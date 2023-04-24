Here Are All Key Dates for the 2024 Oscars Including the Date of the Telecast

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, which is right in line with year’s show which aired on Sunday March 12. Jimmy Kimmel hosted for a third time.

The 2024 show will air again live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. That has been the Oscars’ home in all but one year since 2002. (The pandemic forced a move to Union Station in Los Angeles two years ago.)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also announced key dates for the 2023 Oscar season. The Oscars are giving their accountants more time to count the votes than they did in years past. Winners will be announced 12 days after final-round voting closes (rather than five days, as in the past). Nominations will be announced seven days after nominations-round voting closes (again, rather than five days).

Academy key dates for the 2023 Oscar season are as follows:

General entry categories submission deadline: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Governors Awards: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Preliminary voting opens: Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at 9 a.m. PT

Preliminary voting closes: Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Shortlists Announcement: Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Eligibility period ends: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Nominations voting opens: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at 9 a.m. PT

Nominations voting closes: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominations Announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Finals voting opens: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 9 a.m. PT

Scientific and Technical Awards: Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Finals voting closes: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. PT

96th Oscars: Sunday, March 10, 2024

All dates for the 96th Academy Awards are subject to change.