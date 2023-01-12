Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar Lead Music Nominations for 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are the top music nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, with five nods each. Chris Brown and Tems are next in line with four nods, followed by Drake with three.

Beyoncé and Lamar are both nominated for outstanding album, for Renaissance and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, respectively. The other three album of the year nominees are Ari Lennox’s age/sex/location, Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe) and PJ Morton’s Watch the Sun.

Mary J. Blige received two nominations, including one for entertainer of the year. Notably, all five of the nominees in that marquee category are women. Blige is competing in that category with Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

Adam Blackstone, who won a Primetime Emmy last year as music director of the Super Bowl halftime show, is nominated for outstanding new artist and outstanding jazz album – vocal for Legacy.

The other nominees for outstanding new artist are Armani White, Coco Jones, Fivio Foreign and Steve Lacy, whose “Bad Habit” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks late last year.

In non-music categories, the embattled Will Smith is nominated for outstanding actor in a motion picture for his performance in Emancipation.

Music stars who are nominated in motion picture categories include Janelle Monáe, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix); Ledisi, nominated for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story; Yola, nominated in that same category for Elvis; and Cliff “Method Man” Smith, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture for On the Come Up.

Music stars who are nominated in TV and streaming categories include Donald Glover (Childish Gambino on records), nominated for outstanding actor in a comedy series for Atlanta;Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for Abbott Elementary; Queen Latifah, nominated for outstanding actress in a drama series for The Equalizer; Zendaya, nominated in that same category for Euphoria; Cliff “Method Man” Smith, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for Power Book II: Ghost; Willow Smith, nominated for outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble for Red Table Talk; and Jennifer Hudson, nominated in that same category for The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Still more music stars who are nominated in TV and streaming categories include Keke Palmer, nominated for outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble for Password; Lizzo, nominated in that same category for Watch Out for the Big Grrls; Chance the Rapper, nominated for outstanding guest performance for South Side; Billy Porter, nominated for outstanding character voice-over performance (television) for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder; and Chris Bridges (Ludacris on records), nominated in that same category for Karma’s World.

In addition, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is nominated for outstanding reality program, reality competition or game show (series); Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues for outstanding documentary (film); Sacha Jenkins for outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture) for directing the Armstrong film; and Kasi Lemons for outstanding directing in a motion picture for directing the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The NAACP Image Awards are presented in 10 broad categories – recording, motion pictures, TV & streaming, documentary, writing, directing, literary, podcast, costume design, make-up and hairstyling and outstanding social media.

The NAACP and BET announced the nominees in four categories (outstanding actor in a motion picture, outstanding actress in a motion picture, outstanding international song and entertainer of the year) on CBS Mornings on Thursday (Jan. 12). All nominations can be found on the NAACP Image Awards Instagram page (@naacapimageawards).

Voting is now open to determine the winners at www.naacpimageawards.net. Voting closes on Feb. 10. Winners will be revealed during the 54th NAACP Image Awards telecast on Feb. 25 on BET. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised categories Feb. 20-24, streaming on www.naacpimageawards.net.

ABC and Netflix lead the pack with 28 and 15 nominations respectively, according to BET. Netflix and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead nominations across the motion picture categories with 15 and 12 nominations respectively. ABC and Abbott Elementary received the most nods in the television + streaming categories with 28 and nine nods respectively. RCA Records / RCA Inspiration received the most nods across record labels (11).

Here’s a full list of the nominations in recording, motion pictures, television & streaming, documentary, writing and directing categories. For nominations in literary; podcast; costume design, make-up and hairstyling; and outstanding social media categories, go to the NAACP Image Awards Instagram page.

Entertainer of the year

Angela Bassett

Mary J. Blige

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding album

age/sex/location – Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Renaissance – Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

Watch the Sun – PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding soul/R&B song

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Cuff It” – Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix – Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. (300)

“Hurt Me So Good” – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding hip hop/rap song

“Billie Eilish” – Armani White (Def Jam Recordings)

“City of Gods” – Fivio Foreign (Columbia Records)

“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake and Tems (Epic Records)

Outstanding male artist

Brent Faiyaz – Wasteland (Lost Kids)

Burna Boy – Love, Damini (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe) (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Drake – Honestly, Nevermind (OVO/Republic Records)

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding female artist

Ari Lennox – age/sex/location (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Beyoncé – Renaissance (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Chlöe – Surprise (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good (RCA Records)

SZA – S.O.S. (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer – “Die Hard” (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. – “Good Morning Gorgeous” remix (300)

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott – “Still Believe” (Morton Records)

Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records)

Summer Walker, Cardi B, and SZA – “No Love” (LVRN/Interscope Records

Outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems – “Move” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

City Girls feat. Usher – “Good Love” (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Future feat. Drake and Tems – “Wait for U” (Epic Records)

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled – “Big Energy” remix (RCA Records)

Outstanding new artist

Adam Blackstone – Legacy (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/Empire)

Armani White – “Billie Eilish” (Def Jam Recordings)

Coco Jones – “ICU” (Def Jam Recordings)

Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E (Columbia Records)

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights (RCA Records)

Outstanding music video/visual album

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

“Lord Forgive Me” feat. Fat, Pharrell and Olu of Earthgang – Tobe Nwigwe (The Good Stewards Collective)

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records)

Bridgerton Season Two (Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) – Kris Bowers (Capitol Records)

Entergalactic – Kid Cudi (Republic Records)

P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) – Various Artists (Lions Gate Records)

The Woman King – Terence Blanchard (Milan Records)

Outstanding international song

“Bad to Me” – Wizkid (RCA Records/Starboy/Sony Music International)

“Diana” – Fireboy DML, Chris Brown, Shenseea (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“No Woman No Cry” – Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

“Stand Strong” – Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding gospel/Christian album

All Things New – Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

Hymns – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

Kingdom Book One – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

My Life – James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

“All in Your Hands” – Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” – Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

“Positive” – Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

“Whole World in His Hands” – MAJOR. (MNRK Music Group)

“Your World” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding jazz album – instrumental

Detour – Boney James (Concord Records)

JID014 (Jazz Is Dead) – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

The Funk Will Prevail – Kaelin Ellis (NCH Music)

The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni – Javon Jackson (Solid Jackson Records)

Thrill Ride – Ragan Whiteside (Randis Music)

Outstanding jazz album – vocal

Legacy – Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire)

Linger Awhile – Samara Joy (Verve Records)

Love and the Catalyst – Aimée Allen (Azuline)

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington (Candid Records)

The Evening : Live at Apparatus – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding motion picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors – Devotion (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (Focus Features)

Will Smith – Emancipation (Apple)

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Danielle Deadwyler – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall – Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Aldis Hodge – Black Adam (Warner Bros. Pictures / New Line Cinema)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – On the Come Up (Paramount Pictures)

Jalyn Hall – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

John Boyega – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Danai Gurira – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding independent motion picture

Breaking (Bleecker Street)

Causeway (Apple TV)

Mr. Malcolm’s List (Bleecker Street)

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

The Inspection (A24)

Outstanding international motion picture

Athena (Netflix)

Bantú Mama (ARRAY)

Broker (NEON)

Learn to Swim (ARRAY)

The Silent Twins (Focus Features)

Outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture

Jalyn Hall – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Joshua Boone – A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Ledisi – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

Y’lan Noel – A Lot of Nothing (RLJE)

Yola – Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture

A Jazzman’s Blues (Netflix)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Emancipation (Apple TV)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Outstanding animated motion picture

DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal Pictures)

Turning Red (Pixar Animation Studios)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Outstanding character voice-over performance – motion picture

Angela Bassett – Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Keke Palmer – Lightyear (Walt Disney Studios)

Kevin Hart – DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros. Pictures / WAG / DC)

Lyric Ross – Wendell & Wild (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – Minions: The Rise of Gru (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding short-form (live action)

Dear Mama… (Film Independent)

Fannie (Chromatic Black)

Fathead (University of Southern California)

Incomplete (20th Century Digital, Hulu)

Pens & Pencils (Wavelength Productions/Black TV & Film Collective)

Outstanding short-form (animated)

I Knew Superman (Houghtonville Animation)

More Than I Want to Remember (MTV Entertainment Studios)

Supercilious (York Cinemas)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Apple Studios)

We Are Here (271 Films)

Outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture)

Elvis Mitchell – Is That Black Enough for You?!? (Netflix)

Ericka Nicole Malone – Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (Hulu)

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Mo McRae – A Lot of Nothing (RLJE)

Stephen Adetumbi, Jarrett Roseborough – This Is My Black (Campus of Pine Forge Academy)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Mike Epps – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph – Loot (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jenifer Lewis – black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding drama series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX)

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Brandee Evans – P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – Snowfall (FX)

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (BET Networks)

From Scratch (Netflix)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Terrence Howard – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Trevante Rhodes – Mike (Hulu)

Wendell Pierce – Don’t Hang Up (Bounce TV)

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Regina Hall – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Sanaa Lathan – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Viola Davis – The First Lady (Showtime)

Zoe Saldaña – From Scratch (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement (ABC)

Keith David – From Scratch (Netflix)

Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Russell Hornsby – Mike (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson – A Wesley Christmas (AMC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special

Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler – From Scratch (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Phylicia Rashad – Little America (Apple TV+)

Outstanding news/information (series or special)

#RolandMartinUnfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage (Black Star Network/YouTube)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding talk series

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (ABC)

Uninterrupted: The Shop (YouTube)

Outstanding reality program, reality competition or game show (series)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Outstanding variety show (series or special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix)

Martin: The Reunion (BET Networks)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding children’s program

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney+)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

Outstanding performance by a youth (series, special, television movie or limited-series)

Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Cameron J. Wright – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Elisha Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Khali Spraggins – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Kevin Hart – Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross – The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety (series or special) – individual or ensemble

Keke Palmer – Password (NBC)

Lizzo – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Tabitha Brown – Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Taraji P. Henson – BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding guest performance

Amanda Gorman – Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Chance the Rapper – South Side (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Gabourey Sidibe – American Horror Stories (FX)

Outstanding Animated Series

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Eureka! (Disney Junior)

Gracie’s Corner TV (YouTube)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

Outstanding character voice-over performance (television)

Billy Porter – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Chris Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Outstanding short form series – comedy or drama

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans (Facebook Watch)

Rise Up, Sing Out (Disney+)

Sunday Dinner (Youtube)

Zootopia+ (Disney+)

Outstanding short form series or special – reality/nonfiction

Black Independent Films: A Brief History (Turner Classic Movies)

Daring Simone Biles (Snap)

Historian’s Take (PBS)

NFL 360 (NFL Network)

Omitted: The Black Cowboy (ESPN)

Outstanding breakthrough creative (television)

Amy Wang – From Scratch (Netflix)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred (FX)

Hannah Cope – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Syreeta Singleton – Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding documentary (film)

Civil (Netflix)

Descendant (Netflix)

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Netflix)

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV+)

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Outstanding documentary (television)

Black Love (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Everything’s Gonna be All White (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix)

Shaq (HBO Max)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Aisha Muharrar – Hacks – “Episode 206” (HBO Max)

Ayo Edebiri, Shana Gohd – What We do in the Shadows – “Episode 405” (FX)

Brittani Nichols – Abbott Elementary – “Student Transfer” (ABC)

Karen Joseph Adcock – The Bear – “Episode 105” (FX)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary – “Development Day” (ABC)

Outstanding writing in a drama series

Aurin Squire – The Good Fight – “Episode 603” (Paramount+)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred – “Episode 101” (FX)

Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “Episode 604” (Paramount+)

Joshua Allen – From Scratch – “Episode 105” (Netflix)

Marissa Jo Cerar – Women of the Movement – “Episode 101” (ABC)

Outstanding writing in a television movie or special

Bree West – A Wesley Christmas (BET Networks)

Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams – Entergalactic (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael – Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO Max)

Lil Rel Howery – Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y’all Thinking it (HBO Max)

Matt Lopez – Father of the Bride (HBO Max)

Outstanding writing in a motion picture

Charles Murray – The Devil You Know (Lionsgate)

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jordan Peele – Nope (Universal Pictures)

Krystin Ver Linden – Alice (Vertical Entertainment)

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding directing in a comedy series

Angela Barnes – Atlanta – “The Homeliest Little Horse” (FX)

Bridget Stokes – A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO Max)

Dee Rees – Upload – “Hamoodi” (Amazon Studios)

Iona Morris Jackson – black-ish – “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods” (ABC)

Pete Chatmon – The Flight Attendant – “Drowning Women” (HBO Max)

Outstanding directing in a drama series

Debbie Allen – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – “Robyn” (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul – “Axe and Grind” (AMC)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – Women of the Movement – “Mother and Son” (ABC)

Hanelle Culpepper – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey – “Sensia” (Apple TV+)

Kasi Lemmons – Women of the Movement – “Episode 106” (ABC)

Outstanding directing in a television movie or special

Anton Cropper – Fantasy Football (Paramount+)

Marta Cunningham – 61st Street (AMC)

Sujata Day – Definition Please (Netflix)

Tailiah Breon – Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime)

Tine Fields – Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising (ABC)

Outstanding directing in a motion picture

Antoine Fuqua – Emancipation (Apple)

Chinonye Chukwu – TILL (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kasi Lemmons – I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding directing in a documentary (television or motion picture)

Nadia Hallgren – Civil (Netflix)

Reginald Hudlin – Sidney (Apple TV+)

Sacha Jenkins – Everything’s Gonna Be All White (Showtime)

Sacha Jenkins – Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (Apple TV+)

W. Kamau Bell – We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)