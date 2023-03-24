Here Are All the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performers & Special Guests

Ready for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards? The March 27 event will see a whole host of celebrities and musicians at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, attending as performers and making special appearances.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will include nine performances across a variety of genres, including a set from Lenny Kravitz — who doubles as the host for the ceremony — Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Latto, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay, who will appear at the event live from its Music of the Spheres World Tour stop in Brazil.

P!nk will also take the stage one month following the release of her ninth studio album, Trustfall, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. In addition to performing, the star will be honored as the ICON award recipient, which acknowledges her achievements spanning three decades. Taylor Swift, a 14-time iHeartRadio Music Award winner, will receive the Innovator award. Swift, who is not performing, is also up for seven awards, including the song of the year and artist of the year categories.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will also feature special appearances from Cher, Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, Donald Faison, H.E.R., Joel McHale, Jordan Davis, Nicole Scherzinger, Nikki Glaser, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, Vella Lovell, Zach Braff and more. LL Cool J was previously announced to make a special appearance during the ceremony.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox on Monday, March 27, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Here are all the performers and special guests for the event:

Performers:

Lenny Kravitz

P!nk

Kelly Clarkson

Coldplay

Keith Urban

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Muni Long

Cody Johnson

Latto

Special Appearances: