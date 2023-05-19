Aaliyah, New Edition & More Headed for National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame

Aaliyah, New Edition and Daryl Hall & John Oates will be enshrined in the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in September, along with 20 other R&B stars

Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22, was the top vote-getter in the singers category. New Edition and Hall & Oates were the top vote-getters in the singing group category.

Aaliyah had five No. 1 hits on what is now called Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. She first led the chart with “Back & Forth” in May 1994, when she was just 15. She returned to the top spot with “If Your Girl Only Knew,” “One in a Million,” “Are You That Somebody?” and “Miss You.” The latter song topped the chart in January/February 1993, more than a year after Aaliyah’s death.

New Edition also amassed five No. 1 hits on that chart. The group first headed the chart with “Candy Girl” in May 1983, followed by “Cool It Now,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Can You Stand the Rain” and “Hit Me Off.”

Daryl Hall & John Oates topped the chart, then called Hot Soul Singles, in January 1982 with “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do).”

Hall & Oates aren’t the only “blue-eyed-soul” act to be inducted this year. The late Dusty Springfield, whose classic hits included “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” and “Son of a Preacher Man,” will also be honored.

Hall & Oates were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Two of this year’s other inductees into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame — Clyde McPhatter and Sam Moore (as half of Sam & Dave) — are also in the Rock Hall.

Other inductees in the 2023 class are Jermaine Dupri, Peabo Bryson, Thelma Houston, Gerald Alston, Dee Dee Sharp, Dee Dee Warwick, Brook Benton, The Stubbs Girls, Sweet Boogie Productions, King Arthur, Ronnie Nelson, Gwen Foxx, Linda Jones, Ruby Andrews, The Debonaires, G.C. Cameron and Priscilla Price.



The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Bridge Center in Detroit. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame’s website.