Here’s the Final Submission Deadline for the 2024 Oscars in the 2 Music Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced Monday (May 1) that Wednesday, Nov. 1, will be the final submission deadline in the two music categories for the upcoming 96th annual Academy Awards – original score and original song.

The Board of Governors also established two submission deadlines for general entry categories. Submission deadlines are Sept. 15 (for films released from Jan. 1 to June 30) and Nov. 15 (for films released from July 1 to Dec. 31). Several other film categories will also have two submission deadlines.

In the best picture category, inclusion standards requirements, which were approved by the Academy’s board of governors in 2020, will take effect for the 96th Oscars. Eligibility will be contingent upon submission of the Representation and Inclusion Entry Form (RAISE) and the film meeting the requirements of at least two of the four inclusion standards. For more information on the inclusion standards, visit raise.oscars.org/home.

Other awards rules changes include:

The international feature film category rules now stipulate that selection committees must be comprised of at least 50% filmmakers (artists and/or craftspeople).

In the live action short film category, voting privileges will be extended to all Academy members who opt in to participate.

The Academy’s board of governors also approved campaign promotional regulations. The new rules specify how film companies and individuals directly associated with Oscars-eligible motion pictures may promote such films, achievements and performances to Academy members and how Academy members may promote Oscars-eligible motion films, achievements and performances. The Academy is calling it the most significant overhaul of campaign promotional regulations since the inception of these rules in 1994.

Substantive updates and changes of note include: Clarification of rules regarding private events and gatherings; clarification of rules regarding general and direct communications to Academy members; clarification of rules regarding public communications, including on social media.; clarification of rules for For Your Consideration screenings, Q&A sessions and panel discussions; and expanded language on regulation violations and penalties, including the process for reporting and reviewing a violation.

Submission deadlines and additional key dates are as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 15: First submission deadline for the animated short film, documentary feature film, documentary short film and live action short film categories

Friday, Sept. 15: First submission deadline for the animated feature film and general entry categories

Monday, Oct. 2: Final submission deadline for the documentary feature film and international feature film categories

Monday, Oct. 16: Final submission deadline for the animated short film, documentary short film and live action short film categories

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Final submission deadline for the music (original score) and music (original song) categories

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Final submission deadline for the animated feature film and general entry categories

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024: Visual effects nominating screening (bake-off)

Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024: Makeup and hairstyling nominating screening and sound nominating screening (bake-offs)

For the complete 96th Academy Awards rules and campaign promotional regulations, visit oscars.org/rules.