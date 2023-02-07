Here’s the Date of the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be held on Sunday, May 7, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. That’s about a month ahead of last year’s show, which was held at the same venue on June 5.

This will be the 31st edition of the show and the sixth to jointly honor movies and TV. Two years ago, MTV broke the show in two and presented awards for film and scripted television on one night and awards for reality television the following night. It didn’t work as well and the two components were rejoined last year. They will again be joined this year.

Host, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details about this year’s show will be announced later.

Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams were hosts of last year’s show, with Hudgens hosting the first half for film and scripted television series, and Adams hosting the second half for awards in reality television. Special awards went to Jennifer Lopez (Generation Award), Jack Black (Comedic Genius Award) and Bethenny Frankel (MTV Reality Royalty Award).

Spider Man: No Way Home won for best movie last year and its star, Tom Holland, won for best performance in a movie. Euphoria won for best [TV] show and its star, Zendaya won for best performance in a show.

Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive.