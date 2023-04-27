2023 Streamy Awards Set Summer Date, Introduce ‘Rolling Stone’ Sound of the Year Category

The Streamy Awards will return this year on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles, Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter confirmed on Thursday (April 27). The date change marks a move to the summer months, as the awards program has generally taken place in December since 2019.

The 13th annual Streamys, which seeks to honor people within the creator community, will recognize stars within the gaming, beauty, food and music genres. For the first time, the Streamy Awards will launch a sound of the year award in partnership with Rolling Stone, which will honor popular songs across the past year that have dominated the greater pop culture landscape and social media.

“Rolling Stone is thrilled to expand our support of creators to the Streamy Awards, a true celebration of the talent and innovation of this community,” said Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner in a statement. “Our shared goals to elevate the voices of creators coupled with music’s undeniable importance across the social media landscape makes for a perfect partnership.”

“Summer Streamys will be a vibe,” added Drew Baldwin, Streamy Awards founder and Tubefilter CEO. “We’re psyched to be partnering with Rolling Stone to launch a new music award that is truly native to social and captures how we discover and share music. I can’t wait to celebrate with our creator community for our thirteenth year together.”

The nominees for each of the Streamy’s over 45 total categories will be revealed in July.

DCP is owned by Penske Media Eldridge, a Penske Media Corporation (PMC) subsidiary and joint venture between PMC and Eldrige. PMC is the parent company of Billboard.