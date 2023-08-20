Burna Boy Leads in 2023 Headies Awards Nominations: Full List (Exclusive)

Burna Boy is the top nominee for the 2023 Headies Awards, which celebrates Pan-African and Afrobeats talent. Burna Boy received 10 nominations, including African artiste of the year, best Afrobeats album, best male artiste and song of the year.

Asake received eight nods. Rema, who collaborated on the global smash “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez, receive five nods, as did Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel and Pheelz each received five nods. Oxlade tallied four nods, while Ruger had three.

Drake, Future, Gomez, Don Toliver and Ed Sheeran are vying for international artist of the year at the show, which will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta on Sept. 3. The show will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network.

Sean “Love” Combs is slated to receive an International Artiste Recognition award. Youssou N’dour will receive a Hall of Fame award.

Bayanni, Khaid, Guchi, Bloody Civilian, Odumodublvck and Eltee Skhillz are competing for rookie of the year. The winner will receive not only glory, but also also a solar-powered, two-bedroom, fully furnished house.

This is the 16th edition of the Headies Awards. In the past year, three major, all-genre music awards shows have introduced Afrobeats or African music categories. The American Music Awards were the first major music awards show to add such a category. They added favorite Afrobeats artist at the show that aired Nov. 20, 2022. Wizkid was the inaugural winner, beating Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML and Tems.

The MTV Video Music Awards added a new category this year — best Afrobeats. The front-runner is Rema & Gomez’s “Calm Down,” which is nominated in two other categories, best song and best collaboration.

The Grammys added a similar category, best African music performance, this year (for the awards that will be presented on Feb. 4, 2024). Grammy nominations will be announced on Nov. 10.

The Headies Awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, were established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

This will mark the show’s second year at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. It was held in Lagos or Nigeria every year from 2006 to 2021 (except 2017 and 2020, when there was no ceremony).

“We are so excited that The Headies will return to American soil once again,” Ayo Animashaun, CEO and founder of the Headies Awards, said in a statement. “We know that Afrobeats connects people all around the globe, and this year’s event exemplifies and celebrates the power of our culture. The Headies will be an evening not only of dynamic talent, but also memorable moments that will resonate with audiences worldwide.”

The eligibility period is January 2022 to March 2023.

For more details on the 16th Annual Headies Awards, visit theheadies.com.

Here is the full list of nominations for the 2023 Headies Awards.

International Artiste Recognition

Sean “Love” Combs

­Hall of Fame

Youssou N’dour

Special Recognition

Sound Sultan

International Artist of the Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Album of the Year

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Mr Money With the Vibe – Asake

Rave And Roses – Rema

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

Outlaw – Victony

Timeless – Davido

Song of the Year

“Calm Down” – Rema

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn

“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

Rookie of the Year

Bayanni

Khaid

Guchi

Bloody Civilian

Odumodublvck

Eltee Skhillz

Best Recording of the Year

“Alone” – Burna Boy

“Soweto” – Victony & Tempoe

“I’m A Mess” – Omah Lay

“Ku Lo Sa” – Oxlade

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir

“No Woman, No Cry” – Tems

Producer of the Year

Magicsticks – “Sungba Remix” (Asake)

P.Prime, Tmxo & Pheelz – “Electricty” (Pheelz Ft Davido)

Andre Vibez & London – “Calm Down” (Rema)

Tempoe – “Soweto” (Victony & Tempoe)

Kel-P – “Kpe Paso” (Wande Coal & Olamide)

Rexxie – “Abracadabra” (Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii & Wizkid)

Songwriter of the Year

Simi Kosoko, Godsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata – “Loyal” (Simi)

Stanley Didia, Adebajo Adebanjo – “I’m A Mess” (Omah Lay)

Tems, Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” (Rihanna)

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Austin Jnr Iornongu Iwar, Peace Oredope, Ludwig Goransson – “Alone” (Burna Boy)

Daniel Benson “In My Mind” (Bnxn)

Fuayefika Maxwell – Earth Song (Wizard Chan)

Best R&B Single

“For My Hand” – Burna Boy Ft. Ed Sheeran

“Mmadu” – Ckay

“Just 4 U” – Dami Oniru

“Red Wine” – Preye

“Hard To Find” – Chike – Ft. Flavour

“Loyal” – Simi Ft. Fave

Best Rap Single

“Hustle” – Reminisce

“Big Energy” – Ladipoe

“Back In Uni” – Blaqbonez

“Bando Diaries” – Psychoyp

“Declan Rice” – Odumodublvck

“My Bro” – Jeriq Ft. Phyno

Best Alternative Song

“Earth Song” – Wizard Chan

“Final Champion” – Cruel Santino

“The Traveller” – Basketmouth Ft The Cavemen

“In A Loop” – Boj Ft Moliy & Mellissa

“Game Changer” (Dike) – Flavour

“Tinko Tinko” – Obongjayar

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – “Memories”

Simi – “Loyal”

Waje – “In Between“

Liya – “Adua Remix”

Preye – “Red Wine”

Dami Oniru – “Just 4 U”

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Ric Hassani – “My Only Baby”

Magixx – “Love Don’t Cost A Dime”

Chike – “Spell Remix”

Praiz – “Reckless”

Wande Coal – “Kpe Paso”

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez & Perliks – “Back In Uni” (Blaqbonez)

Tg Omori – “Pbuy” (Asake)

Director Pink– “Spell Remix” (Chike & Oxlade)

Tg Omori – “Bandana” (Fireboy & Asake)

Director K – “Common Person” (Burna Boy)

Director K – “Calm Down” (Rema)

Best Collaboration

Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”

Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”

Pheelz Ft. Bnxn – “Finesse”

Spyro Ft. Tiwa Savage – “Who’s Your Guy Remix”

Pheelz Ft. Davido – “Electricity”

Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”

Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”

Asake – “Joha”

Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”

Poco Lee & Hotkid – “Otilo”

Mohbad – “Peace”

Afrobeats Single of the Year

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft Bnxn

“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro

“Asiwaju” – Ruger

Headies’ Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – “Asiwaju”

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Fireboy Dml & Asake – “Bandana”

Ayra Star – “Rush”

Asake – “Terminator”

Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”

Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”

Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”

Best West African Artiste of the Year

­Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African Artiste of the Year

Zuchu

Diamond Platinumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

Best North African Artiste of the Year

Marwa Loud – Morocco

Wegz – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Soolking – Algeria

Best Southern African Artiste of the Year

Aka (South Africa)

Nasty C – South Africa

Costa Titch – South Africa

Uncle Waffles – South Africa

Focalistic – South Africa

Dj Tarico – Mozambique

Best Central African Artiste of the Year

Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic of Congo

Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic of Congo

Matias Damasio – Angola

Emma’a – Gabon

Libianca – Cameroon

Best R&B Album

Home – Johnny Drille

The Brother’s Keeper – Chike

Reckless – Praiz

Waje 2.0 – Waje

Matter of Time – Dami Oniru

To Be Honest (Tbh) – Simi

Best Alternative Album

Horoscopes – Basketmouth

Gbagada Express – Boj

Some Nights I Dream of Doors – Obongjayar

Subaru Boys: Final Heaven – Cruel Santino

Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable – Somadina

Native World – Native Sound System

Best Rap Album

Fly Talk Only – Payper Corleone

Palmwine Music Vol 3 – Show Dem Camp

Young Preacher – Blaqbonez

Ypszn3 – Psychoyp

Teslim: The Energy Still Lives in Me – Vector

Billion Dollar Dream – Jeriq

Next Rated

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

African Artiste of the Year

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Lyricist on the Roll

Ladipoe – “Clowns”

Vector – “Clowns”

Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”

Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”

A-Q – “Family First”

Tec (Sdc) – “Live Life”

Best Inspirational Single

“Stand Strong” – Davido Ft Sunday Service Choir

“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest

“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo

“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze

Digital Artiste of the Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake