Ariana DeBose Returns to Host 2023 Tony Awards

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host the 76th Annual Tony Awards, which is set to air live coast-to-coast from the historic United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights on Sunday, June 11. The show will air from 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/5:00-8:00 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

DeBose also hosted last year’s Tony Awards. She’ll be the first person to host back-to-back ceremonies since Neil Patrick Harris fronted the show from 2011-13. Since the Tonys’ first broadcast in 1967, just three other people have served as solo hosts of back-to-back ceremonies – Angela Lansbury (1987-89), Rosie O’Donnell (1997-98) and Hugh Jackman (2003-05).

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!” DeBose said in a statement. “So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

“Ariana will host and dance and sing, we’re so thrilled she’s back to do the thing,” said Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, executive producers, White Cherry Entertainment, in a playful nod to DeBose’s widely panned rap at this year’s BAFTA Awards. DeBose said at the time she wasn’t bothered by the social media criticism, and the quote from Weiss and Kirshner supports the idea that she has taken the jabs in stride.

DeBose received critical acclaim for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s reboot of West Side Story, for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. Onstage, DeBose is best known for her role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony nomination for best featured actress in a musical.

The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, have been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-23 season is Thursday, April 27 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 2.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Kirshner and Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. In addition, Weiss will serve as director.