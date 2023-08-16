Morgan Wallen Tops 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards Nominations: Full List

Morgan Wallen is the leading nominee for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, with 11 nods. Hosted by Little Big Town, the show will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Wallen is trailed in the nominations count by Luke Combs and HARDY, with nine nods each; Jelly Roll, with eight; Lainey Wilson, with seven; Zach Bryan and Kane Brown with six each; and Megan Moroney, with five.

Wallen, Combs, Wilson, Bryan and Brown are each nominated for the top award, The People’s Artist of 2023, alongside Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini and Old Dominion. The latter is the only group or duo nominated for the top award.

Ingrid Andress is a surprise nominee for The New Artist of 2023. She was nominated for the ACM Awards’ new female artist of the year award in February 2021 and the CMA Awards’ new artist of the year prize that September. Maybe they mean “new-ish.” The other nominees in the category are Jelly Roll, Bryan, Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Corey Kent, ERNEST and Priscilla Block.

In a bid to distinguish themselves from other country awards shows, the People’s Choice Country Awards have a few unique categories: The Crossover Song of 2023, The Concert Tour of 2023 and The Social Star of 2023. The latter category is among the most gender-balanced on the ballot, with four women vying with four men.

The crossover song category consists of pop/country collabs, which brought in such pop, alternative, dance and hip-hop stars as P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, Maggie Rogers, Diplo and Kodak Black.

Voting begins today and runs through Friday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote online at votepcca.com. In an unusual twist, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, Aug. 22 (midnight–11:59 p.m. ET) will count twice. Votes will be tabluted by third-party vendor Telescope. Complete rules can be found here.

Billed as “an award show for the people and by the people,” the People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski. The show will also bestow several honorary awards. As previously announced, Toby Keith will receive the Country Music Icon Award, presented by Shelton.

The broadcast will extend across platforms with Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Awards, which will feature red-carpet arrivals, backstage chats and behind-the-scenes coverage. The livestream will air on Peacock, PCA Twitter, NBC Twitter/Facebook/YouTube, TODAY All Day/Twitter, E! News Twitter/Facebook/YouTube/E!Online, Access Twitter/YouTube, and Circle TV Network and Circle social platforms.

A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages are available at Opry.com.

Here’s the complete list of nominations for the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards.

The People’s Artist of 2023

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

ERNEST

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

The Album of 2023

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Different Man – Kane Brown

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Religiously. The Album. – Bailey Zimmerman

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

the mockingbird & THE CROW – HARDY

Whitsitt Chapel – Jelly Roll

The Song of 2023

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak

“Love You Anyway” – Luke Combs; Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll; Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown; Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

“Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

The Collaboration Song of 2023

“Beer With My Friends” – Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion; Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter

“Cowgirls” – Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST; Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak

“red” – HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown; Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good

“You, Me, and Whiskey” – Justin Moore, Priscilla Block; Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor

The Crossover Song of 2023

“Dawns” – Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers; Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan

“Just Say I’m Sorry” – P!nk, Chris Stapleton; Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton

“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs; Songwriter: Ed Sheeran

“Seasons” – Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton; Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay

“Texas” – Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris; Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder

“That’s Not How This Works” – Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay; Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers

“UNHEALTHY” – Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain; Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough

“Wasted” – Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel; Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz

The Music Video of 2023

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Need a Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney

“Thank God” – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“Where We Started” – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry

“You Proof” – Morgan Wallen

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour

Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain