Miranda Lambert Reacts to Winning ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year: ‘I Never Thought It Would Happen’

The 2022 ACM Awards, which took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday (March 7) night, made history as the first live major awards show to be exclusively livestreamed (on Prime Video).

One of the nominees for entertainer of the year was Miranda Lambert, whose current tour in England forced her to miss the ACMs for the first time in 17 years. And as fate would have it, 2022 is the year the country singer-songwriter won the night’s biggest honor. “I can’t believe I’m not there tonight, I’m in London. This is my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart’s a little broken. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen,” said Lambert via video call overseas. “Thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years.” Wearing a Fleetwood Mac t-shirt, an emotional Lambert thanked the country music community and dedicated the award to “all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings.”

This was Lambert’s sixth entertainer of the year nomination. She’s the first woman to win in that category outright (not as the result of a tie) since Taylor Swift a decade ago.

Lambert has (so far) 16 top 10 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart, including five No. 1s. Her Elle King collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” nabbed an ACM Award for video of the year.

