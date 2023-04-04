Lizzo, BTS, Harry Styles & More Nominated for 2023 Webby Awards

Lizzo was nominated for a Webby Award on Tuesday (April 4) for her hit show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The star won her first Primetime Emmy in September for her work on the Amazon Studios show. Her Webby nod is in the category of best web personality/host, performances and craft (video).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Harry Styles Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

Nominations for the 27th Annual Webby Awards, which recognize quality work on the internet, were announced by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS).

Post Malone, Romeo Santos, Sublime, Disturbed, Future featuring Drake, Muse and Christina Aguilera are among the nominees in the music categories. Other music stars nominated in various categories include Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, BTS, BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion and RuPaul.

All nominees are eligible to win two awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community. Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now on the Webby Award’s website through Thursday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

“The Webbys is in a unique position – every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our nominees,” Ciel VanderVeen, managing director of The Webby Awards, said in a statement. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”

Reflecting the industry’s focus on Artificial Intelligence, this year’s Webby Awards nominees include work from the world’s leading AI companies including OpenAI, The New Bing, DeepMind: The Podcast, RoboKiller and Adobe.

The Webby Awards introduced a new suite of dedicated honors this year recognizing work in responsible technology as part of a new initiative to inspire the community of creators and innovators to build more responsible and inclusive digital ecosystems. These inaugural categories recognize work from Mozilla, Consumer Reports, Google, Human Rights Watch and more.

Organizations receiving the highest number of nominations this year were Apple (22), MTV (15), National Geographic (14), Netflix (14), Audible (13), CNN (12), HBO (12), The Washington Post (12), Google (11), Meta (11), Amazon (10), Amazon Music (9), WaitWhat (9), ESPN (8), Paramount (8), Spotify (8) and Wondery (8).

Winners for the 27th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, and celebrated at an in-person award show on Monday, May 15, at Cipriani Wall Street. Fans will be able to watch special moments and the signature five-word speeches from all the winners on May 15 by following @TheWebbyAwards across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The Webbys report that there were nearly 14,000 entries this year from more than 70 countries and a record number of social entries.

Here are highlights from the nominations, with a focus on music personalities. For a complete list of nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit WebbyAwards.com.

Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios

Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment

Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video)

Uprooted – Atmosphere Dance

Famous Wedding Show (Full) 2022 – Quick Style – Mantis Management

Gretta Ray – One Day Like This (Amazon Original) (Live Version) – Mude

Moonlight Sonata by Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer – Tamir Music

AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Music, General Video (Video)

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music

Gap Years – Mercury Studios

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin

Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify

Sublime – Behind the Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises

Music, Music Video (Video)

Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment

Future featuring Drake – “Wait For U” – Fela

Muse – “Compliance” – Left

Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC

Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment

Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone

Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated

Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)

#Hanguponit – MRM New York

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd

Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

My BTS Story – YouTube

Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)

My Pokémon Journey (the Voice of Ash Ketchum Reflects on 17 years) – Cat Robot Inc

Lupita Nyong’o – ID

Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

The Muppets of Sesame Street on Twitter – Sesame Workshop

Stephen Colbert is @StephenAtHome – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment

JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International

I.T. Squad – MediaCom

Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix

#PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK – YouTube

Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music

Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR

Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios

LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn

Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix

Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith

Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media

Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty

TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)

Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS

House of the Dragon – HBO

The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service

Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple

Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA

High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo

The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress

Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR

Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.

Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios