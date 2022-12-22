Alexandre Desplat Is Top Nominee for 2023 SCL Awards: Full List of Nominations

Less than 24 hours after Alexandre Desplat was shortlisted for Academy Awards for best original song and best original score for his work on Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, the French composer emerges as the top nominee for the 2023 SCL Awards for his work on that same film.

Desplat is nominated for outstanding score for a studio film and outstanding song for a musical/comedy for “Ciao Papa,” which he co-wrote with Del Toro and Roeban Katz.

The awards by the Society of Composers & Lyricists, now in their fourth year, will be presented on Feb. 15, 2023, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Actor-musician Darren Criss is set to host.

Many of the SCL nominees were shortlisted for Oscars on Dec. 21, but some who were left off received nods here, including Michael Giacchino (nominated for scoring The Batman), and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (nominated for co-writing the song “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All).

The Society of Composers & Lyricists is a leading organization for professional film, television, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. The 77-year-old organization is focused on education and addressing the creative, technological and legal issues affecting the music for visual media community.

Next month, the composer and director recipients of the SCL Spirit of Collaboration Award will be announced. The SCL Awards ceremony will feature a presentation of that award and a performance.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 SCL Awards:

Outstanding score for a studio film

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Michael Abels – Nope

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Outstanding score for an independent film

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sharon Farber – Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power

Ryan Lott – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rob Simonsen – The Whale

Mark Smythe – The Reef: Stalked

Outstanding song for a musical/comedy:

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” From Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” From Spirited

Danny Elfman – “Light the Match” From Central Park

Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love Is Not Love” From Bros

Weird Al Yankovic - “Now You Know” From Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding song for a drama/documentary:

Diane Warren – “Applause” From Tell It Like a Woman

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” From Where the Crawdads Sing

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” From Top Gun: Maverick

Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” From Bones and All

Outstanding score for television

Nicholas Britell – Andor

Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders in the Building

Bear Mccreary – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – The White Lotus

Outstanding score for interactive media

Nainita Desai – Immortality

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Bear Mccreary – God of War Ragnarök

Winifred Phillips – Jurassic World Primal Ops

Christopher Wiliis – Cat Burglar

David Raksin award for emerging talent