The Weeknd Tops 2023 Juno Awards Nominations: Full List

The Weeknd is the top nominee for the 2023 Juno Awards, with six nods, including artist of the year, single of the year (“Sacrifice”), album of the year (Dawn FM) and songwriter of the year.
Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae follow with five nods each. NAV, Preston Pablo, Rêve and The Reklaws each received three nods.
McRae and Rêve are both set to perform on the Junos, which will be held March 13. Also set to perform on the show: Nickelback (the 2023 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and a nominee for rock album of the year for Get Rollin’), Tenille Townes (a two-time nominee this year) and AP Dhillon.
Lavigne, The Weeknd, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Michael Bublé and Shawn Mendes are nominated for artist of the year. The Weeknd is a three-time winner in that category; Mendes has won twice; Bublé has won once.
All of those artists except Bublé are also nominated for Juno Fan Choice, a fan-voted award.
Mendes, who won three consecutive awards for single of the year from 2018-20, is nominated again in that category for “When You’re Gone.” The other nominees in that category are The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” Lavigne’s “Bite Me,” McRae’s “she’s all I wanna be” and Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx’s “Flowers Need Rain.” The Weeknd is a two-time winner in the category; Lavigne has won once.
The nominees for album of the year are The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, Lavigne’s Love Sux, McRae’s i used to think I could fly, Ali Gatie’s Who Hurt You? and NAV’s Demons Protected by Angels. As with single of the year, The Weeknd is a two-time winner in this category; Lavigne has won once.
Taylor Swift has two of the five nominees for international album of the year. She is nominated for both Midnights and Red (Taylor’s Version). The other nominees in that category – the only one reserved for non-Canadian artists – are Ed Sheeran’s =, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Lil Nas X’s Montero.
The 2023 Juno Awards will be held March 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The ceremony had originally been scheduled for March 12, but was pushed back a day to avoid competing with the Oscars. Actor Simu Liu, star of the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is hosting for the second year in a row. Music manager Ron Sakamoto is slated to receive the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.
Here’s the complete list of 2023 Juno Award nominations.
Juno Fan Choice
Avril Lavigne, Warner
Lauren Spencer-Smith, Island/Republic*Universal
MacKenzie Porter, Big Loud*Independent
Preston Pablo, 31 East*Universal
Rêve, 31 East*Universal
Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal
Tate McRae, RCA*Sony
The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent
The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Tyler Shaw, Sony
Artist of the year
Avril Lavigne, Warner
Lauren Spencer-Smith, Island/Republic*Universal
Michael Bublé, Warner
Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal
The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Group of the year
Arcade Fire, Columbia*Sony
Arkells, Arkells Music*Universal
Billy Talent, Warner
Metric, Thirty Tigers
The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent
Single of the year
“Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne, Warner
“Flowers Need Rain,” Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx, 31 East*Universal
“When You’re Gone,” Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal
“she’s all i wanna be,” Tate McRae, RCA*Sony
“Sacrifice,” The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Album of the year
Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie, Warner
Love Sux, Avril Lavigne, Warner
Demons Protected by Angels, NAV, XO*Universal
i used to think i could fly, Tate McRae, RCA*Sony
Dawn FM, The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Music video of the year
“Fraud,” Emma Higgins, director; Jessie Reyez, Island*Universal
“Unholy,” Floria Sigismondi director; Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Capitol*Universal
“Have Mercy,” Karena Evans, director; Chlöe, Parkwood*Sony
“Different Than Before,” Mayumi Yoshida, director; Amanda Sum, Independent
“Remember Me for Me,” Sterling Larose, director; SonReal and Lily Moore, Black Box*Fontana North/Warner
International album of the year
=, Ed Sheeran, Warner
Harry’s House, Harry Styles, Columbia*Sony
Montero, Lil Nas X, Columbia*Sony
Midnights, Taylor Swift, Republic*Universal
Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift*Universal
Breakthrough artist of the year
Dax, Columbia*Sony
Devon Cole, Arista*Sony
Preston Pablo, 31 East*Universal
RealestK, Columbia*Sony
Rêve, 31 East*Universal
Breakthrough group of the year
Banx & Ranx, Universal
Harm & Ease, Cosmo Cat*Independent
Rare Americans, EMPIRE/Crooked City*AMPED
Tommy Lefroy, Independent*AWAL
Wild Rivers, Nettwerk*Amped
Songwriter of the year
Abel Tesfaye, publisher: XO Music Publishing/Kobalt Music Publishing
Faouzia, publisher: Faouzia Music/Kobalt Music Publishing
Tate McRae, publisher: T8 Entertainment Inc/Sony Music Publishing
Tenille Townes, publisher: Year of the Dog
TOBi, publisher: Oluwatobi Ajibolade Publishing
Jack Richardson producer of the year
Akeel Henry
Banx & Ranx
Kaytranada
Mike Wise
Murda Beatz
Recording engineer of the year
Derek Hoffman
George Seara
Gus van Go
Jason Dufour
Serban Ghenea
Pop album of the year
In the Meantime, Alessia Cara, Def Jam*Universal
Love Sux, Avril Lavigne, Warner
The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen, 604*Warner
i used to think i could fly, Tate McRae, RCA*Sony
Dawn FM, The Weeknd, XO*Universal
Adult contemporary album of the year
Adventure Book, Francois, Klark Independent
Descendant, Jann Arden, Universal
He Sang She Sang, Marc Jordan & Amy, Sky Linus*Universal/IDLA
Higher, Michael Bublé, Warner
A Tyler Shaw Christmas, Tyler Shaw, Sony
Rock album of the year
Otherness, Alexisonfire, Dine Alone*The Orchard
Crisis Of Faith, Billy Talent, Warner
Get Rollin’, Nickelback, BMG*Warner/ADA
Outta Sight, The Sheepdogs, Warner
Explosions, Three Days Grace, RCA*Sony
Metal/hard music album of the year
Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats, New Damage*The Orchard
Merciless Destruction, Get the Shot, New Damage*The Orchard
Paid In Full, Skull Fist, Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner
Synchro Anarchy, Voivod, Century*Sony
Thought Form Descent, Wake, Metal Blade*Sony
Adult Alternative album of the year
Born Losers, Altameda, Pheromone*Fontana North
The Garden, Basia Bulat, Secret City*F.A.B.
Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan, Arts & Crafts*Universal
Colder Streams, The Sadies, Dine Alone*The Orchard
How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars, The Weather Station, Next Door*Outside
Alternative album of the year
Blue Rev, Alvvays, Celsius Girls*Universal
Duality, Luna Li, AWAL
Sewn Back Together, OMBIIGIZI, Arts & Crafts*Universal
The Unraveling of Puptheband, PUP, Little Dipper*Universal
Tongues, Tanya Tagaq, Six Shooter*Universal
Dance recording of the year
“Afterglow,” Bob Moses and Kasablanca, Astralwerks*Universal
“Shinigami Eyes,” Grimes, Columbia*Sony
“These Nights,” Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo, Armada*Sony
“CTRL + ALT + DEL,” Rêve 31, East*Universal
“Spiral,” Rezz, RCA*Sony
Underground dance single of the year
“Debonair,” Bensley, mau5trap*Independent/AWAL
“Aye Aye,” Blond:Ish and Cameron Jack, Abracadabra*Above Board
“The Time Is (Now),” Fred Everything, Lazy Days*Prime Direct/Paradise
“I Knew Techno,” Greg Gow, Restructured*The Orchard
“Easy,” Tiga, Turbo*!K7
Electronic album of the year
Not OK, Mecha Maiko, NewRetroWave*HHV/Believe
Spectrums, Odonis, Odonis Felte*Secretly
Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix, Rezz, HypnoVizion*Universal
Synthetic Season One, Rich Aucoin, We Are Busy Bodies*Redeye
Interior, Teen Daze, Independent*Believe
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
“When Flowers Bloom,” Adria Kain, ArtHaus*Warner
“If I Get Caught,” dvsn, OVO
“No Longer in the Suburbs,” Dylan Sinclair, Five Stone*The Orchard
“Yessie,” Jessie Reyez, Island*Universal
“WTF,” Savannah Ré, Universal
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
“Please Do Not Lean,” Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood, Republic*Universal
“Palisade,” Jon Vinyl, Vinyl Recordings*Foundation
“All I Need,” Safe, RCA*Sony
“Last One,” Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair, Universal
“How to Make Love,” Thehonestguy, Independent*Believe
Rap single of the year
“Alejandro Sosa,” 6ixbuzz and Pengz, Warner
“Been Himma,” Dom Vallie, Natalus*The Orchard
“Wrath,” Freddie Dredd, RCA*Sony
“Twin Flame,” Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak, RCA*Sony
“Wrong Decisions,” XO*Universal
Rap album/EP of the year
GONZO, Boslen, Capitol*Universal
Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified, Halflife*Universal
The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier, Petal Garden*Believe
Demons Protected by Angels, NAV, XO*Universal
Shall I Continue?, TOBi, RCA
Country album of the year
Way Back, High Valley, Cage Free*The Orchard
Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson, Starseed*Independent
Bronco, Orville Peck, Columbia*Sony
Masquerades, Tenille Townes, RCA*Sony
Good Ol’ Days, The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent
Reggae recording of the year
“Water,” Ammoye, Lulaword*Symphonic
“Like a Star,” Celena, Independent
“Jah Love,” Exco Levi, Independent
“In the Streets,” Kairo McLean, Soul Survival*Independent
“Reggae Party,” Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn, Independent
Contemporary roots album of the year
O Glory, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, Divine*Warner
That Was You and Me, Fortunate Ones, Sonic *Warner
Hold on to Love, Shakura S’Aida, Independent
Come Morning, The Bros. Landreth, Birthday Cake*The Orchard
House of Dreams, The East Pointers, Nettwerk*Amped
Traditional roots album of the year
Hurricane Clarice, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Free Dirt*AMPED/MNRK
20 printemps, Le Vent du Nord, La Compagnie du Nord*IDLA
Narrow Line, Mama’s Broke, Free Dirt*AMPED/MNRK
Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Pharis & Jason Romero, Smithsonian Folkways*AMPED/The Orchard
The Empress, The McDades, Independent
Blues album of the year
Long River, Angelique Francis, Independent
Midnight Blues, Crystal Shawanda, True North*Universal/IDLA
Thanks for Tomorrow, Harrison Kennedy, Electro-Fi*Isotope Music/The Orchard
Preach to My Soul, Spencer Mackenzie, Gypsy Soul*Warner
Live at the King Eddy, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Fontana North*The Orchard
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
Into The Wild, Dan Bremnes, CURB | Word*New Day
Trust, Daniel Ojo, Psalmist*Independent
Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr, BEC*The Orchard
Only Ever Always, Love & The Outcome, CURB | Word*New Day
The Church Will Rise, Tehillah Worship, Independent*Wings
Global music album of the year
In the Footsteps of Rumi, Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, Glossa*Naxos
Thieves of Dreams, Lenka Lichtenberg, Sunflower*Independent
José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders, Arts & Crafts*Universal
Vox.Infold, Ruby Singh, Independent
Tradisyon, Wesli,WUP/Disques Les Nuits d’Afrique/Cumbancha*Believe
Vocal jazz album of the year
Featuring, Caity Gyorgy, La Reserve*The Orchard
Blue, Diana Panton, Independent*The SRG/ILS Group
Venez donc chez moi, Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer, Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk
Nikki By Starlight, Nikki Yanofsky, MNRK
The Ostara Project, The Ostara Project, Cellar*The Orchard
Jazz album of the year (solo)
Joy, Ernesto Cervini, TPR*A-Train
A Little Louder Now, Lauren Falls, Independent
El Tinajon, Luis Deniz, Modica*Believe
Rumba, Rafael Zaldivar, Effendi*Propagande/Naxos
Kinds of Love, Renee Rosnes, Smoke Sessions*The Orchard
Jazz album of the year (group)
Semantics, Andrew Rathbun Quintet, SteepleChase*Stateside/The Orchard
Talk Memory, BadBadNotGood, People’s Champ*Stem
The History of Us, Carn Davidson 9, TPR*Independent
Desert Bloom, Florian Hoefner Trio, Alma*Universal
The Dragon’s Tail, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles, Independent
Instrumental album of the year
Canadiana, Canadian Brass, Linus*Universal/IDLA
Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More, Esmerine, Constellation*Secretly
Iguana, Hard Rubber Orchestra, Redshift*Independent
Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais, Arts & Crafts*Universal
Lionheart, Stephan Moccio, Decca*Universal
Francophone album of the year
medium Plaisir, Ariane Roy, La maison fauve*Universal
Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger, Secret City*F.A.B.
Pictura De Ipse : Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir, Simone*The Orchard
Crash, Les Louanges, Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc, Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard
Children’s album of the year
Nice to Meet You, Beppie, Platoon
Say Hello, Jeremy and Jazzy, Hidden Pony*Universal
I Am Love, Splash’N Boots, Independent*The Orchard
Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2, Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats, Golden Carrot*The Orchard
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great, Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh, Independent
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021, Bruce Liu, Deutsche Grammophon*Universal
Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1, David Jalbert, ATMA*Universal
La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland, Isabel Bayrakdarian, AVIE*Naxos
Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, James Ehnes, Onyx*PIAS America/The Orchard
Fables, Philip Chiu, ATMA*Universal
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin, Leaf Music*Naxos
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, “Los Angeles,” I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni, ATMA*Universal
Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault, ATMA*Universal
Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen, Independent
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Nagamo, Andrew Balfour and musica intima Redshift*Independent
Hemsi: Chamber Works, ARC Ensemble Chandos*Naxos/PIAS
Vagues et ombres, collectif9 Alpha*Independent
Early Italian Cello Concertos, Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe Siècle, Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron, ATMA*Universal
Classical composition of the year
“An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being,” Anthony Tan, Independent
“Bestiary I & II,” Bekah Simms, Centrediscs*Naxos
“The Black Fish,” Keyan Emami, Centrediscs*Naxos
“Prayers for Ruins,” Nicole Lizée, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard
“Supervillain Études,” Vincent Ho, Navona*Naxos
Contemporary indigenous artist or group of the year
“Watin,” Aysanabee, Ishkōdé*Universal
“Zhawenim,” Digging Roots, Ishkōdé*Universal r&b
“Code Red,” Indian City, Rising Sun*Warner
“Beyond the Reservoir,” Julian Taylor, Howling Turtle*Warner
“The Crossing,” Susan Aglukark, Aglukark*Universal/IDLA
Traditional indigenous artist or group of the year
kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes, Nehiyaw Soul*Bigstone Cree Nation
Katajjausiit, Iva & Angu, Independent
Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood, Independent
Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree, Independent
Unbreakable, The Bearhead Sisters, Independent
Comedy album of the year
Let Me Hold Your Baby, Courtney Gilmour, Comedy Records*Independent
Splash Pad, Jackie Pirico, Independent
A Person Who Is Gingerbread, Jon Dore, Howl & Roar*Independent
Here Live, Not A Cat, Matt Wright, Chillybrain
Things Black Girls Say – The Album, Zabrina Douglas, Howl & Roar*Independent
Album artwork of the year
Emy Storey (Art Director, Designer, & Photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (Photographer); CRYBABY – Tegan and Sara, Mom+Pop*Redeye
Ian Ilavsky (Art Director & Designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (Illustrator); Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More – Esmerine, Constellation*Secretly
Jud Haynes (Art Director & Designer); Kubasongs – Kubasonics, Independent
Kee Avil (Art Director), Lawrence Fafard (Photographer); Crease – Kee Avil, Constellation*Secretly
Lights (Art Director & Illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (Designer), Matt Barnes (Photographer); PEP – Lights, Fueled By Ramen*Warner