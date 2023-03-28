2023 Latin American Music Awards: Anuel AA, Myke Towers & More Performers Announced

The Latin American Music Awards unveiled the first wave of performers set to take center stage in April at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Confirmed for the 8th edition of the awards show are Anuel AA, who will perform “Más Rica Que Ayer”; newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons, who will perform a medley that includes their latest collab “Abajito”; Myke Towers, who will perform his newest track “Mi Droga”; and Prince Royce, who will surprise viewers with an unreleased song.

Additionally, Spanish newcomer Bad Gyal and Regional Mexican crooner Eden Muñoz will make their Latin AMAs debut. The former will deliver her single “Chulo,” and the latter will offer his viral solo hit “Chale!”

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours, and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations; at eight nods each are Grupo Frontera, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos, and Rosalía. Meanwhile, Muñoz, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Frontera, Los Lara, Luis Figueroa, Luis R Conriquez, Quevedo, Santa Fe Klan and Yahritza y Su Esencia are nominated in the best new artist category.

Carlos Vives and Pepe Aguilar will be recognized as 2023 Latin AMAs Legacy honorees. This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by Galilea Montijo Julián Gil and Natti Natasha.

For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, on Telemundo, the ceremony will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión (starting at 7 p.m. ET) after TelevisaUnivision acquired the rights from dick clark productions in September.