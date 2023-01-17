×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

2023 Urban One Honors, Feting LL Cool J, Bobby Brown & More, To Have Two Encore Airings

Pharrell Williams, David Mann & Tamela Mann and Congresswoman Maxine Waters were also honored on the program.

LL Cool J at Urban One Honors
Entertainment Icon recipient LL Cool J speaks onstage during the TV One Urban One Honors at The Eastern on Dec. 2, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Urban One Honors

Encore presentations of the fifth Urban One Honors will air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT) and Sunday at 6 p.m ET (5 p.m. Central) on TV One and CLEO TV.

Under the theme “Icons of the Culture,” the fifth annual Urban One Honors premiered on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. R&B star Tank hosted the show, which was taped at The Eastern in Atlanta on Dec. 2. Former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett hosted a special backstage pass segment.

Related

LL Cool J

LL COOL J Talks Relaunching Rock The Bells Festival & Upcoming Album With Q-Tip: ‘He Quarterbacked…

LL Cool J received the Entertainment Icon honor. Other top awards went to Bobby Brown (the inaugural Phoenix Honor), Pharrell Williams (the Music Innovation Honor), David Mann and his wife, Tamela Mann (the Inspirational Impact Honor), and Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) (a Lifetime Achievement Honor).

The ceremony included performances by Keke Wyatt and Marvin Sapp; a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop with DJ Spinderella, Monie Love and Doug E. Fresh; and a finale performance from T.I. (Clifford Harris) and his son Domani Harris.

Roland Martin, Pusha T, Rev. Run, Lamman Rucker, Keisha Lance Bottoms (former Atlanta mayor and currently director of the office of public engagement in the White House) and Michelle Rice (TV One/CLEO TV president) also appeared on the broadcast.

The show was executive produced by Eric Tomosunas and James Seppelfrick of Swirl Films. Daniel Moore served as musical director; Marilyn Gill as executive producer.

Kashon Powell is vice president of programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the network’s executive producer in charge of production.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad