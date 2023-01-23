‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & ‘Elvis’ Lead 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Nominations: Full List

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Elvis lead the 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nominations with three nods each – best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million, best song written and/or recorded for a film, and best music supervision in a trailer – film.
Ten songs were nominated for best song written and/or recorded for a film. Four of them were shortlisted for Academy Awards in December. (Oscar nods will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, including closely watched songs by megastars Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift. Those songs are, respectively, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; and “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing. The fourth GMS nominee shortlisted for an Oscar is “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The six songs that failed to make the Oscar shortlist but were recognized here are “Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues, “Honey to the Bee” from Catherine Called Birdy; “Vegas” from Elvis; “Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru; “Ready as I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker; and “A Song in My Heart” from The Valet.
For the first time this year, video game composers are nominated alongside music supervisors in a new category– best music supervision in a video game (original). Four other new categories have been added – best music supervision for a non-theatrically released film; best music supervision for a trailer – series; best music supervision for a trailer – video game & interactive; and best music supervision in advertising: $500K total production & post-production budget.
GMS winners will be revealed in a ceremony at The Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5. This will be their first in-person awards event since the 2020 show, which was also at the Wiltern. The event will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person.
The awards celebrate outstanding achievement in the craft of music supervision in film, television, video games, documentaries, advertising, and trailers. Tickets are available only to members of GMS and their Friends of the Guild subscription.
“We’re so excited to be back and able to host the awards ceremony in-person at the Wiltern again!” GMS president Joel C. High and vice president Madonna Wade-Reed said in a statement. “We’ve got a great show lined up for this year which will include live performances, special tributes, and more. We’ll also be live-streaming for those unable to join us in person so they can tune in virtually. The Guild is looking forward to celebrating even more music supervisors, artists, and performers with the addition of our new categories and increase in nominees.”
Still to be announced are the GMS Icon Award and the Legacy Award bestowing recognition to an artist and a music supervisor whose role in the industry reaches excellence.
For more information on the ceremony, visit GMSAwards.com. For more information on the organization, visit GuildofMusicSupervisors.com.
Here’s the complete list of nominations for the 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisor Awards.
FILM
Best song written and/or recorded for a film
“Paper Airplanes” from A Jazzman’s Blues; Songwriters: Ruth Berhe, Terence Blanchard; Performer: Ruth B; Music Supervisor: Joel C. High
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Songwriters: Robyn Fenty PKA Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi PKA Tems; Performer: Rihanna; Music Supervisor: Dave Jordan
“Honey to the Bee” from Catherine Called Birdy; Songwriters: James Marr, Wendy Page; Performer: Misty Miller; Music Supervisors: Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg
“Vegas” from Elvis; Songwriters: Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Amala Dlamini, David Sprecher, Rogét Chahayed; Performer: Doja Cat; Music Supervisor: Anton Monsted
“This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Songwriters: Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski Miyawaki; Performers: David Byrne, Mitski, Son Lux; Music Supervisors: Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert
“Turn Up the Sunshine” from Minions: The Rise of Gru; Songwriters: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger, Kevin Parker; Performers: Diana Ross, Tame Impala; Music Supervisors: Mike Knobloch, Rachel Levy
“Ready As I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker; Songwriters: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile; Performers: Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile; Music Supervisors: Jill Meyers, Drew Bayers
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Songwriters: Lady Gaga, BloodPop; Performer: Lady Gaga; Music Supervisor: Randy Spendlove
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing; Songwriter: Taylor Swift; Performer: Taylor Swift; Music Supervisor: Spring Aspers
“A Song in My Heart” from The Valet; Songwriters: Gaby Moreno, Heitor Pereira; Performer: Gaby Moreno; Music Supervisor: Howard Paar
Best music supervision for film budgeted over $25 million
Joel C. High – A Jazzman’s Blues
Dave Jordan – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Anton Monsted – Elvis
Julie Glaze Houlihan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Tom Wolfe, Manish Raval – The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Maureen Crowe, Becky Bentham – I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Rachel Levy, Mike Knobloch – Minions: The Rise of Gru
Mike Knobloch, Natalie Hayden, Lucy Bright – TÁR
Tom MacDougall – Turning Red
Best music supervision for film budgeted $25 million and under
Joe Rudge – Armageddon Time
Robin Urdang – Bones and All
Lauren Marie Mikus, Bruce Gilbert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dushiyan Piruthivirajah – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Natalie Hayden, Garrett McElver – Spoiler Alert
Best music supervision for film budgeted $10 million and under
Jonathan McHugh – Butter
Willa Yudell – Call Jane
Rob Lowry – Cha Cha Real Smooth
Guillaume Baurez – Corsage
Rupert Hollier – Living
Rob Lowry – On the Count of Three
Leah Harrison, Season Kent – Press Play
Graham Kurzner, Orian Williams – sam & kate
Joe Rudge – X
Best music supervision for a non-theatrically released film
Jane Abernethy, Jessica Berndt – Along for the Ride
Joel C. High, Sami Posner – Blue’s Big City Adventure
Rob Lowry – Do Revenge
Gabe Hilfer, Henry van Roden – Fresh
Raven Davenport, Shannon Murphy – Love in the Villa
Becky Bentham – Matilda (Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical)
Lauren Denemark, Julian Drucker, Andrew Weaver – Purple Beatz
Linda Cohen – Spirited
Rob Lowry – Wendell and Wild
Howard Paar – The Valet
TELEVISION
Best song written and/or recorded for television
“Walking On Sunshine” from Acapulco – Season 1 Ep. 10 – “You Should Hear How She Talks About You”; Songwriter: Kimberley Rew; Performers: Rodrigo Urquidi, Rossana de León; Music Supervisors: Javier Nuño, Joe Rodriguez
“Maybe Monica” from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 4 Ep. 5 – “How to Chew Quietly and Influence People”; Songwriters: Tom Mizer, Curtis Moore; Performer: Josh A. Dawson; Music Supervisor: Robin Urdang
“Perfect Day” from Better Call Saul – Season 6 Ep. 9 – “Fun and Games”; Songwriter: Harry Nilsson; Performers: Dresage, Slow Shiver; Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
“Two Shots” from The Afterparty – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Yasper”; Songwriters: Jack Dolgen, Jonathan Lajoie; Performers: Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Jamie Demetriou; Music Supervisor: Kier Lehman
“Trouble” from MOOD – Season 1 Ep. 6 – “F*** the Fake Sh**”; Songwriters: Nicôle Lecky, Camille Angelina Purcell ‘Kamille’, Kwame Kwei-Armah Jr ‘KZ’; Performer: Lecky; Music Supervisors: Ed Bailie, Abi Leland
“Let’s Live for Today” from Pachinko – Season 1 Ep. 8 – “Chapter Eight”; Songwriters: Michael Julien, Guilio Rapetti Mogol, Norman David Shapiro; Performer: Leenalchi; Music Supervisor: Michael Hill
“Seduce & Scheme” from Rap Sh!t – Season 1 Ep. 3 – “Something for the Hood”, Ep. 4 – “Something for the Clubs”, Ep. 5 – “Something for the Weekend”, Ep. 6 – “Something for the Gram”, Ep. 7 – “Something for the DJ”, Ep. 8 – “Something for the Road”; Songwriters: Larry Dwayne Batiste, Isaac Earl Bynum, Khia Chambers, Brittany Dickinson, Aida Goitom, Floyd Nathaniel Hills, Clayton Richardson, Seandrea Sledge, Bill Summers. Kevin Toney, Michael J. Williams; Performers: Shawna & Mia; Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Philippe Pierre
“Get It on the Floor” from P-Valley – Season 2 Ep. 6 – “Savage,” Ep. 9 – “Snow”; Songwriters: Julian Mason, Antwon D. Moore, Megan Pete, Kelton Lanier Scott II; Performers: J. Alphonse Nicholson, Megan Thee Stallion; Music Supervisors: Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Katori Hall
Best music supervision – television comedy or musical
Kier Lehman – The Afterparty Season 1
Kier Lehman – Insecure Season 5
Nora Felder, Janine Scalise – Better Things Season 5
Ed Bailie, Abi Leland – MOOD Season 1
Adam Anders, Amanda Krieg Thomas – Monarch Season 1
Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4
Thomas Patterson – The Resort Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas – Pam & Tommy Season 1
Best music supervision – television drama
Ciara Elwis – Bad Sisters Season 1
Thomas Golubić – Better Call Saul Season 6
Justin Kamps – Bridgerton Season 2
Jen Malone, Adam Leber – Euphoria Season 2
Ollie White – Industry Season 2
Dave Jordan, Shannon Murphy – Ms. Marvel Season 1
Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg, Katori Hall – P-Valley Season 2
Nora Felder – Stranger Things Season 4
Best music supervision – reality television
Peter Davis – The Challenge: All Stars Season 3
Sarah Bromberg, Gary Lubansky, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles Season 2
Brandon Boucher – The Real World Homecoming Season 3
Greg Danylyshyn, Ben Hochstein – The Kardashians Season 1
Jon Ernst – Siesta Key Season 4
Adam Brodsky, Rivka Rose – The Come Up Season 1
DOCUMENTARIES
Best music supervision for a documentary
Dawn Sutter Madell – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Justin Feldman – Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues
Jonathan Zalben – Ron Carter: Finding the Right Notes
Allison Wood – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Best music supervision in a docuseries
Amanda Krieg Thomas – The Andy Warhol Diaries
Ross Sellwood – My Life as a Rolling Stone
Dan Wilcox – Street Food USA
Barry Cole – They Call Me Magic
Andrea von Foerster – Welcome to Wrexham
VIDEO GAMES
Best music supervision in a video game (synch)
Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Alex Hackford, Duncan Smith – Gran Turismo 7
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Steve Schnur – Need for Speed Unbound
Dylan Bostick, Josh Kessler – Saint’s Row V
Best music supervision in a video game (original)
Simon Landry, Rossen Yankov – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök; Composer: Stephanie Economou
Steve Schnur – Battlefield 2042 DLC – Season 1 – Zero Hour | Season 2 – Master of Arms | Season 3 – Escalation; Composers: Hildur Guðnadóttir, Sam Slater
Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II; Composer: Sarah Schachner
Richard Beddow – Total War: Warhammer III; Composers: Jamie Christopherson, Jim Fowler, Ian Livingstone, Simon Ravn, Tim Wynn
TRAILERS
Best music supervision in a trailer – film
Evelin Garcia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Teaser “Leaders”
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – Elvis (trailer 2)
Anny Colvin – Avatar: The Way of the Water
Gregory Sweeney – Men Official Trailer
Matthew Bailey, Shawn Stevens – Empire of Light, Trailer “Home”
Sanaz Lavaedian, Marina Polites – Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scenery Samundra, Gregory Sweeney – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Official Teaser Trailer
Bobby Gumm – Three Thousand Years of Longing
Maggie Baron – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Cynthia Blondelle, Heather Kreamer – Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 Official Trailer
Best music supervision in a trailer – series
Will Quiney – Atlanta Season 3 ‘Visitors’
Bobby Gumm – Stranger Things 4
Scenery Sumandra, Gregory Sweeney – The Idol – Official Teaser #3
Brian Sotelo – Black Bird
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The White Lotus – Season 2
Dylan Bostick, Chris Restivo – Atlanta “Shillin'”
Deric Berberabe, Jordan Silverberg – The Boys Season 3 (full trailer)
Kelsey Mitchell – Perry Mason Season 2 Teaser (HBO)
Evelin Garcia – Andor – Teaser “Reckoning”
Emma Allaway, Eduardo Fontes Williams – The Crown Season 5
Best music supervision in a trailer – video game & interactive
Glenn Herweijer, Simon Landry, Ben Sumner, Jack Thompson – Assassins Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Cinematic World Premiere
Naaman Snell – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Launch Trailer
Raphaella Lima, Michael Sherwood – Wild Hearts Reveal Trailer
Ryan Tomlin, Brandon Young – Warzone 2.0 Launch Trailer | Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
Ryan Tomlin; Brandon Young – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – World Gameplay Reveal Trailer
ADVERTISING
Best music supervision in advertising (synch)
Buzzy Cohen, Quinn Donnell – Airbnb – Strangers
Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – New York Times – Independent Journalism | The New York Times | Jordan
Abbey Hendrix, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – The Greatest
Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – iPad – Election
Anton Trailer – Johnnie Walker – Anthem
Jessie Kalikow, Scott McDaniel, Nargis Sheerazie – Apple – Chocolate
Daciay Quenah – Zillow – Nightswimming
Frederic Schindler – Amazon Fashion – Amazon Fashion Holiday 2022
Best music supervision in advertising (original music)
Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – Start Up – Apple October Opener
Sunny Kapoor, Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Meta – Good Ideas Deserve to be Found: A (Slightly) Life-Changing Story
Aron Helfet, Josh Marcy, Nicole Palko – Apple – Apple September Event Opener
Mike Ladman, Brad Nayman, Brandy Ricker – Hennessy – HENNESSY X NBA: GAME NEVER STOPS
Will Eichler, Chip Herter – Taco Bell – The Grande Escape