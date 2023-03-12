The Weeknd Sweeps 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards: Full Winners List

The Weeknd swept four awards at the 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards, which was livestreamed from the Edmonton Convention Centre on Saturday (March 11). The Canadian superstar took artist of the year for a record fourth time; songwriter of the year for a record fourth time; single of the year for a record-tying third time for “Sacrifice”; and pop album of the year for the first time for Dawn FM.
The Weeknd is nominated for two more awards on the main Juno Awards telecast on Monday (March 13). The Opening Night Awards is analogous to the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, where the bulk of each year’s Grammys are presented. But the event was less well-attended than the Grammy Premiere Ceremony usually is, perhaps in part because it was two days before the main telecast rather than just several hours before, as the Grammy Premiere Ceremony is.
Several Juno winners have also done well in the U.S. market. These include Michael Bublé’s Higher (adult contemporary album of the year), Tenille Townes’ Masquerades (country album of the year), Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak’s “Twin Frame” (rap single of the year), and Rêve’s “CTRL + ALT + DEL” (dance recording of the year).
Harry Styles’ Harry’s House took the Juno Award for international album of the year. The blockbuster album has swept awards around the globe, including the Brit Award for British album of the year and the Grammy for album of the year.
Floria Sigismond, who directed the Sam Smith/KimPetras video for “Unholy,” won music video of the year. The award was presented by Lyor Cohen, global head of music for YouTube.
Serban Ghenea, whose credits included the aforementioned “Unholy” and Lil Nas X’s That’s What I Want,” was named recording engineer for the second time in three years.
Akeel Henry, whose credits include Giveon’s “For Tonight” and John Legend’s “Splash,” took the Jack Richardson producer of the year award.
The Arkells won group of the year for a record sixth time. They had been tied with Blue Rodeo with five wins each. (Oddly, neither of these groups has made much of a splash in the U.S.)
The event also recognized this year’s special award recipients including the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award (Ron Sakamoto) and The MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award (Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew).
The livestream was ably co-hosted by Andrew Phung and Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe. Alberta pop singer Devon Cole, R&B sensation Dylan Sinclair, post-classical piano icon Jean- Michel Blais, sister trio The Bearhead Sisters performed. Corb Lund with The Sadies and Shannon Johnson from The McDades shared the stage for a collaborative performance of Ian Tyson’s “Four Strong Winds” during the In Memoriam segment. Tyson was among the Canadian talent who died in the past year, along with Ronnie Hawkins, Susan Jacks, Kerry Chater, Shirley Eikhard and more,
The Juno Awards broadcast will air live across Canada from Rogers Place in Edmonton at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.
The ceremony had originally been scheduled for March 12, but was pushed back a day to avoid competing with the Oscars. Actor Simu Liu, star of the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is hosting for the second year in a row.
Here’s the complete list of winners at the 2023 Juno Opening Night Awards.
Artist of the year
Avril Lavigne, Warner
Lauren Spencer-Smith, Island/Republic*Universal
Michael Bublé, Warner
Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal
WINNER: The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Group of the year
Arcade Fire, Columbia*Sony
WINNER: Arkells, Arkells Music*Universal
Billy Talent, Warner
Metric, Thirty Tigers
The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent
Single of the year
“Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne, Warner
“Flowers Need Rain,” Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx, 31 East*Universal
“When You’re Gone,” Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal
“she’s all i wanna be,” Tate McRae, RCA*Sony
WINNER: “Sacrifice,” The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Music video of the year
“Fraud,” Emma Higgins, director; Jessie Reyez, Island*Universal
WINNER: “Unholy,” Floria Sigismondi director; Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Capitol*Universal
“Have Mercy,” Karena Evans, director; Chlöe, Parkwood*Sony
“Different Than Before,” Mayumi Yoshida, director; Amanda Sum, Independent
“Remember Me for Me,” Sterling Larose, director; SonReal and Lily Moore, Black Box*Fontana North/Warner
International album of the year
=, Ed Sheeran, Warner
WINNER: Harry’s House, Harry Styles, Columbia*Sony
Montero, Lil Nas X, Columbia*Sony
Midnights, Taylor Swift, Republic*Universal
Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift*Universal
Breakthrough group of the year
WINNER: Banx & Ranx, Universal
Harm & Ease, Cosmo Cat*Independent
Rare Americans, EMPIRE/Crooked City*AMPED
Tommy Lefroy, Independent*AWAL
Wild Rivers, Nettwerk*Amped
Songwriter of the year
WINNER: Abel Tesfaye, publisher: XO Music Publishing/Kobalt Music Publishing
Faouzia, publisher: Faouzia Music/Kobalt Music Publishing
Tate McRae, publisher: T8 Entertainment Inc/Sony Music Publishing
Tenille Townes, publisher: Year of the Dog
TOBi, publisher: Oluwatobi Ajibolade Publishing
Jack Richardson producer of the year
WINNER: Akeel Henry
Banx & Ranx
Kaytranada
Mike Wise
Murda Beatz
Recording engineer of the year
Derek Hoffman
George Seara
Gus van Go
Jason Dufour
WINNER: Serban Ghenea
Pop album of the year
In the Meantime, Alessia Cara, Def Jam*Universal
Love Sux, Avril Lavigne, Warner
The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen, 604*Warner
i used to think i could fly, Tate McRae, RCA*Sony
WINNER: Dawn FM, The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Adult contemporary album of the year
Adventure Book, Francois, Klark Independent
Descendant, Jann Arden, Universal
He Sang She Sang, Marc Jordan & Amy, Sky Linus*Universal/IDLA
WINNER: Higher, Michael Bublé, Warner
A Tyler Shaw Christmas, Tyler Shaw, Sony
Rock album of the year
WINNER: Otherness, Alexisonfire, Dine Alone*The Orchard
Crisis Of Faith, Billy Talent, Warner
Get Rollin’, Nickelback, BMG*Warner/ADA
Outta Sight, The Sheepdogs, Warner
Explosions, Three Days Grace, RCA*Sony
Metal/hard music album of the year
Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats, New Damage*The Orchard
Merciless Destruction, Get the Shot, New Damage*The Orchard
Paid In Full, Skull Fist, Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner
WINNER: Synchro Anarchy, Voivod, Century*Sony
Thought Form Descent, Wake, Metal Blade*Sony
Adult Alternative album of the year
Born Losers, Altameda, Pheromone*Fontana North
The Garden, Basia Bulat, Secret City*F.A.B.
Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan, Arts & Crafts*Universal
WINNER: Colder Streams, The Sadies, Dine Alone*The Orchard
How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars, The Weather Station, Next Door*Outside
Alternative album of the year
WINNER: Blue Rev, Alvvays, Celsius Girls*Universal
Duality, Luna Li, AWAL
Sewn Back Together, OMBIIGIZI, Arts & Crafts*Universal
The Unraveling of Puptheband, PUP, Little Dipper*Universal
Tongues, Tanya Tagaq, Six Shooter*Universal
Dance recording of the year
“Afterglow,” Bob Moses and Kasablanca, Astralwerks*Universal
“Shinigami Eyes,” Grimes, Columbia*Sony
“These Nights,” Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo, Armada*Sony
WINNER: “CTRL + ALT + DEL,” Rêve 31, East*Universal
“Spiral,” Rezz, RCA*Sony
Underground dance single of the year
“Debonair,” Bensley, mau5trap*Independent/AWAL
“Aye Aye,” Blond:Ish and Cameron Jack, Abracadabra*Above Board
“The Time Is (Now),” Fred Everything, Lazy Days*Prime Direct/Paradise
WINNER: “I Knew Techno,” Greg Gow, Restructured*The Orchard
“Easy,” Tiga, Turbo*!K7
Electronic album of the year
Not OK, Mecha Maiko, NewRetroWave*HHV/Believe
Spectrums, Odonis, Odonis Felte*Secretly
Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix, Rezz, HypnoVizion*Universal
Synthetic Season One, Rich Aucoin, We Are Busy Bodies*Redeye
WINNER: Interior, Teen Daze, Independent*Believe
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
“Please Do Not Lean,” Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood, Republic*Universal
“Palisade,” Jon Vinyl, Vinyl Recordings*Foundation
“All I Need,” Safe, RCA*Sony
WINNER: “Last One,” Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair, Universal
“How to Make Love,” Thehonestguy, Independent*Believe
Rap single of the year
“Alejandro Sosa,” 6ixbuzz and Pengz, Warner
“Been Himma,” Dom Vallie, Natalus*The Orchard
“Wrath,” Freddie Dredd, RCA*Sony
WINNER: “Twin Flame,” Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak, RCA*Sony
“Wrong Decisions,” XO*Universal
Country album of the year
Way Back, High Valley, Cage Free*The Orchard
Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson, Starseed*Independent
Bronco, Orville Peck, Columbia*Sony
WINNER: Masquerades, Tenille Townes, RCA*Sony
Good Ol’ Days, The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent
Reggae recording of the year
“Water,” Ammoye, Lulaword*Symphonic
“Like a Star,” Celena, Independent
“Jah Love,” Exco Levi, Independent
“In the Streets,” Kairo McLean, Soul Survival*Independent
WINNER: “Reggae Party,” Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn, Independent
Contemporary roots album of the year
O Glory, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, Divine*Warner
That Was You and Me, Fortunate Ones, Sonic *Warner
Hold on to Love, Shakura S’Aida, Independent
WINNER: Come Morning, The Bros. Landreth, Birthday Cake*The Orchard
House of Dreams, The East Pointers, Nettwerk*Amped
Traditional roots album of the year
Hurricane Clarice, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Free Dirt*AMPED/MNRK
20 printemps, Le Vent du Nord, La Compagnie du Nord*IDLA
Narrow Line, Mama’s Broke, Free Dirt*AMPED/MNRK
WINNER: Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Pharis & Jason Romero, Smithsonian Folkways*AMPED/The Orchard
The Empress, The McDades, Independent
Blues album of the year
WINNER: Long River, Angelique Francis, Independent
Midnight Blues, Crystal Shawanda, True North*Universal/IDLA
Thanks for Tomorrow, Harrison Kennedy, Electro-Fi*Isotope Music/The Orchard
Preach to My Soul, Spencer Mackenzie, Gypsy Soul*Warner
Live at the King Eddy, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Fontana North*The Orchard
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
Into The Wild, Dan Bremnes, CURB | Word*New Day
Trust, Daniel Ojo, Psalmist*Independent
WINNER: Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr, BEC*The Orchard
Only Ever Always, Love & The Outcome, CURB | Word*New Day
The Church Will Rise, Tehillah Worship, Independent*Wings
Global music album of the year
In the Footsteps of Rumi, Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, Glossa*Naxos
WINNER: Thieves of Dreams, Lenka Lichtenberg, Sunflower*Independent
José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders, Arts & Crafts*Universal
Vox.Infold, Ruby Singh, Independent
Tradisyon, Wesli,WUP/Disques Les Nuits d’Afrique/Cumbancha*Believe
Vocal jazz album of the year
WINNER: Featuring, Caity Gyorgy, La Reserve*The Orchard
Blue, Diana Panton, Independent*The SRG/ILS Group
Venez donc chez moi, Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer, Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk
Nikki By Starlight, Nikki Yanofsky, MNRK
The Ostara Project, The Ostara Project, Cellar*The Orchard
Jazz album of the year (solo)
Joy, Ernesto Cervini, TPR*A-Train
A Little Louder Now, Lauren Falls, Independent
El Tinajon, Luis Deniz, Modica*Believe
Rumba, Rafael Zaldivar, Effendi*Propagande/Naxos
WINNER: Kinds of Love, Renee Rosnes, Smoke Sessions*The Orchard
Jazz album of the year (group)
Semantics, Andrew Rathbun Quintet, SteepleChase*Stateside/The Orchard
Talk Memory, BadBadNotGood, People’s Champ*Stem
The History of Us, Carn Davidson 9, TPR*Independent
WINNER: Desert Bloom, Florian Hoefner Trio, Alma*Universal
The Dragon’s Tail, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles, Independent
Instrumental album of the year
Canadiana, Canadian Brass, Linus*Universal/IDLA
WINNER: Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More, Esmerine, Constellation*Secretly
Iguana, Hard Rubber Orchestra, Redshift*Independent
Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais, Arts & Crafts*Universal
Lionheart, Stephan Moccio, Decca*Universal
Francophone album of the year
medium Plaisir, Ariane Roy, La maison fauve*Universal
Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger, Secret City*F.A.B.
Pictura De Ipse : Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir, Simone*The Orchard
WINNER: Crash, Les Louanges, Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc, Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Children’s album of the year
Nice to Meet You, Beppie, Platoon
Say Hello, Jeremy and Jazzy, Hidden Pony*Universal
I Am Love, Splash’N Boots, Independent*The Orchard
WINNER: Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2, Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats, Golden Carrot*The Orchard
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great, Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh, Independent
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021, Bruce Liu, Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1, David Jalbert, ATMA*Universal
La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland, Isabel Bayrakdarian, AVIE*Naxos
Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, James Ehnes, Onyx*PIAS America/The Orchard
WINNER: Fables, Philip Chiu, ATMA*Universal
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin, Leaf Music*Naxos
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, “Los Angeles,” I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni, ATMA*Universal
WINNER: Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault, ATMA*Universal
Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen, Independent
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Nagamo, Andrew Balfour and musica intima Redshift*Independent
Hemsi: Chamber Works, ARC Ensemble Chandos*Naxos/PIAS
Vagues et ombres, collectif9 Alpha*Independent
WINNER: Early Italian Cello Concertos, Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe Siècle, Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron, ATMA*Universal
Classical composition of the year
“An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being,” Anthony Tan, Independent
WINNER: “Bestiary I & II,” Bekah Simms, Centrediscs*Naxos
“The Black Fish,” Keyan Emami, Centrediscs*Naxos
“Prayers for Ruins,” Nicole Lizée, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
“Supervillain Études,” Vincent Ho, Navona*Naxos
Contemporary indigenous artist or group of the year
“Watin,” Aysanabee, Ishkōdé*Universal
WINNER: “Zhawenim,” Digging Roots, Ishkōdé*Universal R&B
“Code Red,” Indian City, Rising Sun*Warner
“Beyond the Reservoir,” Julian Taylor, Howling Turtle*Warner
“The Crossing,” Susan Aglukark, Aglukark*Universal/IDLA
Traditional indigenous artist or group of the year
kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes, Nehiyaw Soul*Bigstone Cree Nation
Katajjausiit, Iva & Angu, Independent
Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood, Independent
Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree, Independent
WINNER: Unbreakable, The Bearhead Sisters, Independent
Comedy album of the year
Let Me Hold Your Baby, Courtney Gilmour, Comedy Records*Independent
Splash Pad, Jackie Pirico, Independent
WINNER: A Person Who Is Gingerbread, Jon Dore, Howl & Roar*Independent
Here Live, Not A Cat, Matt Wright, Chillybrain
Things Black Girls Say – The Album, Zabrina Douglas, Howl & Roar*Independent
Album artwork of the year
Emy Storey (Art Director, Designer, & Photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (Photographer); CRYBABY – Tegan and Sara, Mom+Pop*Redeye
WINNER: Ian Ilavsky (Art Director & Designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (Illustrator); Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More – Esmerine, Constellation*Secretly
Jud Haynes (Art Director & Designer); Kubasongs – Kubasonics, Independent
Kee Avil (Art Director), Lawrence Fafard (Photographer); Crease – Kee Avil, Constellation*Secretly
Lights (Art Director & Illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (Designer), Matt Barnes (Photographer); PEP – Lights, Fueled By Ramen*Warner