Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live)

The 2023 Grammys have arrived!

Starting with the Grammy Premiere Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and followed by the prime-time Grammy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+, all 91 awards will handed out on Sunday (Feb. 3) in downtown Los Angeles.

Will top nominee Beyoncé, who has nine 2023 nods, also be the top winner at the 65th annual Grammy Awards? Or could it be Kendrick Lamar (eight nominations)? Or maybe Adele or Brandi Carlile, with seven apiece?

Related Viola Davis Becomes an EGOT With Grammy Win

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s a lot to keep track of, but that’s where Billboard comes in. Follow along all Sunday as we update the winners list in real time below:

Record of the Year

Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard Lohr, engineers/mixers; Bjorn Engelmann, mastering engineer

“Easy on Me,” Adele

Greg Kurstin, producer; Julian Burg, Torn Elmhirst & Greg Kurstin, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Beyonce, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Brandon Harding, Chris McLaughlin & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

D’Mile & H.E.R., producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea & Pat Kelly, engineers/mixers

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Torn Elmhirst & Michael Harris, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Crate Classics, Linden Jay, Aynzli Jones & Yeti Beats, producers; Jesse Ray Ernster & Rian Lewis, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy, producer; Neal Pogue & Karl Wingate, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Beach Noise, producer; Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, Ray Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer & Johnathan Thrner, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson & Kid Harpoon, producers; Jeremy Hatcher & Spike Stent, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s).

Voyage, ABBA

Benny Andersson, producer; Benny Andersson & Bernard LOhr, engineers/mixers; Benny Andersson & Bjorn Ulvaeus, songwriters; Bjorn Engelmann, mastering engineer

30, Adele

Shawn Everett, Ludwig Goransson, Inflo, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Joey Pecoraro & Shellback, producers; Julian Burg, Steve Churchyard, Tom Elmhirst, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, Sam Holland, Michael Ilbert, Inflo, Greg Kurstin, Riley Mackin & Lasse Marten, engineers/mixers; Adele Adkins, Ludwig Goransson, Dean Josiah Cover, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Greg Kurstin, Max Martin & Shellback, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Rauw Alejandro, Buscabulla, Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Bomba Estereo & The Marias, featured artists; Demy & Clipz, Elikai, HAZE, La Paciencia, Cheo Legendary, MAG, MagicEnElBeat, Mora, Jota Rosa, Subelo Neo & Tainy, producers; Josh Gudwin & Roberto Rosado, engineers/mixers; Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Raquel Berrios, Joshua Conway, Mick Coogan, Orlando Javier Valle Vega, Jesus Nieves Cortes, Luis Del Valle, Marcos Masis, Gabriel Mora, Elena Rose, Liliana Margarita Saumet & Maria Zardoya, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Renaissance, Beyonce

Beam, Grace Jones & Tems, featured artists; Jameil Aossey, Bah, Beam, Beyonce, Bloodpop, Boi-lDa, Cadenza, AI Cres, Mike Dean, Honey Dijon, Kelman Duran, Harry Edwards, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ivor Guest, Guiltybeatz, Hit-Boy, Jens Christian Isaksen, Leven Kali, Lil Ju, MeLo-X, No I.D., NovaWav, Chris Penny, P2J, Rissi, SlaO, Raphael Saadiq, Neenyo, Skrillex, Luke Solomon, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Syd, Sevn Thomas, Sol Was & Stuart White, producers; Chi Coney, Russell Graham, Guiltybeatz, Brandon Harding, Hotae Alexander Jang, Chris McLaughlin, Delroy “Phatta” Pottinger, Andrea Roberts, Steve Rusch, Jabbar Stevens & Stuart White, engineers/mixers; Denisia “@Biu June” Andrews, Danielle Balbuena, Tyshane Thompson, Kevin Marquis Bellrnon, Sydney Bennett, Beyonce, Jerel Black, Michael Thcker, Atia Boggs p/k/a Ink, Dustin Bowie, David Debrandon Brown, S. Carter, Nija Charles, Sabrina Claudio, Solomon Fagenson Cole, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Alexander Guy Cook, Lavar Coppin, Almando Cresso, Mike Dean, Saliou Diagne, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jordan Douglas, Aubrey Drake Graham, Kelman Duran, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Dave Giles II, Derrick Carrington Gray, Nick Green, Larry Griffin Jr, Ronald Banful, Dave Hamelin, Aviel Calev Hirschfield, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Ariowa Irosogie, Leven Kali, Ricky Lawson, Tizita Makuria, Julian Martrel Mason, Daniel Memmi, Cherdericka Nichols, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Temilade Openiyi, Patrick Paige II From The Internet, Jimi Stephen Payton, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Michael Pollack, Richard Isong, Honey Redmond, Derek Renfroe, Andrew Richardson, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers, Oliver Rodigan, Freddie Ross, Raphael Saadiq, Matthew Samuels, Sean Seaton, Skrillex, Corece Smith, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, Jabbar Stevens, Christopher A. Stewart, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas, Jr. & Jesse Wilson, songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

DJ Khaled, Dave East, Fabolous, Fivio Foreign, Griselda, H.E.R., Jadakiss, Moneybagg Yo, Ne-Yo, Anderson .Paak, Rerny Ma & Usher, featured artists; Alissia, Tarik Azzouz, Bengineer, Blacka Din Me, Roget Chahayed, Cool & Dre, Ben Billions, DJ Cassidy, DJ Khaled, D’Mile, Wonda, Bongo Bytheway, H.E.R., Hostile Beats, Eric Hudson, London On Da Track, Leon Michels, Nova Wav, Anderson.Paak, Sl!Mwav, Streetrunner, Swizz Beatz & J White Did It, producers; Derek Ali, Ben Chang, Luis Bordeaux, Bryce Bordone, Lauren D’Elia, Chris Galland, Serban Ghenea, Akeel Henry, Jaycen Joshua, Pat Kelly, Jhair Lazo, Sharnele Mackie, Manny Marroquin, Dave Medrano, Ari Morris, Parks, Juan Pefia, Ben Sedano, Kev Spencer, Julio Ulloa & Jodie Grayson Williams, engineers/mixers; Alissia Beneviste, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Archer, Bianca Atterberry, Tarik Azzouz, Mary J. Blige, David Brewster, David Brown, Shawn Butler, Roget Chahayed, Ant Clemons, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Kasseern Dean, Benjamin Diehl, DJ Cassidy, Jocelyn Donald, Jerry Duplessis, Uforo Ebong, Demst Emile II, John Jackson, Adriana Flores, Gabriella Wilson, Shawn Hibbler, Charles A. Hinshaw, Jamie Hurton, Eric Hudson, Jason Phillips, Khaled Khaled, London Holmes, Andre “Dre” Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie, Leon Michels, Jerome Monroe, Jr., Kim Owens, Brandon Anderson, Jerernie “Benny The Butcher” Pennick, Bryan Ponce, Demond “Conway The Machine” Price, Peter Skellem, Shaffer Smith, Nicholas Warwar, Deforrest Taylor, Tiara Thomas, Marcello “Cool” Valenzano, Alvin “Westside Gunn” Worthy, Anthony Jerrnaine White & Leon Youngblood, songwriters

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Lucius, featured artist; Dave Cobb & Shooter Jennings, producers; Brandon Bell, Dave Cobb, Torn Elmhirst, Michael Harris & Shooter Jennings, engineers/mixers; Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

BTS, Jacob Collier, Selena Gomez & We Are KING, featured artists; Jacob Collier, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, Kang Hyo-Won, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson, Paris Strother & We Are KING, producers; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, The Dream Team, Duncan Fuller, Serban Ghenea, Daniel Green, John Hanes, Jon Hopkins, Michael I!bert, Max Martin, Bill Rahko, Bart Schoudel, Rik Simpson & Paris Strother, engineers/mixers; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Denise Carite, Will Champion, Jacob Collier, Derek Dixie, Sam Faison, Stephen Fry, Daniel Green, Oscar Holter, Jon Hopkins, Jung Ho-Seok, Chris Martin, Max Martin, John Metcalfe, Leland Tyler Wayne, Bill Rahko, Kim Narn-Joon, Jesse Rogg, Davide Rossi, Rik Simpson, Amber Strother, Paris Strother, Min Yoon-Gi, Federico Vindver & Olivia Waithe, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem, Blxst, Sam Dew, Ghostface Killah, Beth Gibbons, Kodak Black, Tanna Leone, Taylour Paige, Amanda Reifer, Sampha & Summer Walker, featured artists; The Alchemist, Baby Keem, Craig Balrnoris, Beach Noise, Bekon, Boi-lda, Cardo, Dahi, DJ Khalil, The Donuts, FNZ, Frano, Sergiu Gherrnan, Emile Haynie, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Tyler Mehlenbacher, OKLAMA, Rascal, Sounwave, Jahaan Sweet, Tae Beast, Duval Timothy & Pharrell Williams, producers; Derek Ali, Matt Anthony, Beach Noise, Rob Bisel, David Bishop, Troy Bourgeois, Andrew Boyd, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Derek Garcia, Chad Gordon, James Hunt, Johnny Kosich, Manny Marroquin, Erwing Olivares, Raymond J Scavo III, Matt Schaeffer, Cyrus Taghipour, Johnathan Turner & Joe Visciano, engineers/mixers; KhalilAbdul-Rahman, Hykeem Carter, Craig Balrnoris, Beach Noise, Daniel Tannenbaum, Daniel Tannenbaum, Stephen Lee Bruner, Matthew Burdette, Isaac John De Boni, Sam Dew, Anthony Dixon, Victor Ekpo, Sergiu Gherrnan, Dennis Coles, Beth Gibbons, Frano Huett, StuartJohnson, Bill K. Kapri, Jake Kosich, JohnnyKosich, Daniel Krieger, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald LaTour, Mario Luciano, Daniel Alan Maman, Timothy Maxey, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Michael John Mule, D. Natche, OKLAMA, Jason Pounds, Rascal, Amanda Reifer, Matthew Samuels, Avante Santana, Matt Schaeffer, Sampha Sisay, Mark Spears, Homer Steinweiss, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Donte Lamar Perkins, Duval Timothy, Summer Walker & Pharrell Williams, songwriters;Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Special, Lizzo

Benny Blanco, Quelle Chris, Daoud, Omer Fedi, ILYA, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, The Monsters & Strangerz, Phoelix, Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin & Pop Wansel, producers; Benny Blanco, Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Jacob Ferguson, Serban Ghenea, Jeremy Hatcher, Andrew Hey, Sam Holland, ILYA, Stefan Johnson, Jens Jungkurth, Patrick Kehrier, Ian Kirkpatrick, Damien Lewis, Bill Malina, Manny Marroquin & Ricky Reed, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daoud Anthony, Jonathan Bellion, Benjamin Levin, Thomas Brenneck, Christian Devivo, Omer Fedi, Eric Frederic, Ilya Salrnanzadeh, Melissa Jefferson, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Ian Kirkpatrick, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Nate Mercereau, Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Michael Neil, Michael Pollack, Mark Ronson, Blake Slatkin, Peter Svensson, Gavin Chris Tennille, Theron Makiel Thomas, Andrew Wansel & Emily Warren, songwriters; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Sammy Witte, producers; Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Spike Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland, Harry Styles & Sammy Witte, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Song of the Year

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“abcdefu,” Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E.Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

This category recognizes an artist whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“BamBam,” Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay & BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone & Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

WINNER: Higher, Michael Buble

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

WINNER: Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo & Miguel

Diplo & Maximilian Jaeger, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, producers; David Guetta & Timofey Reznikov, mixers

“Intimidated,” KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.

H.E.R. & KAYTRANADA, producers; KAYTRANADA, mixer

“On My Knees,” RUFUS DU SOL

Jason Evigan & RUFUS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

Renaissance, Beyonce

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, ODESZA

Surrender, RUFUS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 50% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing greater than 75% playing time of new recordings.

Between Dreaming and Joy, Jeff Coffin

Not Tight, DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz, Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau

WINNER: Empire Central, Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” The Black Keys

WINNER: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

“Call Me Little Sunshine,” Ghost

“We’ll Be Back,” Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed,” Muse

WINNER: “Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony lommi

“Blackout,” Turnstile

Best Rock Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Black Summer,” Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout,” Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

WINNER: “Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream,” Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)

“Patient Number 9,” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

WINNER: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative Alternative music recordings.

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty,” Big Thief

“King,” Florence + The Machine

WINNER: “Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

Vocal or Instrumental.

WE, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Bjork

WINNER: Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

“VIRGO’S GROOVE,” Beyoncé

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

WINNER: “Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’,” Babyface feat. Ella Mai

WINNER: “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” Beyoncé

“’Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J.Blige

Best R&B Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

WINNER: “CUFF IT,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyonce, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant., Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J.Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded progressive vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

Operation Funk, Cory Henry

WINNER: Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy

Drones, Terrace Martin

Starfruit, Moonchild

Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas

Best R&B Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new R&B recordings.

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

WINNER: Black Radio lll, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“pushin P,” Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug

“F.N.F.(Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

WINNER: “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

“BEAUTIFUL,” DJ Khaled feat. Future & SZA

WINNER: “WAIT FOR U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E.Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F.LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

WINNER: “The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future feat. Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future feat. Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new rap recordings.

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr.Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

WINNER: “Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You- Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

WINNER: “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Circles Around This Town,” Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was a Cowboy,” Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

WINNER: “‘Til You Can’t,” Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new country recordings.

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

WINNER: A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

Positano Songs, Will Ackerman

Joy, Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana, Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger, Cheryl B. Engelhardt

WINNER: Mystic Mirror, White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

“Rounds (Live),” Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Track from: New Standards Vol. 1 (Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens)

“Keep Holding On,” Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling,” Melissa Aldana, soloist

Track from: 12 Stars

“Call of the Drum,” Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko,” John Beasley, soloist

Track from: Bird Lives (John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band)

WINNER: “Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Track from: Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival (Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

The Evening: Live at APPARATUS, The Baylor Project

WINNER: Linger Awhile, Samara Joy

Fade to Black, Carmen Lundy

Fifty, The Manhattan Transfer With the WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song, Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

WINNER: New Standards Vol. 1, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live in Italy, Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese& esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion, Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

Bird Lives, John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman, Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directedby Christian Jacob

WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage, Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR BigBand Conducted by Michael Abene

Architecture of Storms, Remy Le Boeurs Assembly of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

For vocal or instrumental albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

WINNER: Fandango at the Wall In New York, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra feat. The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisalida, Danilo Perez feat. The Global Messengers

If You Will, Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul, Arturo Sandoval

Musica De Las Americas, Miguel Zenon

Best Gospel Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

“Positive,” Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

“When I Pray,” DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

WINNER: “Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton feat. Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian music single or track (including pop, rap/hip-hop, Latin, or rock).

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder feat. Dante Howe and Maverick City Music; Dante Howe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

“So Good,” DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

“For God Is With Us,” for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke SmaUbone, songwriters

WINNER: “Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

Die to Live, Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live), Ricky Dillard

Clarity, DOE

WINNER: Kingdom Book One Deluxe, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New, Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, Latin, or rock recordings.

Lion, Elevation Worship

WINNER: Breathe, Maverick City Music

Life After Death, TobyMac

Always, Chris Tomlin

My Jesus, Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

Let’s Just Praise the Lord, Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots, Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family, Willie Nelson

2:22, Karen Peck & New River

WINNER: The Urban Hymnal, Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

AGUILERA, Christina Aguilera

WINNER: Pasieros, Ruben Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

VIAJANTE, Fonseca

Dharma +, Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Musica Urbana recordings.

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2, Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY, Daddy Yankee

La 167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new Latin rock or alternative recordings.

El Alimento, Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte

Alegoria, Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez

WINNER: MOTOMAMI, Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

Abeja Reina, Chiquis

WINNER: Un Canto por Mexico – El Musical, Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe), Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido, Christian Nodal

Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solis

Best Tropical Latin Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

WINNER: Pa’lla Voy, Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz, La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B, Victor Manuelle

Legendario, Tito Nieves

lmagenes Latinas, Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version),” Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

“Life According to Raechel,” Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty,” Fantastic Negrito

WINNER: “Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter,” Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Americana performance. Award to the artist(s).

“Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith],” Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again,” Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

“The Message,” Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

“You And Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

WINNER: “Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Bright Star,” Anais Mitchell, songwriter (Anais Mitchell)

“Forever,” Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High and Lonesome,” T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

WINNER: “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter,” Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius)

Best Americana Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

WINNER: In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way, Dr. John

Good to Be…, Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That…, Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

Toward the Fray, The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain, Peter Rowan

WINNER: Crooked Tree, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside, Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

Heavy Load Blues, Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie, Buddy Guy

WINNER: Get On Board, Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down, John Mayall

Mississippi Son, Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

Done Come Too Far, Shemekia Copeland

Crown, Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance, Ben Harper

Set Sail, North Mississippi Allstars

WINNER: Brother Johnny, Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

Spellbound, Judy Collins

WINNER: Revealer, Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of the Line, Janis Ian

Age of Apathy, Aoife O’Donovan

Hell on Church Street, Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

Full Circle, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul feat. LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani, Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani- Live at the Getty Center, Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man, Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

WINNER: Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new reggae recordings.

WINNER: The Kalling, Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted, Koffee

Scorcha, Sean Paul

Third Time’s the Charm, Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi, Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

For new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

Udhero Na, Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love, Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last, Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down, Rocky Dawuni feat. Blvk H3ro

WINNER: Bayethe, Wouter KeUerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini, Burna Boy

Queen of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us…(Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley feat. Manu Delago

WINNER: Sakura, Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

Into the Little Blue House, Wendy and DB

Los Fabulosos, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

WINNER: The Movement, Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go!, Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet, Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense, Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks, Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World, Lin-Manuel Miranda

WINNER: Finding Me, Viola Davis

Music Is History, Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new spoken word poetry recordings.

Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

WINNER: The Poet Who Sat by the Door, J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly., Amir Sulaiman

Best Comedy Album

For albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new recordings.

WINNER: The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

For albums containing greater 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principal vocalist(s), and the album producer(s) of 50% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of 50% or more of a score of a new recording are eligible for an Award if any previous recording of said score has not been nominated in this category.

Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

WINNER: Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ the Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live on Opening Night

Joe Deighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Award to the principal artist(s) and/or ‘in studio’ producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

ELVIS, Various Artists

WINNER: Encanto, Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

West Side Story, Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, or other visual media.

The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer

WINNER: Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer

No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Award to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, video games and other interactive media.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Austin Wintory, composer

WINNER: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou, composer

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Richard Jacques, composer

Old World, Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

A Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Be Alive” [From King Richard], Beyonce & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyonce)

“Carolina” [From Where the Crawdads Sing], Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] Bloodpop & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King], Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson feat. Angelique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red], Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

WINNER: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto], Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitan – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto- Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

A Composer’s Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

“African Tales,” Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

“El Pais Invisible,” Miguel Zenon, composer (Miguel Zenon, Jose Antonio Zayas Caban, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: AI-Musafir Blues,” Danilo Perez, composer (Danilo Perez feat. The Global Messengers)

WINNER: “Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

“Snapshots,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song), Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton feat. Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love,” Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness),” Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

WINNER: “Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren,John Beasley & The SWR Big Band feat. Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

“Let It Happen,” Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices I No Love Dying,” Cecile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cecile McLorin Salvant)

WINNER: “Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram),” Nathan Schram & Decca Stevens, arrangers (Decca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Beginningless Beginning, Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors(Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers, William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful, Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos, Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist, Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess, Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set), Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book, Paul Sabre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

WINNER: In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83, Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clave Recordings, Fernando Gonzalez, album notes writer (AstorPiazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady, Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942, John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations- The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern…, Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

A Songwriter’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Amy Allen

• “For My Friends” (King Princess)

• “The Hardest Part” (Alexander23)

• “If We Were a Party” (Alexander23)

• “If You Love Me” (Lizzo)

• “Magic Wand” (Alexander23)

• “Matilda” (Harry Styles)

• “Move Me” (Charli XCX)

• “Too Bad” (King Princess)

• “Vicious” (Sabrina Carpenter)

Nija Charles

• “Cozy” (Beyonce)

• “Ex for a Reason” (Summer Walker with JT from City Girls)

• “Good Love” (City Girls feat. Usher)

• “Iykyk” (Lil Durk feat. Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

• “Lobby” (Anitta & Missy Elliott)

• “Ride for You” (Meek Mill feat. Kehlani)

• “Sweetest Pie” (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa)

• “Tangerine” (Kehlani)

• “Throw It Away” (Summer Walker)

WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.

• “Boyfriends” (Harry Styles)

• “Can I Get It” (Adele)

• “Careless” (FKA Twigs feat. Daniel Caesar)

• “C’mon Baby Cry” (Orville Peck)

• “Dotted Lines” (King Princess)

• “Let You Go” (Diplo & TSHA)

• “No Good Reason” (Omar Apollo)

• “Thank You Song” (FKA Twigs)

• “To Be Loved” (Adele)

The-Dream

• “Break My Soul” (Beyonce)

• “Church Girl” (Beyonce)

• “Energy” (Beyonce)

• “I’m That Girl” (Beyonce)

• “Mercedes” (Brent Faiyaz)

• “Rock N Roll” (Pusha T feat. Kanye West and Kid Cudi)

• “Rolling Stone” (Brent Faiyaz)

• “Summer Renaissance” (Beyonce)

• “Thique” (Beyonce)

Laura Veltz

• “Background Music” (Maren Morris)

• “Feed” (Demi Lovato)

• “Humble Quest” (Maren Morris)

• “Pain” (Ingrid Andress)

• “29” (Demi Lovato)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

Adolescence, George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; RyanSchwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio lll, Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouche, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloe and the Next 20th Century, Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; AdamAyan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

WINNER: Harry’s House, Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg, Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

• “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” (Taylor Swift)

• Dance Fever (Florence+ The Machine)

• “I Still Believe” (Diana Ross)

• Minions: The Rise of Gru (Various Artists)

• “Part of the Band” (The 1975)

Dan Auerbach

• Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys)

• “El Bueno y El Malo” (Hermanos Gutierrez)

• Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers)

• Rich White Hooky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.)

• Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists)

• Strange Time to Be Alive (Early James)

• Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal)

• “Tres Hermanos” (Hermanos Gutierrez)

• Young Blood (Marcus King)

Boi-lda

• “Chronicles” (Cordae feat. H.E.R. & Lil Durk)

• “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

• “Heated” (Beyonce)

• “Mafia” (Travis Scott)

• “N95” (Kendrick Lamar)

• “Nail Tech” (Jack Harlow)

• “Not Another Love Song” (Ella Mai)

• “Scarred” (Giveon)

• “Silent Hill” (Kendrick Lamar)

Dahi

• “Buttons” (Steve Lacy)

• “Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar)

• “Die Hard” (Kendrick Lamar)

• “DJ Quik” (Vince Staples)

• “Father Time” (Kendrick Lamar feat. Sampha)

• “Give You the World” (Steve Lacy)

• “Mercury” (Steve Lacy)

• “Mirror” (Kendrick Lamar)

• “Rich Spirit” (Kendrick Lamar)

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

• Candy Drip (Lucky Daye)

• An Evening With Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak And Silk Sonic)

• “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Mary J. Blige)

• “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best Remixed Recording

A Remixer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

WINNER: “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

“Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix),” Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyonce)

“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix),” Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix),” Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix),” Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

For vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new immersive mix of four or more channels. Award to the immersive mix engineer, immersive producer (if any) and immersive mastering engineer (if any).

AGUILERA, Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

WINNER: Divine Tides, Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories…Do Not Open, Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart,immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing the Invisible – Focus 1, Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

An Engineer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

WINNER: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making of the Orchestra, Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No.6; Stucky: Silent Spring, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives, Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Thvayhun – Beatitudes for a Wounded World, Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No.2 & Selected Film Themes, Bernhard Giittler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

A Producer’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

Jonathan Allen

• Aspire (Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre, Enrico Fagone & London Symphony Orchestra)

• Cooper: Continuum (Jessica Cottis, Adjoah Andoh, Clio Gould & The Oculus Ensemble)

• Muse (Sheku Kanneh-Mason & Isa.ta Kanneh-Mason)

• Origins (Lucie Horsch)

• Saudade (Plinio Fernandes)

• Schubert: Winterreise (Benjamin Appl)

• Secret Love Letters (Lisa Batiashvili, Yannik Nezet-Seguin & Philadelphia Orchestra)

• Song (Sheku Kanneh-Mason)

Christoph Franke

• Brahms & Berg: Violin Concertos (Christian Tetzlaff, Robin Ticciati & Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin)

• John Wiliams – The Berlin Concert (John Williams & Berliner Philharmoniker)

• Mendelssohn: Piano Concertos (Lars Vogt & Orchestre De Chambre De Paris)

• Mozart: Complete Piano Sonatas (Elisabeth Leonskaja)

• Mozart Y Mambo: Cuban Dances (Sarah Willis, Jose Antonio Mendez Padron & Havana Lyceum Orchestra)

James Ginsburg

• As We Are (Julian Velasco)

• Avant L’Orage- French String Trios (Black Oak Ensemble)

• Gems From Armenia (Aznavoorian Duo)

• Stephenson: Symphony No. 3, ‘Visions’ (Vladimir Kulenovic & Lake Forest Symphony)

• Trios From Contemporary Chicago (Lincoln Trio)

• When There Are No Words -Revolutionary Works for Oboe and Piano (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush)

Elaine Martone

• Beethoven: The Last Sonatas (Gerardo Teissonniere)

• Big Things (Icarus Quartet)

• Perspectives (Third Coast Percussion)

• Schnittke: Concerto for Piano and Strings; Prokofiev: Symphony No. 2 (Yefim Bronfrnan, Franz Weiser-Most & The Cleveland Orchestra)

• Strauss: Three Tone Poems (Franz Weiser-Most & The Cleveland Orchestra)

• Upon Further Reflection (John Wilson)

WINNER: Judith Sherman

• Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists)

• Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-Andre Hamelin)

• Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-Andre Hamelin)

• Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takacs Quartet)

• Huang Ro’s A Dust in Time (Del Sol Quartet)

• It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim)

• Leon: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent)

• Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & leva Jokubaviciute)

• Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony)

Best Orchestral Performance

Award to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath of the World, Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians of the University of Michigan Department of Chamber Music & University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Dvorak: Symphonies Nos. 7-9, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It, Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams – The Berlin Concert, John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

WINNER: Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman, Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Award to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) of a world premiere Opera recording only.

Aucoin: Eurydice, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakob J6zef Orlinski; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

WINNER: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X – The Life and Times of Malcolm X, Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Dav6ne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project;Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Award to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

Bach: St. John Passion, John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

WINNER: Born, Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Allyn Perez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

For new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets, Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances, Neave Trio

Perspectives, Third Coast Percussion

WINNER: Shaw: Evergreen, Attacca Quartet

What Is American, PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Award to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

Abels: Isolation Variation, Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art of Life, Danill Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations, Mitsuko Uchida

WINNER: Letters for the Future, Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town – The Music of Zoran Krajacic, Mak Grgic

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Award to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with greater than 50% playing time of new material.

Eden, Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (II Porno D’Oro)

How Do I Find You, Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?, Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sanchez, pianist (J’NaiBridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger – Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly, Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooldyn Rider& The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

WINNER: Voice of Nature- The Anthropocene, Renee Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

Award to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 50% playing time of the album, and to the Composer and Librettist (if applicable) with over 50% playing time of a world premiere recording only.

WINNER: An Adoption Story, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire, JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert for Ukraine, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds, Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

A Composer’s Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

Akiho: Ligneous Suite, Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations, Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God, Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

WINNER: Puts: Contact, Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved, Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pave & Hub New Music)

Best Music Video

Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

“Easy on Me,” Adele

Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

“Yet to Come,” BTS

Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Sub, video producer

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

WINNER: All Too Well: The Short Film, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

For concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Adele One Night Only, Adele

Paul Dugdale, video director; Raj Kapoor & BenWinston, video producers

Our World, Justin Bieber

Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, AndyMininger & Scott Ratner, video producers

Billie Eilish Live at The O2, Billie Eilish

Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers

Motomami (Rosalia TikTok Live Performance), Rosalia

Ferran Echegaray, Rosalia Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors

WINNER: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story, Various Artists

Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer