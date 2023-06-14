Here’s the Date of the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air on NBC and E! and stream on Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 18 — which puts the show right in thick of awards season for the first time in years.

Last year’s show, hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, aired on Dec. 6, 2022. The upcoming show marks the first time the show will have aired in the first quarter of the year since 2017 (when it aired on Jan. 18) and the first time it will have aired in February or March since 1996 (March 10, 1996).

The show will air at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. This marks the first time the telecast will stream live on Peacock.

The show aired on CBS from 1975-2017, moved to E! in 2018, and has aired on NBC and E! simultaneously since 2021.

The two-hour show, which dubs itself “the only awards show powered by the people,” will honor fan favorites in movies, television, music and pop culture. The eligibility period for nominees is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.

“The mission of the People’s Choice Awards continues to be about giving a voice to those whose opinions matter most – the people,” Cassandra Tryon, senior vice president, entertainment live events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Moving the telecast to the heart of awards season and expanding our reach to Peacock’s audience creates a platform for the people’s voice to be heard louder than ever, giving stars and their fans an opportunity to celebrate together.”

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards bucked industry trends with year-over-year ratings growth on the broadcast network, and delivered 173 million total engagements across linear, digital and social platforms, according to the show.

Thompson has hosted the show the last two years. Last year, Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award; Shania Twain, the Music Icon Award; and Ryan Reynolds, the People’s Icon Award.

The telecast is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

As previously announced, the inaugural two-hour People’s Choice Country Awards will air live Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville.