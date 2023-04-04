Lizzo, BTS, Harry Styles & More Nominated for 2023 Webby Awards

Lizzo was nominated for a Webby Award on Tuesday (April 4) for her hit show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The star won her first Primetime Emmy in September for her work on the Amazon Studios show. Her Webby nod is in the category of best web personality/host, performances and craft (video).
Nominations for the 27th Annual Webby Awards, which recognize quality work on the internet, were announced by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS).
Post Malone, Romeo Santos, Sublime, Disturbed, Future featuring Drake, Muse and Christina Aguilera are among the nominees in the music categories. Other music stars nominated in various categories include Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, BTS, BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion and RuPaul.
All nominees are eligible to win two awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community. Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now on the Webby Award’s website through Thursday, April 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
“The Webbys is in a unique position – every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our nominees,” Ciel VanderVeen, managing director of The Webby Awards, said in a statement. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”
Reflecting the industry’s focus on Artificial Intelligence, this year’s Webby Awards nominees include work from the world’s leading AI companies including OpenAI, The New Bing, DeepMind: The Podcast, RoboKiller and Adobe.
The Webby Awards introduced a new suite of dedicated honors this year recognizing work in responsible technology as part of a new initiative to inspire the community of creators and innovators to build more responsible and inclusive digital ecosystems. These inaugural categories recognize work from Mozilla, Consumer Reports, Google, Human Rights Watch and more.
Organizations receiving the highest number of nominations this year were Apple (22), MTV (15), National Geographic (14), Netflix (14), Audible (13), CNN (12), HBO (12), The Washington Post (12), Google (11), Meta (11), Amazon (10), Amazon Music (9), WaitWhat (9), ESPN (8), Paramount (8), Spotify (8) and Wondery (8).
Winners for the 27th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, and celebrated at an in-person award show on Monday, May 15, at Cipriani Wall Street. Fans will be able to watch special moments and the signature five-word speeches from all the winners on May 15 by following @TheWebbyAwards across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
The Webbys report that there were nearly 14,000 entries this year from more than 70 countries and a record number of social entries.
Here are highlights from the nominations, with a focus on music personalities. For a complete list of nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit WebbyAwards.com.
Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios
Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media
Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment
Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video)
Uprooted – Atmosphere Dance
Famous Wedding Show (Full) 2022 – Quick Style – Mantis Management
Gretta Ray – One Day Like This (Amazon Original) (Live Version) – Mude
Moonlight Sonata by Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer – Tamir Music
AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Music, General Video (Video)
Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music
Gap Years – Mercury Studios
Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin
Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify
Sublime – Behind the Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises
Music, Music Video (Video)
Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment
Future featuring Drake – “Wait For U” – Fela
Muse – “Compliance” – Left
Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC
Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment
Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone
Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)
#Hanguponit – MRM New York
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd
Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
My BTS Story – YouTube
Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
My Pokémon Journey (the Voice of Ash Ketchum Reflects on 17 years) – Cat Robot Inc
Lupita Nyong’o – ID
Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
The Muppets of Sesame Street on Twitter – Sesame Workshop
Stephen Colbert is @StephenAtHome – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)
Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment
JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International
I.T. Squad – MediaCom
Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix
#PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK – YouTube
Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)
Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music
Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR
Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios
LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn
Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix
Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith
Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci
Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media
Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty
TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)
Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS
House of the Dragon – HBO
The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service
Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple
Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA
High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo
The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress
Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR
Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV
The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal
Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.
Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios