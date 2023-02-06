×
Aaron Carter Was Omitted From the Grammys’ ‘In Memoriam’ Segment – And Fans Are Unhappy

Though Carter was namechecked in the official program, his name was a glaring omission from the broadcast.

Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter arrives at the "Kings of Hustler" male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on February 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/GI

Aaron Carter’s name was missing from the Grammy Awards’ “In Memoriam” package on Sunday night (Feb. 5), and fans are letting the Recording Academy know about it.

The much-anticipated segment featured many of the big stars who shaped the music world and left us last year, including David Crosby, Olivia Newton-John, Jeff Beck, Naomi Judd, Vangelis, Andy Fletcher and Lisa Marie Presley.

Also during the 65th annual Grammys, Sheryl CrowBonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood took the stage to pay musical tribute to the late Christine McVie, best known as one of the singers and songwriters for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Fleetwood Mac; while Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Loretta Lynn, and , separately, Quavo and Maverick City Music remembered Takeoff. 

Carter was namechecked in the official Grammys program, though his name was a glaring omission from the broadcast.  

“Really Recording Academy. HOW do you leave Aaron Carter out of the in memoriam??? He sold millions of albums, his life was music. I am stunned and saddened you didn’t include him,” writes one Twitter user, with the handle MelindaWEG.

“In memoriam of Aaron Carter – you deserved more. more recognition, love & time,” tweets calentine’s day.

“Sad that the Grammys ignored Aaron Carter in its otherwise excellent In Memoriam. Aaron was an extremely successful artist who paid a heavy toll for it, had a hard time & unlike some with redemption arcs, was mocked until death. He was a nice kid when I worked with him,” tweets Matthew Rettenmund.

A former child star and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, the celebrity died November 2022 at age 34, with a string of chart hits and TV credits to his name.

Carter impacted the Billboard Hot 100 with two titles, including a No. 35 best for 2000’s “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” He also landed three albums on the Billboard 200, including a No. 4 best for Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) and a No. 7 peak for 2001’s Oh Aaron.

The cause of Carter’s death is yet to be determined. L.A. County Coroner’s Office hasn’t published results from the pop artist’s toxicology report to determine the official cause of death.

