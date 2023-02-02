Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Glass Animals & More Earn iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for 1 Billion Spins

These 12 radio mainstays have all earned iHeartRadio Titanium Awards for their songs that reached 1 billion spins across iHeart stations in 2022, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

iHeartMedia revealed the Titanium Award-winning songs on Thursday (Feb. 2), including Adele‘s “Easy on Me”; Ava Max‘s “Kings & Queens”; Drake‘s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring Lil Durk; Doja Cat‘s “Need to Know”; Ed Sheeran‘s “Bad Habits”; Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves”; Harry Styles‘ “As It Was”; Justin Bieber‘s “Ghost”; Lil Nas X‘s “THATS WHAT I WANT” as well as “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow; and late rapper Pop Smoke‘s “What You Know Bout Love.”

In a video celebrating her Titanium Award, Doja Cat expressed gratitude for her fans who have been supporting “Need to Know” — a Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit — and the rest of her 2021 album, Planet Her. “I wanted to thank all of my fans and all of the team at iHeartRadio for this award. I have earned 1 billion total iHeartRadio audience spins for ‘Need to Know,'” she shared in the selfie-style clip. “That’s one of my favorite songs, so I like that we’re all on the same page here. But, seriously, I’m very thankful and I’m glad that you guys are are enjoying what’s going on, and I have more coming.”

Doja Cat previously won a Titanium Award for her 2021 SZA collaboration “Kiss Me More.”

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley also shared a selfie reaction video, thanking iHeart and all the listeners for bringing the song around the world. “I’m sure you all know that this song came out in the pandemic,” he says in the video. “It was a time when we were all trapped here on this little island in the U.K. and we couldn’t travel anywhere, but you guys allowed this song to travel. You did the traveling for us. And I can’t thank you enough. This song is so personal to me. It’s like my favorite child.”

“Heat Waves” spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and is the longest-charting hit in the Hot 100‘s 64-year history, surpassing the 90-week run of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” in October.

“This is a really heavy award — which means all the listens are all in here,” Ava Max jokes in her reaction video, marveling at the “insane” number of 1 billion spins. Max’s “Kings & Queens” was a top 20 hit on the Hot 100, peaking at No. 13.

Total audience spins for the iHeartRadio Titanium Awards are based on Mediabase airplay and are multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions, which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams on a streaming service.

Artists who received Titanium Awards in 2022 included Olivia Rodrigo for “good 4 u,” The Weeknd for “Save Your Tears,” Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber for “Stay.”