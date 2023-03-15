Questlove Wins Music Podcast of the Year at 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards (Full List)

Questlove won best music podcast of the year at the fifth annual iHeartPodcast Awards on Tuesday (March 14). The virtual event, hosted by actor and comedian Brian Baumgartner, was video-streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and Facebook Page and broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Charlamagne Tha God presented the award to Questlove, host of Questlove Supreme. This adds to Questlove’s growing trophy collection which includes an Oscar for directing Summer of Soul and six Grammys.

Sportscaster Bob Costas opened the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards.

Jason Alexander and Peter Tilden presented the fan-voted podcast of the year award to Las Culturistas. Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang thanked Marc Maron and Snookie for paving the way in podcasting.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison presented Nicole Byer, host of Why Won’t You Date Me, with best comedy podcast of the year. Alex Borstein later presented Byer with her second award of the night for best overall host.

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger awarded the new best overall ensemble award to Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett of SmartLess.

The show also featured appearances by Mayim Bialik, Colin Cowherd, Malcolm Gladwell, Draymond Green, Bethany Joy Lenz, Enrique Santos, Angela Yee and more.

Executive producers for the 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards are John Sykes, Tom Poleman, Conal Byrne and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia, and Deviants Media Studio founder Ivan Dudynsky and show runner Jayson Belt.

Here’s the full list of 2023 iHeartPodcast Awards winners:

Social Impact Icon Award: Dr. Laurie Santos and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford

Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award: Kara Swisher

Innovator Icon Award: Ashley Flowers

Podcast of the Year Award: Las Culturistas

Best Overall Ensemble: SmartLess

Best Overall Host: Nicole Byer

Best Music Podcast: Questlove Supreme

Best TV & Film Podcast: Films to be Buried With

Best Pop Culture Podcast: Decoder Ring

Best Business & Finance Podcast: Planet Money

Best Comedy Podcast: Why Won’t You Date Me

Best Crime Podcast: Believe Her

Best Food Podcast: The Sporkful

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast: Maintenance Phase

Best History Podcast: You’re Wrong About

Best Kids & Family Podcast: Wow in the World

Best News Podcast: The Daily

Best Fiction Podcast: Welcome to Night Vale

Best Sports Podcast: The Draymond Green Show

Best Science Podcast: Radiolab

Best Technology Podcast: Pivot

Best Ad Read Podcast: Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Best Political Podcast: NPR Politics Podcast

Best Spanish Language Podcast: Ciudad Mágica

Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast: Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast: Natch Beaut

Best Travel Podcast: Atlas Obscura

Best Green Podcast: TED Climate

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast: On Being

Best Branded Podcast: Smart Talks with IBM

Best Emerging Podcast: Sounds Like a Cult

Best International Podcast: El Viaje (Mexico)

More information can be found at iHeartPodcastAwards.com.