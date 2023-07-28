Pastor Mike, Jr. Is Top Winner at 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards (Complete Winners List)

Pastor Mike, Jr. is the top winner at the 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which premieres on Sunday (July 30) on the newly-launched Stellar Network before airing on BET and Bounce TV. Pastor Mike, Jr. won eight awards for his album Winning, and also opened the show in tandem with Kierra Sheard Kelly. They performed “Miracles” and “Impossible.”

DOE, who entered the industry with her family as a member of the group Forever Jones, received three awards for her album Clarity. Zacardi Cortez also won three statues for his album Imprint.

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin’s collaborative album Kingdom Book One won in two categories. Tye Tribbett also brought home two awards for his project All Things New.

The show, hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, was taped at the Las Vegas Orleans Arena. Both co-hosts performed on the show. Cobbs Leonard also won praise and worship album of the year for Hymns.

The 2023 Stellar Awards telecast features performances by two legends of the genre, CeCe Winans (Aretha Franklin Icon Award honoree) and Dottie Peoples (Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones Legends Award honoree). Winans performed “Goodness of God” from her album Believe for It.

Other special honorees were Reverend Dr. Milton Biggham (the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award) and Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones (the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award).

Five categories were not presented this year: traditional duo/chorus group of the year, traditional female artist of the year, traditional choir of the year, contemporary choir of the year, instrumental album of the year

The show will air on the newly-launched Stellar Network (available on Charter Spectrum, Verizon Fios, and Xumo Play) on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m. ET; on BET on Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET; and on Bounce TV on Sunday, September 3 at 1 p.m. ET. In addition, the show will air in nationwide syndication from Aug. 7 to Sept. 10.

The Stellar Awards Blue Carpet Special, hosted by Jekalyn Carr, Angel Taylor and Akintunde, will be televised on the Stellar Network on July 30 at 5 p.m. ET.

The 38th Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is executive produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as executive in charge of production and producer. Michael A. Johnson serves as producer and director.

Here’s a complete list of winners from the 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards:

Artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Song of the year: “Impossible”; Pastor Mike Jr., James Fortune & JeVon Hill; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Male artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Albertina Walker female artist of the year: DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

Duo/chorus group of the year: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

New artist of the year: Lena Byrd Miles; Brand New; My Block Inc.

Album of the year: Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Choir of the year: Brent Jones; Nothing Else Matters (INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING, PRAISE HIM); JDI Entertainment

Producer of the year: Tye Tribbett & Joseph Bethea; All Things New; Motown Gospel

Contemporary duo/chorus group of the year: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin; Kingdom Book One; Tribl Records / Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Inspiration

Contemporary male artist of the year: Pastor Mike Jr.; Winning; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Traditional male artist of the year: Zacardi Cortez; Imprint; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Contemporary female artist of the year: DOE; Clarity; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

Contemporary album of the year: Winning; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Traditional album of the year: Imprint; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Urban/inspirational single or performance of the year: “When I Pray”; Doe; Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration

Music video of the year: “Mr. McClure”; Michael McClure, Andre Rudolph & Antonio Minifield; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Special event album of the year: T.D. Jakes Presents “Finally Loosed”; Various Artists; Dexterity Sounds

Rap hip hop gospel album of the year: Church Clothes 4; Lecrae; Reach Records

Youth project of the year: Detroit Youth Choir; Rockspell; Confidential Records

Quartet of the year: Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson; Restructure, Renew Reunion; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Recorded music packaging of the year: All Things New; Mike McKesey & Trent Nicholson; Motown Gospel

Praise and worship album of the year: Hymns; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; TeeLee Records/Motown Gospel

Praise and worship song of the year: “You’ve Been Good to Me”; Zacardi Cortez; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Rap/hip hop song of the year: “Blak Sheep”; Pastor Mike Jr.; Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

James Cleveland lifetime achievement award: Rev. Milton Biggham

Aretha Franklin icon award: CeCe Winans

Thomas A. Dorsey most notable achievement award: Dr. Bobby Jones

Ambassador Dr. Bobby Jones legends award: Dottie Peoples

Gospel radio of the year winners

Major market of the year: WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

Large market of the year: WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis

Medium market of the year: WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington

Small market of the year: WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee

Internet station of the year: WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

Gospel announcer of the year: Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – “Melanie in the Midday”