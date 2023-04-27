MTV Announces Nominees for Best Musical Moment, to Be Presented at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Full List)

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” from Stranger Things, the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “Trouble” from Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis are among the 16 nominees competing for best musical moment at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. There are also nominees from such buzzy shows as M3GAN, Wednesday and Daisy Jones & the Six.

Voting in the social category opens via MTV’s Instagram Stories on Monday (May 1) and closes on May 5. The winner will be revealed live in the Drew Barrymore-hosted show on May 7.

The nominees for best musical moment are:

Daisy Jones & The Six: “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling: Jack’s Tap Dance

Elvis: “Trouble”

Ginny & Georgia: “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN: “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical: “Revolting Children”

Purple Hearts: “Come Back Home”

RRR: “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: “Body”

SNL: “Big Boys”

Stranger Things: “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us: “Long Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil: “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty: “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday: “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals: “Simon’s Song”

MTV also announced the first round of presenters, which includes Busta Rhymes, Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid), Gal Gadot (Heart of Stone), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Wolf Pack), recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Tiffany Hadish (both from Haunted Mansion) and no fewer than four stars from the buzzy Amazon Prime musical drama Daisy Jones & The Six.

The show will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, simulcasting across BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

As previously announced, Jennifer Coolidge will receive the Comedic Genius Award.

Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production. Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the music talent executives.

Check out the announcement video below.