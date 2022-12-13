Here’s the Date & New Location of the 2023 Tony Awards

The 2023 Tony Awards will be held on June 11, 2023, from a new venue – the United Palace in New York. With nearly 3,400 seats, the United Palace is Manhattan’s fourth largest theater. It opened in 1930 as one of five Loew’s “Wonder Theatres,” premiere vaudeville and movie houses.

“We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time,” Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement. “As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theater.”

Radio City Music Hall has been the Tony Awards’ home in all but five years since 1997. The show was held at the Beacon Theatre in 2011-12 and 2016, The Gershwin Theatre in 1999 and the Winter Garden Theatre in 2021.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on CBS, its network home since 1978. The show will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-23 season is Thursday, April 27, 2023. Nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

Ariana DeBose hosted the 75th annual Tony Awards, which were held at Radio City on June 12. A Strange Loop was the top nominee with 11 nods. The Lehman Trilogy and a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 classic Company were the top winners, with five wins each.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards were founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947.