Here’s When Grammy Nominations Will Be Announced, Plus More Key Dates for 2024 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift, SZA, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and more artists who are expected to dominate the 2024 Grammy nominations have a little more than four months to wait until the nods are announced on Friday Nov. 10. The awards will follow on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

The Recording Academy announced key dates for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Thursday (June 29). The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles for the 21st time in the past 25 years. It will air live coast-to-coast, meaning music fans on the West Coast won’t have to wait three hours for a tape-delayed broadcast as they still do with some other shows.

Related Here Are the 10 Biggest Changes to the Grammy Awards Process for 2024

The show is scheduled to run for 3 and a half hours, from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. (It has been known to run over.) The show will air on CBS, its network home since 1973, and will stream on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the show airs).

Final-round voting ends on Jan. 4, 2024, a full month before the winners are revealed. Oscar voting has traditionally extended to five days before their telecast, though for the upcoming 96th annual Academy Awards, voting closes 12 days before the telecast. (Here are all the key dates for the upcoming Oscars.)

The Recording Academy last week announced an aggressive outreach to diversify and freshen its membership. It extended invitations to more than 2,800 new voting members and to more than 850 professional (non-voting) members. Last year, it offered membership to 2,000 new voting members, of whom more than 1,300 accepted. This is having a major impact on the composition of the Academy, which has more than 11,000 total voting members. To participate in the entire 66th annual Grammy Awards process, invitees must accept their invitations by July 14.

The Academy also recently released its annual rules and guidelines for the upcoming Grammy Awards. To access the rulebook, go here.

The Recording Academy has not yet announced who will host the Grammy telecast. Trevor Noah served as host the last three years. If he gets the nod again, he’ll become just the fifth person to host the Grammys four or more times. Andy Williams hosted the first seven live telecasts from 1971-77. John Denver hosted six times – in 1978-79 and again from 1982-85. LL Cool J hosted five years in a row from 2012-16. Garry Shandling hosted four times – in 1990-91 and again in 1993-94. (Here, LL reflects on his “amazing run” as Grammy host. Here are five fun facts about Noah.)

Here are key dates for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards season:

Product eligibility period:

Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023

Online entry period:

July 17, 2023 – Aug. 31, 2023

First-round voting:

Oct. 11, 2023 – Oct. 20, 2023

Nominees announced:

Nov. 10, 2023

Final-round voting:

Dec. 14, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024

66th annual Grammy Awards:

Feb. 4, 2024