The Weeknd Tops 2023 Juno Awards Nominations: Full List

The Weeknd is the top nominee for the 2023 Juno Awards, with six nods, including artist of the year, single of the year (“Sacrifice”), album of the year (Dawn FM) and songwriter of the year.

Avril Lavigne and Tate McRae follow with five nods each. NAV, Preston Pablo, Rêve and The Reklaws each received three nods.

McRae and Rêve are both set to perform on the Junos, which will be held March 13. Also set to perform on the show: Nickelback (the 2023 inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and a nominee for rock album of the year for Get Rollin’), Tenille Townes (a two-time nominee this year) and AP Dhillon.

Lavigne, The Weeknd, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Michael Bublé and Shawn Mendes are nominated for artist of the year. The Weeknd is a three-time winner in that category; Mendes has won twice; Bublé has won once.

All of those artists except Bublé are also nominated for Juno Fan Choice, a fan-voted award.

Mendes, who won three consecutive awards for single of the year from 2018-20, is nominated again in that category for “When You’re Gone.” The other nominees in that category are The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” Lavigne’s “Bite Me,” McRae’s “she’s all I wanna be” and Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx’s “Flowers Need Rain.” The Weeknd is a two-time winner in the category; Lavigne has won once.

The nominees for album of the year are The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, Lavigne’s Love Sux, McRae’s i used to think I could fly, Ali Gatie’s Who Hurt You? and NAV’s Demons Protected by Angels. As with single of the year, The Weeknd is a two-time winner in this category; Lavigne has won once.

Taylor Swift has two of the five nominees for international album of the year. She is nominated for both Midnights and Red (Taylor’s Version). The other nominees in that category – the only one reserved for non-Canadian artists – are Ed Sheeran’s =, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House and Lil Nas X’s Montero.

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held March 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The ceremony had originally been scheduled for March 12, but was pushed back a day to avoid competing with the Oscars. Actor Simu Liu, star of the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is hosting for the second year in a row. Music manager Ron Sakamoto is slated to receive the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.

Here’s the complete list of 2023 Juno Award nominations.

Juno Fan Choice

Avril Lavigne, Warner

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Island/Republic*Universal

MacKenzie Porter, Big Loud*Independent

Preston Pablo, 31 East*Universal

Rêve, 31 East*Universal

Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal

Tate McRae, RCA*Sony

The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent

The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Tyler Shaw, Sony

Artist of the year

Avril Lavigne, Warner

Lauren Spencer-Smith, Island/Republic*Universal

Michael Bublé, Warner

Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal

The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Group of the year

Arcade Fire, Columbia*Sony

Arkells, Arkells Music*Universal

Billy Talent, Warner

Metric, Thirty Tigers

The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent

Single of the year

“Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne, Warner

“Flowers Need Rain,” Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx, 31 East*Universal

“When You’re Gone,” Shawn Mendes, Island*Universal

“she’s all i wanna be,” Tate McRae, RCA*Sony

“Sacrifice,” The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Album of the year

Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie, Warner

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne, Warner

Demons Protected by Angels, NAV, XO*Universal

i used to think i could fly, Tate McRae, RCA*Sony

Dawn FM, The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Music video of the year

“Fraud,” Emma Higgins, director; Jessie Reyez, Island*Universal

“Unholy,” Floria Sigismondi director; Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Capitol*Universal

“Have Mercy,” Karena Evans, director; Chlöe, Parkwood*Sony

“Different Than Before,” Mayumi Yoshida, director; Amanda Sum, Independent

“Remember Me for Me,” Sterling Larose, director; SonReal and Lily Moore, Black Box*Fontana North/Warner

International album of the year

=, Ed Sheeran, Warner

Harry’s House, Harry Styles, Columbia*Sony

Montero, Lil Nas X, Columbia*Sony

Midnights, Taylor Swift, Republic*Universal

Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift, Taylor Swift*Universal

Breakthrough artist of the year

Dax, Columbia*Sony

Devon Cole, Arista*Sony

Preston Pablo, 31 East*Universal

RealestK, Columbia*Sony

Rêve, 31 East*Universal

Breakthrough group of the year

Banx & Ranx, Universal

Harm & Ease, Cosmo Cat*Independent

Rare Americans, EMPIRE/Crooked City*AMPED

Tommy Lefroy, Independent*AWAL

Wild Rivers, Nettwerk*Amped

Songwriter of the year

Abel Tesfaye, publisher: XO Music Publishing/Kobalt Music Publishing

Faouzia, publisher: Faouzia Music/Kobalt Music Publishing

Tate McRae, publisher: T8 Entertainment Inc/Sony Music Publishing

Tenille Townes, publisher: Year of the Dog

TOBi, publisher: Oluwatobi Ajibolade Publishing

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Akeel Henry

Banx & Ranx

Kaytranada

Mike Wise

Murda Beatz

Recording engineer of the year

Derek Hoffman

George Seara

Gus van Go

Jason Dufour

Serban Ghenea

Pop album of the year

In the Meantime, Alessia Cara, Def Jam*Universal

Love Sux, Avril Lavigne, Warner

The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen, 604*Warner

i used to think i could fly, Tate McRae, RCA*Sony

Dawn FM, The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Adult contemporary album of the year

Adventure Book, Francois, Klark Independent

Descendant, Jann Arden, Universal

He Sang She Sang, Marc Jordan & Amy, Sky Linus*Universal/IDLA

Higher, Michael Bublé, Warner

A Tyler Shaw Christmas, Tyler Shaw, Sony

Rock album of the year

Otherness, Alexisonfire, Dine Alone*The Orchard

Crisis Of Faith, Billy Talent, Warner

Get Rollin’, Nickelback, BMG*Warner/ADA

Outta Sight, The Sheepdogs, Warner

Explosions, Three Days Grace, RCA*Sony

Metal/hard music album of the year

Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats, New Damage*The Orchard

Merciless Destruction, Get the Shot, New Damage*The Orchard

Paid In Full, Skull Fist, Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner

Synchro Anarchy, Voivod, Century*Sony

Thought Form Descent, Wake, Metal Blade*Sony

Adult Alternative album of the year

Born Losers, Altameda, Pheromone*Fontana North

The Garden, Basia Bulat, Secret City*F.A.B.

Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan, Arts & Crafts*Universal

Colder Streams, The Sadies, Dine Alone*The Orchard

How Is It That I Should Look at the Stars, The Weather Station, Next Door*Outside

Alternative album of the year

Blue Rev, Alvvays, Celsius Girls*Universal

Duality, Luna Li, AWAL

Sewn Back Together, OMBIIGIZI, Arts & Crafts*Universal

The Unraveling of Puptheband, PUP, Little Dipper*Universal

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq, Six Shooter*Universal

Dance recording of the year

“Afterglow,” Bob Moses and Kasablanca, Astralwerks*Universal

“Shinigami Eyes,” Grimes, Columbia*Sony

“These Nights,” Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo, Armada*Sony

“CTRL + ALT + DEL,” Rêve 31, East*Universal

“Spiral,” Rezz, RCA*Sony

Underground dance single of the year

“Debonair,” Bensley, mau5trap*Independent/AWAL

“Aye Aye,” Blond:Ish and Cameron Jack, Abracadabra*Above Board

“The Time Is (Now),” Fred Everything, Lazy Days*Prime Direct/Paradise

“I Knew Techno,” Greg Gow, Restructured*The Orchard

“Easy,” Tiga, Turbo*!K7

Electronic album of the year

Not OK, Mecha Maiko, NewRetroWave*HHV/Believe

Spectrums, Odonis, Odonis Felte*Secretly

Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix, Rezz, HypnoVizion*Universal

Synthetic Season One, Rich Aucoin, We Are Busy Bodies*Redeye

Interior, Teen Daze, Independent*Believe

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

“When Flowers Bloom,” Adria Kain, ArtHaus*Warner

“If I Get Caught,” dvsn, OVO

“No Longer in the Suburbs,” Dylan Sinclair, Five Stone*The Orchard

“Yessie,” Jessie Reyez, Island*Universal

“WTF,” Savannah Ré, Universal

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

“Please Do Not Lean,” Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood, Republic*Universal

“Palisade,” Jon Vinyl, Vinyl Recordings*Foundation

“All I Need,” Safe, RCA*Sony

“Last One,” Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair, Universal

“How to Make Love,” Thehonestguy, Independent*Believe

Rap single of the year

“Alejandro Sosa,” 6ixbuzz and Pengz, Warner

“Been Himma,” Dom Vallie, Natalus*The Orchard

“Wrath,” Freddie Dredd, RCA*Sony

“Twin Flame,” Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak, RCA*Sony

“Wrong Decisions,” XO*Universal

Rap album/EP of the year

GONZO, Boslen, Capitol*Universal

Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified, Halflife*Universal

The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier, Petal Garden*Believe

Demons Protected by Angels, NAV, XO*Universal

Shall I Continue?, TOBi, RCA

Country album of the year

Way Back, High Valley, Cage Free*The Orchard

Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson, Starseed*Independent

Bronco, Orville Peck, Columbia*Sony

Masquerades, Tenille Townes, RCA*Sony

Good Ol’ Days, The Reklaws, Starseed*Independent

Reggae recording of the year

“Water,” Ammoye, Lulaword*Symphonic

“Like a Star,” Celena, Independent

“Jah Love,” Exco Levi, Independent

“In the Streets,” Kairo McLean, Soul Survival*Independent

“Reggae Party,” Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn, Independent

Contemporary roots album of the year

O Glory, Blackie and The Rodeo Kings, Divine*Warner

That Was You and Me, Fortunate Ones, Sonic *Warner

Hold on to Love, Shakura S’Aida, Independent

Come Morning, The Bros. Landreth, Birthday Cake*The Orchard

House of Dreams, The East Pointers, Nettwerk*Amped

Traditional roots album of the year

Hurricane Clarice, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, Free Dirt*AMPED/MNRK

20 printemps, Le Vent du Nord, La Compagnie du Nord*IDLA

Narrow Line, Mama’s Broke, Free Dirt*AMPED/MNRK

Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Pharis & Jason Romero, Smithsonian Folkways*AMPED/The Orchard

The Empress, The McDades, Independent

Blues album of the year

Long River, Angelique Francis, Independent

Midnight Blues, Crystal Shawanda, True North*Universal/IDLA

Thanks for Tomorrow, Harrison Kennedy, Electro-Fi*Isotope Music/The Orchard

Preach to My Soul, Spencer Mackenzie, Gypsy Soul*Warner

Live at the King Eddy, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, Fontana North*The Orchard

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

Into The Wild, Dan Bremnes, CURB | Word*New Day

Trust, Daniel Ojo, Psalmist*Independent

Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr, BEC*The Orchard

Only Ever Always, Love & The Outcome, CURB | Word*New Day

The Church Will Rise, Tehillah Worship, Independent*Wings

Global music album of the year

In the Footsteps of Rumi, Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian, Glossa*Naxos

Thieves of Dreams, Lenka Lichtenberg, Sunflower*Independent

José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders, Arts & Crafts*Universal

Vox.Infold, Ruby Singh, Independent

Tradisyon, Wesli,WUP/Disques Les Nuits d’Afrique/Cumbancha*Believe

Vocal jazz album of the year

Featuring, Caity Gyorgy, La Reserve*The Orchard

Blue, Diana Panton, Independent*The SRG/ILS Group

Venez donc chez moi, Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer, Justin Time*F.A.B./Nettwerk

Nikki By Starlight, Nikki Yanofsky, MNRK

The Ostara Project, The Ostara Project, Cellar*The Orchard

Jazz album of the year (solo)

Joy, Ernesto Cervini, TPR*A-Train

A Little Louder Now, Lauren Falls, Independent

El Tinajon, Luis Deniz, Modica*Believe

Rumba, Rafael Zaldivar, Effendi*Propagande/Naxos

Kinds of Love, Renee Rosnes, Smoke Sessions*The Orchard

Jazz album of the year (group)

Semantics, Andrew Rathbun Quintet, SteepleChase*Stateside/The Orchard

Talk Memory, BadBadNotGood, People’s Champ*Stem

The History of Us, Carn Davidson 9, TPR*Independent

Desert Bloom, Florian Hoefner Trio, Alma*Universal

The Dragon’s Tail, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles, Independent

Instrumental album of the year

Canadiana, Canadian Brass, Linus*Universal/IDLA

Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More, Esmerine, Constellation*Secretly

Iguana, Hard Rubber Orchestra, Redshift*Independent

Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais, Arts & Crafts*Universal

Lionheart, Stephan Moccio, Decca*Universal

Francophone album of the year

medium Plaisir, Ariane Roy, La maison fauve*Universal

Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger, Secret City*F.A.B.

Pictura De Ipse : Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir, Simone*The Orchard

Crash, Les Louanges, Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard

Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc, Bonsound*Sony/The Orchard

Children’s album of the year

Nice to Meet You, Beppie, Platoon

Say Hello, Jeremy and Jazzy, Hidden Pony*Universal

I Am Love, Splash’N Boots, Independent*The Orchard

Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2, Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats, Golden Carrot*The Orchard

Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great, Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh, Independent

Classical album of the year (solo artist)

Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021, Bruce Liu, Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1, David Jalbert, ATMA*Universal

La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland, Isabel Bayrakdarian, AVIE*Naxos

Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, James Ehnes, Onyx*PIAS America/The Orchard

Fables, Philip Chiu, ATMA*Universal

Classical album of the year (large ensemble)

Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin, Leaf Music*Naxos

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, “Los Angeles,” I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni, ATMA*Universal

Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault, ATMA*Universal

Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen, Independent

Classical album of the year (small ensemble)

Nagamo, Andrew Balfour and musica intima Redshift*Independent

Hemsi: Chamber Works, ARC Ensemble Chandos*Naxos/PIAS

Vagues et ombres, collectif9 Alpha*Independent

Early Italian Cello Concertos, Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe Siècle, Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron, ATMA*Universal

Classical composition of the year

“An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being,” Anthony Tan, Independent

“Bestiary I & II,” Bekah Simms, Centrediscs*Naxos

“The Black Fish,” Keyan Emami, Centrediscs*Naxos

“Prayers for Ruins,” Nicole Lizée, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

“Supervillain Études,” Vincent Ho, Navona*Naxos

Contemporary indigenous artist or group of the year

“Watin,” Aysanabee, Ishkōdé*Universal

“Zhawenim,” Digging Roots, Ishkōdé*Universal r&b

“Code Red,” Indian City, Rising Sun*Warner

“Beyond the Reservoir,” Julian Taylor, Howling Turtle*Warner

“The Crossing,” Susan Aglukark, Aglukark*Universal/IDLA

Traditional indigenous artist or group of the year

kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes, Nehiyaw Soul*Bigstone Cree Nation

Katajjausiit, Iva & Angu, Independent

Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood, Independent

Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree, Independent

Unbreakable, The Bearhead Sisters, Independent

Comedy album of the year

Let Me Hold Your Baby, Courtney Gilmour, Comedy Records*Independent

Splash Pad, Jackie Pirico, Independent

A Person Who Is Gingerbread, Jon Dore, Howl & Roar*Independent

Here Live, Not A Cat, Matt Wright, Chillybrain

Things Black Girls Say – The Album, Zabrina Douglas, Howl & Roar*Independent

Album artwork of the year

Emy Storey (Art Director, Designer, & Photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (Photographer); CRYBABY – Tegan and Sara, Mom+Pop*Redeye

Ian Ilavsky (Art Director & Designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (Illustrator); Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More – Esmerine, Constellation*Secretly

Jud Haynes (Art Director & Designer); Kubasongs – Kubasonics, Independent

Kee Avil (Art Director), Lawrence Fafard (Photographer); Crease – Kee Avil, Constellation*Secretly

Lights (Art Director & Illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (Designer), Matt Barnes (Photographer); PEP – Lights, Fueled By Ramen*Warner