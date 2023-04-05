Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny & More Nominated for 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Austin Butler and Doja Cat are among the nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live May 7 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Gomez is up for best performance in a show for her role in Only Murders in the Building and best kiss for her smooch with Cara Delevingne in that show. In addition, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is nominated for best music documentary.

The other nominees in the latter category are Love, Lizzo, The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie, Halftime (about Jennifer Lopez) and Sheryl (about Sheryl Crow).

Styles is nominated for best villain for his role in Don’t Worry Darling and best kiss for his smooch with David Dawson in My Policeman.

Bad Bunny is nominated for two awards for Bullet Train: breakthrough performance and best fight, for a confrontation with Brad Pitt.

A few of the nominees also received Oscar or Emmy nominations. Austin Butler, an Oscar nominee for his breakthrough role in Elvis, is nominated here for best performance in a movie, but his four rivals were not Oscar-nominated. They are Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, Keke Palmer in Nope, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. (The latter film was released in 2023, so Jordan may land an Oscar nod next year.)

It’s a similar story in the nominations for best song. Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both of which were Oscar-nominated, are nominated here too, but the other four nominees here were not Oscar-nominated, for a variety of reasons. OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick) and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) simply didn’t receive enough support. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” (Elvis) was ruled ineligible because it borrowed so heavily from the 1950s classic “Hound Dog.” Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive” is featured in a 2023 film, Scream VI.

The event, honoring work in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, will air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.

Top nominees for scripted programming are Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us, with six nods each, followed by The White Lotus and Wednesday, with four nods each.

Top nominees for unscripted programming are Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, with two nods each.

There are two new categories – best reality on-screen team and best kick-ass cast.

Beginning Wednesday (April 5), fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 17 at 6 p.m. ET.

Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the music talent executives.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

Best movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best performance in a movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

Keke Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best performance in a show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best hero

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best comedic performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

Keke Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Most frightened performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best kick-ass cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best docu-reality series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best competition series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best reality on-screen team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best music documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie