Here Are the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Recording Academy has added compilation producer and music supervisor credits for the nominees for best compilation soundtrack for visual media. These names were not on the nominations list when it was first published on Nov. 15.

The category pits the soundtracks to four feature films – ELVIS, Encanto, Top Gun: Maverick and West Side Story – against the soundtrack to a TV series, Stranger Things. The soundtrack from that Netflix series is vying to become the second from a TV series to win in this category, following Boardwalk Empire: Vol. 1 (2012).The category was introduced in 2000.

Four of these five soundtracks are credited to Various Artists, rather than specific artists. The exception is Top Gun: Maverick, which is credited to Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe. Those individuals are also credited as compilation producers, but they would each win just one Grammy if the album won. Gaga won in this category three years ago for A Star Is Born. She was also credited as both an artist and compilation producer on that soundtrack.

ELVIS would be the sixth soundtrack from a biopic to win in this category, following Ray (Ray Charles, 2006), Walk the Line (Johnny Cash, 2007), Miles Ahead (Miles Davis, 2017), The Greatest Showman (P.T. Barnum, 2019) and The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Billie Holiday, 2022).

Here are the nominees for best compilation soundtrack for visual media, with newly added credits shown.

ELVIS (Various Artists)

Dave Cobb, Baz Luhrmann, Jamieson Shaw & Elliott Wheeler, compilation producers; Anton Monsted, music supervisor

Encanto (Various Artists)

Mike Elizondo, Tom MacDougall & Lin-Manuel Miranda, compilation producers

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) (Various Artists)

Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer, compilation producers; Nora Felder, music supervisor

Top Gun: Maverick (Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe, artists)

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer, compilation producers

West Side Story (Various Artists)

David Newman, Matt Sullivan & Jeanine Tesori, compilation producers