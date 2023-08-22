Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G & More Set to Perform at 2023 VMAs

South Korean boy band Stray Kids and Colombian superstar Karol G are set to perform on the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. The show is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Italian rock band Måneskin is set to perform on the show for the second year in a row. American pop veteran Demi Lovato is set to return to the VMA stage for the first time in six years.

The fact that three of the first four artists announced for this year’s show are from outside the U.S. dramatizes how the music scene has become more global in recent years. This is a far more international cast than the inaugural VMAs in 1984, where there were five American performers (Madonna, Huey Lewis & the News, Tina Turner, ZZ Top and Ray Parker Jr.) and two Brits (Rod Stewart and David Bowie, the latter represented by a pre-taped performance from London).

Stray Kids will offer the U.S. broadcast premiere of “S-Class,” which brought them their second VMA nomination in as many years for best K-pop. The group was nominated in that same category last year for “Maniac” but lost to Lisa for “Lalisa.” “S-Class” is featured on 5-STAR: The 3rd Album, which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in June, becoming the group’s third No. 1 on that chart in less than 15 months. It followed Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary andMaxident.

Karol G will bring “Bichota Season” to life on the VMAs stage. The singer’s Mañana Será Bonito entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in March, making her the first woman to reach the top spot with an all-Spanish-language album. Karol G, now in the midst of her first stadium tour, received three nominations this year – artist of the year and also best Latin and best collaboration, both for “TQG,” a collab with Shakira. This is the fourth year in a row that Karol G has been nominated for best Latin.

Lovato returns for her first VMAs performance in six years, just days before the Sept. 15 release of her remix album Revamped, which features rock versions of her hit songs. Lovato performed “Give Your Heart a Break” on the VMAs pre-show in 2012. She made her main stage debut in 2015 with “Cool for the Summer” and returned two years later to perform “Sorry Not Sorry.” The singer, who took home best video with a message in 2012 for “Skyscraper,” is nominated in two categories this year: best pop and video for good, both for “Swine.” Lovato is a 14-time career VMA nominee.

Måneskin is set to give the world-premiere performance of their new single “Honey (Are You Coming?),” which is due for release on Sept. 1. The Italian band made its VMAs and U.S. awards show debut last year when they performed “Supermodel.” They also won best alternative for “I Wanna Be Your Slave.” This year, the band is nominated for best rock for “The Loneliest,” making them the first Italian act to be nominated two years running in a main show category.

Taylor Swift leads this year’s nominations with eight nods, followed by SZA (six), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (five each), and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira (four each).

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including video of the year, by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Sept. 1. Voting for best new artist will remain active into the show. Nominations for social categories including group of the year and song of summer, will be announced at a later date.

MTV has yet to announce the host of this year’s show or the recipients of the Video Vanguard and Global Icon awards (though they have verified that those awards will be presented). Last year’s show was co-hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. Those top honorary awards were presented to Minaj and Red Hot Chili Peppers, respectively.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers of this year’s VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as executives in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is music talent executive.