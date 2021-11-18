Academy of Country Music Awards Sets Date for 2022

The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Monday, March 7, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This year, as previously reported, the ACM Awards will stream via Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. This also marks the first time a major awards show has been exclusively livestreamed.

“We are thrilled to return to Las Vegas to celebrate country music’s Party of the Year in this incredible brand-new stadium and on the Prime Video streaming service for the first time ever,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “We can’t thank the city of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium enough for welcoming us for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards—a party so big only a stadium can hold it!”

The ACM Awards are produced by dick clark productions, which is owned by MRC. The ACM Awards aired on ABC from 1972 through 1978, and then shifted to NBC from 1979 through 1997, before moving to CBS from 1998 through 2021. The 2021 ACM Awards brought in just under 6.3 million viewers, down from the 6.6 million that watched in 2020.

Notably, the March date sets the ACM Awards a month earlier than usual, just ahead of the CMT Music Awards, which will air on CBS on Sunday, April 3, 2022. It was previously announced by ViacomCBS that the CMT Music Awards will shift from its home on CMT to make its inaugural CBS broadcast next year.

MRC is a co-owner of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.