Here Are the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners: Full List

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards honored stars with a pre-taped ceremony Sunday night (May 7).

A Golden Popcorn award trophy is seen during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were both winners in music-related categories at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where the HBO series The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal, took home the most awards of the night.

Taylor Swift

Swift’s “Carolina,” from the Where the Crawdads Sing soundtrack, was awarded best song. In the category, “Carolina” was up against movie soundtrack songs from Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, OneRepublic and Rihanna.

Gomez’s My Mind & Me was honored as best music documentary, where she’d competed with the films Halftime; Love, Lizzo; Sheryl and The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards honored stars in movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, with a pre-taped ceremony that aired on Sunday (May 7). Drew Barrymore was set to host, but opted not to out of solidarity with the Writer’s Guild of America strike.

See the full list of winners below.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners List

Best movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI — WINNER
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us — WINNER
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

Best performance in a movie

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick — WINNER

Best performance in a show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday — WINNER
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best hero

Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us — WINNER
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — WINNER
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks — WINNER
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best comedic performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2 — WINNER
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things — WINNER
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI — WINNER
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Most frightened performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus — WINNER
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us — WINNER
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best kick-ass cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things — WINNER
Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing) — WINNER

Best docu-reality series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians — WINNER
Vanderpump Rules

Best competition series

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars — WINNER
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors

Best host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show — WINNER
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best reality on-screen team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules — WINNER
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best music documentary

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me — WINNER
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best musical moment, sponsored by Sonic (social only)

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home” — WINNER

Comedic genius award

Jennifer Coolidge — WINNER

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

