‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & ‘Elvis’ Lead 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Nominations: Full List

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Elvis lead the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nominations with three nods each – best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million, best song written and/or recorded for a film, and best music supervision in a trailer – film.

Ten songs were nominated for best song written and/or recorded for a film. Four of them were shortlisted for Academy Awards in December. (Oscar nods will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, including closely watched songs by megastars Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. Those songs are, respectively, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; and “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. The fourth GMS nominee shortlisted for an Oscar is “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The six songs that failed to make the Oscar shortlist but were recognized here are “Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues, “Honey to the Bee” from Catherine Called Birdy; “Vegas” from Elvis; “Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru; “Ready as I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker; and “A Song in My Heart” from The Valet.

For the first time this year, video game composers are nominated alongside music supervisors in a new category– best music supervision in a video game (original). Four other new categories have been added – best music supervision for a non-theatrically released film; best music supervision for a trailer – series; best music supervision for a trailer – video game & interactive; and best music supervision in advertising: $500K total production & post-production budget.

GMS winners will be revealed in a ceremony at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5. This will be their first in-person awards event since the 2020 show, which was also at the Wiltern. The event will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, video games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers. Tickets are available only to members of GMS and their Friends of the Guild subscription.

“We’re so excited to be back and able to host the awards ceremony in-person at the Wiltern again!” GMS president Joel C. High and vice president Madonna Wade-Reed said in a statement. “We’ve got a great show lined up for this year which will include live performances, special tributes, and more. We’ll also be live-streaming for those unable to join us in person so they can tune in virtually. The Guild is looking forward to celebrating even more music supervisors, artists, and performers with the addition of our new categories and increase in nominees.”

Still to be announced are the GMS Icon Award and the Legacy Award bestowing recognition to an artist and a music supervisor whose role in the industry reaches excellence.

For more information on the ceremony, visit GMSAwards.com. For more information on the organization, visit GuildofMusicSupervisors.com.

Here’s the complete list of nominations for the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisor Awards.

FILM

Best song written and/or recorded for a film

“Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues; Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard; Performer: Ruth B; Music Supervisor: Joel C. High

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems; Performer: Rihanna; Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan

“Honey to the Bee” from Catherine Called Birdy; Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page; Performer: Misty Miller; Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg

“Vegas” from Elvis; Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed; Performer: Doja Cat; Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted

“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki; Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux; Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert

“Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru; Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker; Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala; Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy

“Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker; Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile; Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile; Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop; Performer: Lady Gaga; Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing; Songwriter: Taylor Swift; Performer: Taylor Swift; Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers

“A Song in My Heart” from The Valet; Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira; Performer: Gaby Moreno; Music Supervisor: Howard Paar

Best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million

Joel C. High – A Jazzman’s Blues

Dave Jordan – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Anton Monsted – Elvis

Julie Glaze Houlihan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval – The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham – I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch – Minions: The Rise of Gru

Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright – TÁR

Tom MacDougall – Turning Red

Best music supervision for film budgeted $25 million and under

Joe Rudge – Armageddon Time

Robin Urdang – Bones and All

Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dushiyan Piruthivirajah – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver – Spoiler Alert

Best music supervision for film budgeted $10 million and under

Jonathan McHugh – Butter

Willa Yudell – Call Jane

Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth

Guillaume Baurez – Corsage

Rupert Hollier – Living

Rob Lowry – On the Count of Three

Leah Harrison, Season Kent – Press Play

Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams – sam & kate

Joe Rudge – X

Best music supervision for a non-theatrically released film

Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt – Along for the Ride

Joel C. High, Sami Posner – Blue’s Big City Adventure

Rob Lowry – Do Revenge

Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden – Fresh

Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy – Love in the Villa

Becky Bentham – Matilda (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical)

Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver – Purple Beatz

Linda Cohen – Spirited

Rob Lowry – Wendell and Wild

Howard Paar – The Valet

TELEVISION

Best song written and/or recorded for television

“Walking On Sunshine” from Acapulco – Season 1 Ep. 10 – “You Should Hear How She Talks About You”; Songwriter: Kimberley Rew; Performers: Rodrigo Urquidi, Rossana de León; Music Supervisors: Javier Nuño, Joe Rodriguez

“Maybe Monica” from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 Ep. 5 – “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People”; Songwriters: Tom Mizer, Curtis Moore; Performer: Josh A. Dawson; Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang

“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”; Songwriter: Harry Nilsson; Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver; Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

“Two Shots” from The Afterparty – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Yasper”; Songwriters: Jack Dolgen, Jonathan Lajoie; Performers: Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou; Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman

“Trouble” from MOOD – Season 1 Ep. 6 – “F*** the Fake Sh**”; Songwriters: Nicôle Lecky, Camille Angelina Purcell ‘Kamille’, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr ‘KZ’; Performer: Lecky; Music Supervisors: Ed Bailie, Abi Leland

“Let’s Live for Today” from Pachinko – Season 1 Ep. 8 – “Chapter Eight”; Songwriters: Michael Julien, Guilio Rapetti Mogol, Norman David Shapiro; Performer: Leenalchi; Music Supervisor: Michael Hill

“Seduce & Scheme” from Rap Sh!t – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Something for the Hood”, Ep. 4 – “Something for the Clubs”, Ep. 5 – “Something for the Weekend”, Ep. 6 – “Something for the Gram”, Ep. 7 – “Something for the DJ”, Ep. 8 – “Something for the Road”; Songwriters: Larry Dwayne Batiste, Isaac Earl Bynum, Khia Chambers, Brittany Dickinson, Aida Goitom, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Clayton Richardson, Seandrea Sledge, Bill Summers. Kevin Toney, Michael J. Williams; Performers: Shawna & Mia; Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre

“Get It on the Floor” from P-Valley – Season 2 Ep. 6 – “Savage,” Ep. 9 – “Snow”; Songwriters: Julian Mason, Antwon D. Moore, Megan Pete, Kelton Lanier Scott II; Performers: J. Alphonse Nicholson, Megan Thee Stallion; Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Katori Hall

Best music supervision – television comedy or musical

Kier Lehman – The Afterparty Season 1

Kier Lehman – Insecure Season 5

Nora Felder, Janine Scalise – Better Things Season 5

Ed Bailie, Abi Leland – MOOD Season 1

Adam Anders, Amanda Krieg Thomas – Monarch Season 1

Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Thomas Patterson – The Resort Season 1

Amanda Krieg Thomas – Pam & Tommy Season 1

Best music supervision – television drama

Ciara Elwis – Bad Sisters Season 1

Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul Season 6

Justin Kamps – Bridgerton Season 2

Jen Malone, Adam Leber – Euphoria Season 2

Ollie White – Industry Season 2

Dave Jordan, Shannon Murphy – Ms. Marvel Season 1

Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, Katori Hall – P-Valley Season 2

Nora Felder – Stranger Things Season 4

Best music supervision – reality television

Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars Season 3

Sarah Bromberg, Gary Lubansky, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2

Brandon Boucher – The Real World Homecoming Season 3

Greg Danylyshyn, Ben Hochstein – The Kardashians Season 1

Jon Ernst – Siesta Key Season 4

Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – The Come Up Season 1

DOCUMENTARIES

Best music supervision for a documentary

Dawn Sutter Madell – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Justin Feldman – Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues

Jonathan Zalben – Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes

Allison Wood – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Best music supervision in a docuseries

Amanda Krieg Thomas – The Andy Warhol Diaries

Ross Sellwood – My Life as a Rolling Stone

Dan Wilcox – Street Food USA

Barry Cole – They Call Me Magic

Andrea von Foerster – Welcome to Wrexham

VIDEO GAMES

Best music supervision in a video game (synch)

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Alex Hackford, Duncan Smith – Gran Turismo 7

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – Need for Speed Unbound

Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – Saint’s Row V

Best music supervision in a video game (original)

Simon Landry, Rossen Yankov – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök; Composer: Stephanie Economou

Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour | Season 2 – Master of Arms | Season 3 – Escalation; Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater

Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II; Composer: Sarah Schachner

Richard Beddow – Total War: Warhammer III; Composers: Jamie Christopherson, Jim Fowler, Ian Livingstone, Simon Ravn, Tim Wynn

TRAILERS

Best music supervision in a trailer – film

Evelin Garcia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – Elvis (trailer 2)

Anny Colvin – Avatar: The Way of the Water

Gregory Sweeney – Men Official Trailer

Matthew Bailey, Shawn Stevens – Empire of Light, Trailer “Home”

Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Official Teaser Trailer

Bobby Gumm – Three Thousand Years of Longing

Maggie Baron – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Cynthia Blondelle, Heather Kreamer – Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Official Trailer

Best music supervision in a trailer – series

Will Quiney – Atlanta Season 3 ‘Visitors’

Bobby Gumm – Stranger Things 4

Scenery Sumandra, Gregory Sweeney – The Idol – Official Teaser #3

Brian Sotelo – Black Bird

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The White Lotus – Season 2

Dylan Bostick, Chris Restivo – Atlanta “Shillin'”

Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The Boys Season 3 (full trailer)

Kelsey Mitchell – Perry Mason Season 2 Teaser (HBO)

Evelin Garcia – Andor – Teaser “Reckoning”

Emma Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – The Crown Season 5

Best music supervision in a trailer – video game & interactive

Glenn Herweijer, Simon Landry, Ben Sumner, Jack Thompson – Assassins Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Cinematic World Premiere

Naaman Snell – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer

Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – Wild Hearts Reveal Trailer

Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Ryan Tomlin; Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – World Gameplay Reveal Trailer

ADVERTISING

Best music supervision in advertising (synch)

Buzzy Cohen, Quinn Donnell – Airbnb – Strangers

Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – New York Times – Independent Journalism | The New York Times | Jordan

Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – iPad – Election

Anton Trailer – Johnnie Walker – Anthem

Jessie Kalikow, Scott McDaniel, Nargis Sheerazie – Apple – Chocolate

Daciay Quenah – Zillow – Nightswimming

Frederic Schindler – Amazon Fashion – Amazon Fashion Holiday 2022

Best music supervision in advertising (original music)

Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – Start Up – Apple October Opener

Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story

Aron Helfet, Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – Apple September Event Opener

Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Hennessy – HENNESSY X NBA: GAME NEVER STOPS

Will Eichler, Chip Herter – Taco Bell – The Grande Escape