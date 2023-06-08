2023 Tony Awards to Feature Performances From ‘Funny Girl,’ Neil Diamond Musical Plus Nominated Musicals & Revivals

The 2023 Tony Awards will feature several musical numbers in addition to performances from all of the nominees for best musical and best revival of a musical – long a Tony tradition.

The Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise didn’t receive a single nomination, but will still get a featured slot on the show. Will Swenson stars in the jukebox musical built around the hits of the durable star. The 2022 revival of Funny Girl fared just a little better with Tony voters – it received one nomination for Jared Grimes as best featured actor in a musical. Lea Michele replaced Beanie Feldstein, the original star of the revival, but, as a replacement, Michele wasn’t eligible for a Tony nomination. That show will also be featured on this year’s show (which it wasn’t last year).

In addition, the show will feature a performance by Joaquina Kalukango, last year’s Tony winner for best performance by a leading actress in a musical for Paradise Square. The performance of two songs from the score, “Paradise Square” and “Let It Burn,” was a highlight of last year’s show. Even so, an encore booking is highly unusual.

The show will also feature special performances to honor Joel Grey and John Kander, 2023 recipients of special Tony awards for lifetime achievement in the theatre.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will of course feature performances from the casts of the five Tony nominees for best musical (& Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Shucked and Some Like It Hot) and the four nominees for best revival of a musical (Camelot, Into the Woods, Parade and Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street).

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, will air live from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights, Sunday, June 11 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show on Pluto TV from 6:30-8:00 p.m. ET/3:30-5:00 p.m. PT. Viewers can access The Tony Awards: Act One on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Pluto TV Celebrity” channel (no payment, registration or sign-in required).

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

The Tony Awards has been broadcast nationally since 1967 and has been on CBS since 1978.