Are All the Winners From the 2022 ACM Awards (Updating)

Carly Pearce at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards took over the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7). The first major awards show to be exclusively livestreamed, the 2022 ACM Awards streamed without commercial interruption on Prime Video.

R.A. Clark is executive producer of the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC is a co-owner of Billboard through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.

Here’s the complete winners’ list, below, updating throughout the night.

Entertainer of the year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female artist of the year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne – WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – WINNER

The Cadillac Three

New female artist of the year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson – WINNER

New male artist of the year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum – WINNER

Elvie Shane

Album of the year

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett, producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends – Chris Young; producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

Single of the year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; MCA Nashville

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown; producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; RCA Records Nashville

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes; producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; Monument Records

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; producers: Michael Knox; Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton; producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mercury Nashville

Song of the year

“7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen; songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes; songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney; songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson; songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

Video of the year

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert; producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos – WINNER

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown; producer: Jennifer Ansell; director: Peter Zavadil

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton; producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; director: Blake Lively

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; director: Shaun Silva

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producer: Ryan Byrd ; director: Alexa Campbell

Songwriter of the year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy – WINNER

Josh Osborne

Music event of the year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; MCA Nashville

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown, producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; RCA Records Nashville

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney; producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; Black River Entertainment

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; producer: Michael Knox; Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville – WINNER