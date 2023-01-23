×
How to Watch the 2023 Oscars Nominations Announcement

Actor-producer Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams will host the livestream.

Rihanna Fenty Beauty event
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/GI

Want to be among the first to know if Rihanna, Lady Gaga and/or Taylor Swift are nominated for best original song at the 2023 Academy Awards? You’ll have to get up bright and early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 — especially if you’re on the West Coast. But if you’re willing, here’s what you need to know.

Nominations in all 23 categories will be announced in a global livestream beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (yep, that translates to 5:30 a.m. PT).

The presentation will stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook), as well as on broadcast and streaming news programs including ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live and Disney+.

Actor-producer Riz Ahmed and actress Allison Williams will host the announcement in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ahmed won an Oscar last year for short film (live action) for The Long Goodbye. He was nominated for best actor two years ago for Sound of Metal. Williams is best known for her roles in the 2017 film Get Out and the new viral horror hit M3GAN.

Here are the categories that will be announced starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, followed by those that will be announced starting at 5:41 a.m. ET. The Academy cautions that these are not listed in order of presentation and are subject to change.

8:30 a.m. ET

Actor in a supporting role 

Actress in a supporting role 

Animated feature film 

Animated short film 

Costume design 

Live action short film

Makeup and hairstyling 

Music (original score) 

Sound

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Writing (original screenplay)

8:41 a.m. ET

Actor in a leading role 

Actress in a leading role 

Cinematography 

Directing 

Documentary feature film 

Documentary short film 

Film editing

International feature film 

Music (original song) 

Best picture

Production design 

Visual effects

The 95th Oscars is set to air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12. Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time. The show will be broadcast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Oscars’ usual home since 2002. The ceremony will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, with Weiss also serving as director.

