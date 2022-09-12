50 Cent & Snoop Dogg Perform at Motion Picture & Television Fund’s ‘Evening Before’ Benefit

On Sunday Sept. 11, eight days after winning their first Emmy Awards for performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg performed at a much smaller event, but one that does a lot of good. They performed at the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s (MPTF) 16th annual “Evening Before” benefit in Century City, Calif. The event, traditionally held the “evening before” the Primetime Emmy Awards (hence the name) raised a record $3 million to support the 100-year-old charity.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a member of the MPTF board of governors, curated a concert that also featured (in addition to him and Snoop) special guests Flo Rida, Jeremih, Lil Tjay, Mann, O.T. Genasis, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda.

Jackson, Greg Berlanti and Pearlena Igbokwe also served as the event’s co-chairs.

MPTF’s charitable programs and services include financial assistance, caregiving support, case management, and the famed retirement facility in Woodland Hills, Calif., that is home to many television and film veterans.

“Once again the entertainment industry heard our call for support and answered with open hearts and incredible generosity,” MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher said in a statement. “We’re incredibly grateful to our co-hosts and most especially to 50 Cent and friends for their amazing musical performance, a first for us at an Evening Before event.”

The 16th Annual “Evening Before” host committee consisted of Alex Borstein, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Jennifer Coolidge, Billy Crudup, Kaitlyn Dever, Hannah Einbinder, Andrew Garfield, Lee Jung-Jae, Melanie Lynskey, Bob and Naomi Odenkirk, Himesh Patel, Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton, Adam and Naomi Scott, Rhea Seehorn, Tony Shalhoub, Martin Short, Sydney Sweeney, Hannah Waddingham, Henry Winkler & Stacey Winkler, and Bowen Yang.

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were 2022 Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim of the sister trio Haim, Taron Egerton, Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Braun, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Colbert, Alexandra Daddario, Zoey Deutch, Jenna Dewan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cristo Fernández, Brett Goldstein, Park Hae-soo, Jon Hamm, Mariska Hargitay, Brendan Hunt, Janelle James, Toheeb Jimoh, HoYeon Jung, Mindy Kaling, Jake Lacy, Matthew Macfadyen, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Amy Poehler, Will Poulter, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Sebastian Stan, Ben Stiller, Jeremy Strong, Juno Temple, Kenan Thompson, John Turturro, Jeremy Allen White and many more.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent won three awards — including outstanding variety special (live) — at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, airs Monday (Sept. 12). It will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. The show will simultaneously stream live on Peacock.

Penske Media Corporation (PMC), Billboard’s parent company, was one of this year’s presenting sponsors of the “Evening Before” event.