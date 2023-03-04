Here Are the Winners of the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: Complete List

At Saturday’s (March 4) Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles emerged the night’s biggest music winners.
Swift was named favorite female artist and her Midnights (3am Edition) won for favorite album, while Styles was the favorite male artist and favorite global music star, while “As It Was” won favorite song. (And we can’t forget that Swift will also take a prize home to her cat Olivia Benson, who was named favorite celebrity pet.)
BTS won favorite musical group, Dove Cameron is favorite breakout artist, Bella Poarch is favorite social music star, and Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa‘s “Sweetest Pie” is favorite musical collaboration.
But music was just the tip of the iceberg. See the full winners list below:
Music
Favorite Song
- “About Damn Time”- Lizzo
- “Anti-Hero”- Taylor Swift
- WINNER: “As It Was”- Harry Styles
- “Bejeweled”- Taylor Swift
- “Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
- “First Class”- Jack Harlow
- “I Ain’t Worried”- OneRepublic
- “Lift Me Up”- Rihanna
Favorite Album
- Dawn FM– The Weeknd
- GOD DID – DJ Khaled
- Harry’s House– Harry Styles
- WINNER: Midnights (3am Edition)- Taylor Swift
- Renaissance– Beyoncé
- Special – Lizzo
Favorite Female Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Rihanna
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Kendrick Lamar
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- WINNER: BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At the Disco
- Paramore
Favorite Music Collaboration
- “Bam Bam”- Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)”- Post Malone, featuring Doja Cat
- “Numb”- Marshmello, featuring Khalid
- “Stay With Me”- Calvin Harris, featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
- WINNER: “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Devon Cole
- WINNER: Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Joji
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Nicky Youre
Favorite Global Music Star
- Bad Bunny (Latin America)
- BLACKPINK (Asia)
- WINNER: Harry Styles (UK)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Wizkid (Africa)
Favorite Social Music Star
- WINNER: Bella Poarch
- Dixie D’Amelio
- JoJo Siwa
- Oliver Tree
- Stephen Sanchez
- That Girl Lay Lay
Film
Favorite Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Adam
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Monster High The Movie
- WINNER: Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Movie Actor
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Dominion)
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)
- Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)
- Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam, The Adam Project)
- Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, Top Gun: Maverick)
Favorite Movie Actress
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
- Letitia Wright (Shuri, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
- Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder)
- Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson, Hocus Pocus 2)
Favorite Animated Movie
- DC League of Super-Pets
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- Lightyear
- WINNER: Minions: The Rise of Gru
- The Bad Guys
- Turning Red
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie (Male)
- Andy Samberg (Dale, Chip N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers)
- Andy Samberg (Jonathan, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear, Lightyear)
- WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)
- Kevin Hart (Ace, DC League of Super-Pets)
- Steve Carell (Gru, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie (Female)
- Awkwafina (Tarantula, The Bad Guys)
- Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne, Lightyear)
- Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)
- Sandra Oh (Ming, Turning Red)
- WINNER: Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
- Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom, Minions: The Rise of Gru)
Television
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Ms. Marvel
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- WINNER: The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- The Really Loud House
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things
- WINNER: Wednesday
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Floor Is Lava
- WINNER: MasterChef Junior
- The Masked Singer
Favorite Animated Show
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Rugrats
- WINNER: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Imogen Cohen (Zina, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Brady Noon (Evan Morrow, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)
- Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)
- WINNER: Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Tyler Wladis (Roy, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)
- Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Hilary Duff (Sophie, How I Met Your Father)
- WINNER: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, Stranger Things)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson, Black-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan-Kenobi)
- WINNER: Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
- Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson, Stranger Things)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Other Categories
Favorite Male Creator
- Austin Creed
- WINNER: MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- SeanDoesMagic
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
- Addison Rae
- WINNER: Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Gracie’s Corner
- Kids Diana Show
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Social Media Family
- FGTeeV
- WINNER: Ninja Kidz TV
- Ohana Adventure Family
- The Bucket List Family
- The Royalty Family
- The Williams Family
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- WINNER: Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- Venus Williams
Favorite Male Sports Star
- WINNER: LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Favorite Celebrity Pet
- Dodger Evans
- Gino Chopra Jonas
- Noon Coleman
- WINNER: Olivia Benson Swift
- Piggy Lou Bieber
- Toulouse Grande
Favorite Book
- Cat Kid Comic Club Book Series
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book Series
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Book Series
- WINNER: Harry Potter Book Series
- The Adventures of Captain Underpants Books Series
- The Bad Guys Book Series
Favorite Video Game
- Adopt Me!
- Brookhaven
- Just Dance 2023
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- WINNER: Minecraft
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet