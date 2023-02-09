How to Watch David Byrne, Diane Warren & More in ‘A Conversation With 2023 Oscar-Nominated Songwriters’

The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s seventh annual “A Conversation With Oscar-Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song” will premiere on Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. PT. The SHOF corralled writers or co-writers of four of the five nominated songs to participate in the panel, which was taped on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The virtual event is free to the public with advance registration required via Eventbrite. It will also be available to watch for a limited time on the Songwriters Hall of Fame website, songhall.org.

The panel features Chandrabose, co-writer of “Naatu Naatu” from RRR; Ludwig Göransson, co-writer of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Ryan Lott and David Byrne, co-writers of “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; and Diane Warren, the sole writer of “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman.

The songwriters converse on such topics as how they got here, their writing process and the challenges of writing for a film.

The only best original song contender not represented by at least one of its writers is “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick (co-written by Lady Gaga and BloodPop).

Warren, who is in the Oscar race for the 14th time, is the only one of this year’s best original song nominees who is in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She was inducted in 2001.

The event is once again moderated by songwriters and SHOF inductees Nile Rodgers, who currently serves as SHOF chairman, and Paul Williams, a 1977 Oscar winner for co-writing “Evergreen” from A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand.

The annual Oscar nominees luncheon is set for Monday, Feb. 13. Final-round voting extends from March 2 at 9 a.m. PT to March 7 at 5 p.m. PT. The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12.