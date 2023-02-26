Angela Bassett, Beyonce Top 2023 NAACP Image Awards (Full List of Winners)

Angela Bassett and Beyoncé were the top individual winners at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (Feb. 25), with three awards each. Bassett took the top award — entertainer of the year — and opened her speech by having a little bit of fun with Ariana DeBose’s much-maligned rap at last weekend’s BAFTAs, where the young star rapped, “Angela Bassett did the thing.”

“I guess Angela Bassett did the thing,” Bassett said, to much laughter. This marked the first time all five entertainer of the year nominees were women. The other nominees were Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

Bassett also won outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and outstanding actress in a drama [TV] series for 9-1-1 on FOX.

All three of Beyoncé’s categories were presented prior to Saturday and she wasn’t present on the telecast. She took outstanding album for Renaissance, outstanding soul/R&B song for “Cuff It” and outstanding female artist.

Chris Brown, Brunson, Ryan Coogler and Davis each won two awards. (Some of their shows also won awards; this counts only awards presented to individuals.)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won outstanding motion picture, just as the original Black Panther did four years ago. This marks the second time in three years that a franchise film has won in this category. Two years ago, the award went to Bad Boys for Life, the third film in that franchise.

In television awards, ABC’s Abbott Elementary won outstanding comedy series, while Starz’s P-Valley took outstanding drama series.

The 54th annual NAACP Image Awards were presented in nightly ceremonies last week, culminating in a live broadcast on Saturday from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The show, hosted by Queen Latifah, aired on BET and was also simulcast across a dozen Paramount Global networks including CBS, MTV, VH1 and CMT.

Here’s the complete list of winners for the 54th NAACP Image Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist: Coco Jones – “ICU” (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Male Artist: Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Female Artist: Beyoncé – Renaissance (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album: Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

Outstanding International Song: “No Woman No Cry” – Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Album: Renaissance – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song: “Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental: JID014 (Jazz is Dead) – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal: The Evening: Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: “Cuff It” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/ Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: “Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Viola Davis – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture: The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding International Motion Picture: Bantú Mama (ARRAY)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture: Jalyn Hall – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture: Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture: Keke Palmer – Lightyear (Walt Disney Studios)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action): Dear Mama… (Film Independent)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated): More Than I Want to Remember (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture): Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

Television + Streaming Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Drama Series: P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special: The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special: Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special): ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Outstanding Talk Series: Sherri (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series): Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special): The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program: Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series): Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble: Tabitha Brown – Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Guest Performance: Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Animated Series: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television): Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama: Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction: Daring Simone Biles (Snap)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television): Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special: Keith David – From Scratch (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special: Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series: Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – “Student Transfer” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series: Marissa Jo Cerar – Women of the Movement – “Episode 101” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special: Scott Mescudi (Story By), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – Entergalactic (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture: Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series: Angela Barnes – Atlanta – “The Homeliest Little Horse” (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul – “Axe and Grind” (AMC)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special: Anton Cropper – Fantasy Football (Paramount+)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture: Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture): Reginald Hudlin – Sidney (Apple TV+)

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary (Film): Civil (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television): Everything’s Gonna be All White (Showtime)

Literary Categories

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction: Take My Hand – Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction: Finding Me – Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author: Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen – George McCalman (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography: Scenes from My Life – Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional: Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration – Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry: To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness – Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children: Stacey’s Remarkable Books – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins – Balzer + Bray)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens: Cookies & Milk – Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Podcast Categories

Outstanding News and Information Podcast: Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show (Central Productions, LLC)

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast: Therapy for Black Girls (Therapy for Black Girls)

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast: LeVar Burton Reads (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios)

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast: Two Funny Mamas (Mocha Podcasts Network)

Costume Design, Make-Up & Hairstyling Categories

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film): Ruth Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film): Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman – We Own This City (HBO Max)

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film): Camille Friend – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Social Media Category

Outstanding Social Media Personality: @KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks

Special Awards

Jackie Robinson Sports Award: Serena Williams

Chairman’s Award: Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Youth Activist of the Year: Bradley Ross Jackson

Activist of the Year: Derrick Lee Forward

Social Justice Impact Award: Benjamin Crump

President’s Awards: Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade