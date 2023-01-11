Zendaya, Austin Butler & More Score 2023 SAG Awards Nominations

A day after winning at the 2023 Golden Globes, Zendaya and Austin Butler have a new awards show to look forward to: the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Both young superstars scored nominations Wednesday (Jan. 11) at the SAG Awards – Butler for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his electric breakthrough role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic of the music icon and Zendaya for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her second season as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria. It’s the first SAG nomination for both actors.

Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once dominate the film nominations, with five nods each, while Ozark and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story lead TV nods with four apiece.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 and air live on Netflix for the first time. See the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustler

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inishirin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things