Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny & More Nominated for 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Austin Butler and Doja Cat are among the nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The show, hosted by Drew Barrymore, will air live May 7 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Gomez is up for best performance in a show for her role in Only Murders in the Building and best kiss for her smooch with Cara Delevingne in that show. In addition, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is nominated for best music documentary.
The other nominees in the latter category are Love, Lizzo, The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie, Halftime (about Jennifer Lopez) and Sheryl (about Sheryl Crow).
Styles is nominated for best villain for his role in Don’t Worry Darling and best kiss for his smooch with David Dawson in My Policeman.
Bad Bunny is nominated for two awards for Bullet Train: breakthrough performance and best fight, for a confrontation with Brad Pitt.
A few of the nominees also received Oscar or Emmy nominations. Austin Butler, an Oscar nominee for his breakthrough role in Elvis, is nominated here for best performance in a movie, but his four rivals were not Oscar-nominated. They are Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, Keke Palmer in Nope, Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick and Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. (The latter film was released in 2023, so Jordan may land an Oscar nod next year.)
It’s a similar story in the nominations for best song. Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, both of which were Oscar-nominated, are nominated here too, but the other four nominees here were not Oscar-nominated, for a variety of reasons. OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick) and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing) simply didn’t receive enough support. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” (Elvis) was ruled ineligible because it borrowed so heavily from the 1950s classic “Hound Dog.” Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive” is featured in a 2023 film, Scream VI.
The event, honoring work in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, will air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries.
Top nominees for scripted programming are Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us, with six nods each, followed by The White Lotus and Wednesday, with four nods each.
Top nominees for unscripted programming are Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, with two nods each.
There are two new categories – best reality on-screen team and best kick-ass cast.
Beginning Wednesday (April 5), fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through April 17 at 6 p.m. ET.
Executive producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, along with Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella and Mike Ostolaza serve as the music talent executives.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards:
Best movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Best performance in a movie
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
Keke Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best performance in a show
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Best hero
Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best villain
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Best kiss
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Best comedic performance
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
Keke Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough performance
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best fight
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
Most frightened performance
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
Best duo
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best kick-ass cast
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best song
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best docu-reality series
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Best competition series
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Best host
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best reality on-screen team
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best music documentary
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie