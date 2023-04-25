SZA, Rihanna, BLACKPINK & More Win at 2023 Webby Awards

SZA, Tobe Nwigwe and Tracee Ellis Ross will be among the special achievement winners at the 2023 Webby Awards. Music stars who were cited in competitive categories include Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, Doja Cat, BTS, Lizzo and BLACKPINK.

The awards will be presented at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, May 15. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. is the returning host.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the winners for the 27th annual Webby Awards on Tuesday (April 25).

SZA is the 2023 Webby artist of the year. The artist, whose SOS headed the Billboard 200 for 10 nonconsecutive weeks from December 2022 into March, won “for the instant classic SOS, the true intention and consideration she injects into her work, and for her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art.”

Nwigwe, who was a best new artist nominee at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in April, will receive a Webby special achievement award “for his innovative use of the Internet to create art that is imaginative and poignant as seen in his album moMINTS and his role as ‘Nick’ in the Netflix series Mo.”

Ross, who concluded an eight-year run on ABC’s black-ish a year ago, will also receive a Webby special achievement award “for her ingenious use of the Internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force.”

“This year’s Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it.” Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards, said in a statement. “They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world.”

Here are highlights of the 2023 winners list in competitive categories, with a focus on music and entertainment honorees. All won Webby Awards, which are voted on by members of the Academy, except as noted. Those recipients won Webby People’s Voice Awards, which are voted on by fans.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for fashion, beauty & lifestyle, branded entertainment (video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – “America’s Door Problem” won for comedy, general video (video)

Christina Aguilera – Beautiful (2022 Version) won for music video, general video (video)

Variety.com featuring Hugh Jackman won for best writing (editorial), features & design (websites and mobile sites)

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez won for fashion & beauty, general social (social)

Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership won for best influencer or creator endorsement, features (social)

My BTS Story won for best community engagement, features (social)

LIZZO’S BIG GIRLS | Womxn’s History Month | Animated Social Video won for arts & entertainment, social video (social)

Disney’s TikTok won for entertainment, general social (social)

#PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK won the Webby People’s Voice Award for best partnership or collaboration, features (social)

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won for TV, film & entertainment, social content series (social)

Pod Save America: [Barack] Obama’s Advice for Democrats won for featured guest, individual episodes (podcasts)

Netflix Stranger Things Global Rift Takeover won for experience marketing, individual (advertising, media & PR)

This year’s other special achievement winners include:

Webby lifetime achievement award – Shigetaka Kurita, “the inventor of the emoji, for his significant contribution to the worldwide cultural zeitgeist and impact on the way we communicate.”

Webby breakout of the year award – ChatGPT, “the game-changing, generative AI writing tool that created a digital phenomenon that’s changing the way we work and create.”

Webby podcast of the year – SmartLess, “honoring Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett for bringing nostalgia and laughter to listeners on their podcast SmartLess.”

Webby best actress – Sharon Horgan “for capturing the Internet’s attention with her acclaimed Apple TV+ show Bad Sisters, which she created, executive produced and stars in, as well as for her incredible career in comedy as a voice of radical self-awareness and razor-sharp wit.”

Webby special achievement award – “Under the Desk News for making the news accessible and understandable to young people through their candid, hard-hitting and synoptic reporting, all done in bite-sized pieces on Tik Tok.”

For the first time, the Academy is recognizing the Webby podcast company of the year. The award goes to the organization that has earned the most honors across the podcast categories. With four wins, the inaugural award was won by Audible.

In addition, the Academy announced MTV Entertainment as the Webby media company of the year, for earning the most honors across all Webby categories.

The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including websites and mobile sites; video; advertising, media and PR; apps, dapps & software, social; podcasts; games and metaverse, immersive & virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries this year.

Fans will be able to watch special moments and the signature five-word speeches by the winners on May 15 by following @TheWebbyAwards across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

To view the full list of winners, visit http://webbyawards.com/winners