Which 2022 ACM Awards Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, 2022 in Las Vegas.

The 2022 ACM Awards took place on Monday night (March 7) and featured a host of country music’s biggest and most critically acclaimed stars. Naturally, those stars took to the stage to deliver several unforgettable performances throughout the night — but which one left the best impression?

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood gave ACM viewers and attendees a joint performance of “If I Didn’t Love You,” much to the audience’s delight. Aldean made a grand entrance, rising from beneath the stage with a grand piano and passionately singing the song’s opening notes. In an equally dazzling moment, Underwood descended from the sky in a glimmering ensemble and joined Aldean in song, rounding out the stunning duet.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson delivered a powerful tribute to host Dolly Parton and the icon’s classic song “I Will Always Love You.” To give the tune the full level of emotion it deserved, Clarkson closed her eyes and belted out the track in a similar fashion to Whitney Houston‘s version from The Bodyguard. After the former American Idol star finished her performance, the country legend said, “I know Whitney is smiling down on us tonight … I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off and sling snot.”

Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris and Parton herself were also among the talent who took the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards Monday night. Which performance was your favorite? Cast your vote in the poll below.

