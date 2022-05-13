Here’s the Date of the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Oscars will take place Sunday, March 12, 2023. The show will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood (formerly known as Hollywood & Highland).
The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and ABC on Friday (May 13).
The show has emanated from the Dolby Theatre every year but one since 2002. In 2021, due to the pandemic, it was held at the Union Station in Los Angeles.
The Academy also announced “key dates” for the 2022 Oscar season. The biggest one: Nominations will be announced on Jan. 24, 2023.
Here’s a complete list of “key dates.”
General entry categories submission deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
Governors Awards: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
Preliminary voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Monday, Dec. 12, 2022
Preliminary voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Oscar shortlists announcement: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Eligibility period ends: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
Nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023
Oscar nominations announcement: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Oscar nominees luncheon: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
Finals voting begins 9 a.m. PT: Thursday, March 2, 2023
Finals voting ends 5 p.m. PT: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
95th Oscars: Sunday, March 12, 2023