Here’s the Date of the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards

The 2023 Primetime Emmys will air on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18, the Television Academy and Fox Entertainment jointly announced on Thursday (Feb. 9). The three-hour show will air live coast to coast (8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT), which means West Coasters won’t have to wait three hours to watch a delayed version like they still have to do with some awards shows.

Last year’s Primetime Emmys aired on NBC on Sept. 12, 2022. Kenan Thompson hosted.

Since 1995, Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired the Emmys on a rotating basis. The last time Fox aired the show — in 2019 — there was no host, just as there was no host when Fox aired the show in 2003. The hosts in the three other recent years that Fox aired the show were Ryan Seacrest (2007), Jane Lynch (2011) and Andy Samberg (2015).

The 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place over two successive nights on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. An edited presentation will be telecast on FXX at a later date.

Nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday, July 12.

This is the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. There were just five categories at the first Emmys, which were presented at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 1949. There are now nearly 120 categories, more than at any other EGOT-level awards show. By way of comparison, there are 91 categories at the Grammys, 26 at the Tonys and just 23 at the Oscars.