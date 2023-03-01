2024 Grammy Eligibility Year Will Close 1 Month Earlier Than Usual

The eligibility period for the 66th Grammy Awards will end one month sooner than usual. As a result, it will cover just 11 months – from Oct. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023.

The Grammy eligibility year extended from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 every year for decades – from the 20th annual Grammy Awards (which covered the period from Oct. 1, 1976, through Sept. 30, 1977) through the 51st annual Grammy Awards (Oct. 1, 2007, through Sept. 30, 2008).

The schedule has been more irregular since then. Here are the outliers:

52nd annual Grammy Awards: Oct. 1, 2008 through Aug. 31, 2009 (11 months)

53rd annual Grammy Awards: Sept. 1, 2009 through Sept. 30, 2010 (13 months)

62nd annual Grammy Awards: Oct. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2019 (11 months)

63rd annual Grammy Awards: Sept. 1, 2019 through Aug. 31, 2020 (12 months)

64th annual Grammy Awards: Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021 (13 months)

No reason was given in an email to members announcing the change. The Recording Academy says that Online Entry Process dates and other details will be shared soon.

The early close of the eligibility year could affect releases that were planned for September. The affected artists will have to decide whether to move their release date up to make their recordings eligible for the 66th Grammy Awards, or hold to the planned date and compete in the 67th Grammy Awards process.

Superstar artists often like to release in September because it puts their album closer to the holiday sales season.