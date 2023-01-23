How to Watch the 2023 Oscars Nominations Announcement

Want to be among the first to know if Rihanna, Lady Gaga and/or Taylor Swift are nominated for best original song at the 2023 Academy Awards? You’ll have to get up bright and early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 — especially if you’re on the West Coast. But if you’re willing, here’s what you need to know.

Nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in a global livestream beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (yep, that translates to 5:30 a.m. PT).

The presentation will stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), as well as on broadcast and streaming news programs including ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live and Disney+.

Actor-producer Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams will host the announcement in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ahmed won an Oscar last year for short film (live action) for The Long Goodbye. He was nominated for best actor two years ago for Sound of Metal. Williams is best known for her roles in the 2017 film Get Out and the new viral horror hit M3GAN.

Here are the categories that will be announced starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, followed by those that will be announced starting at 5:41 a.m. ET. The Academy cautions that these are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change.

8:30 a.m. ET

Actor in a supporting role

Actress in a supporting role

Animated feature film

Animated short film

Costume design

Live action short film

Makeup and hairstyling

Music (original score)

Sound

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Writing (original screenplay)

8:41 a.m. ET

Actor in a leading role

Actress in a leading role

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary feature film

Documentary short film

Film editing

International feature film

Music (original song)

Best picture

Production design

Visual effects

The 95th Oscars is set to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12. Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time. The show will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Oscars’ usual home since 2002. The ceremony will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, with Weiss also serving as director.