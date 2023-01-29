Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles will perform on the 2023 Grammy Awards, set for Sunday, Feb. 5. The announcement was made on Sunday (Jan. 29) during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game aired on CBS, the Grammys’ network since 1973.

Styles is nominated for six Grammys, including album, record and song of the year. These are his first nominations in Big Four categories.

The Recording Academy made its first performers announcement on Wednesday (Jan. 25) – Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith & Kim Petras.

All of these are artists are nominated in Big Four categories this year except for Smith & Petras and Combs. “Unholy” by Smith & Petras would almost certainly have been nominated for record and song of the year, but the single was released just eight days before eligibility closed on Sept. 30, 2021 – a bit too late to fully register with Grammy voters. As it is, it is nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Styles performed “Watermelon Sugar” on the Grammy telecast two years ago. Styles also won his first Grammy for the track – best pop solo performance.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted for the third year in a row by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah. The show will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins the team for the first time as director. Eric Cook is co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton. David Wild is producer.

Prior to the telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.grammy.com. Randy Rainbow, a first-time Grammy nominee this year for best comedy album for A Little Brains, A Little Talent, is co-hosting the show. His co-host has yet to be named.