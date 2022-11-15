Lizzo, GAYLE & More Artists React to 2023 Grammy Nominations

Hundreds of artists and tens of thousands of music fans watched with bated breath as Grammy season officially began Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15), when the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced.

Related 2023 Grammy Nomination Snubs and Surprises

The news was delivered in an hour-long live-streamed show on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel, with John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo and more guests there to announce each category’s competitors. It brought an end to many weeks of speculation over who will face off at the Feb. 5, 2023 ceremony, particularly in the contentious album of the year category. (Yes, Adele and Beyoncé are indeed headed for a rematch.)

The real showdown is still a couple months away, but first-time nominees and Grammy vets alike are taking to social media to share their excitement in lieu of the honor — because, as everyone knows, it’s an honor just to be nominated.

“I’M CRYING,” wrote GAYLE, who received her first ever nod for song of the year with “abcdefu,” posting a tearful selfie on her Instagram story. “SONG OF THE F–KING YEAR.”

On his story, Machine Gun Kelly shared a video on his story showing him holding hands with Megan Fox, cheering and jumping over a chair upon hearing his name called for the best rock album category. In another video, he calls longtime collaborator Travis Barker and eagerly delivers the news: “Wake up birthday man, we’re nominated for a mother f–king Grammy!”

Lizzo started her day with a major surprise: that her album Special was nominated alongside her pal Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and more. “I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?” she tweeted minutes after the Grammy noms were announced.

Anitta shared an emotional video reacting to her name being announced in the best new artist category. “Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever,” she tweeted. “Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine.”

See how artists are reacting to their 2023 Grammy nominations below:

I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!? 😱 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) November 15, 2022

I’m crying so bad right now!!!! Never give up on your dreams yall!!! Shit gone get rough… but DONT GIVE UP 🥺😭🏆🙏 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) November 15, 2022

Lots of love for all the other nominees making history ❤️ @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/9umtjlmZbQ — Anitta (@Anitta) November 15, 2022

Thank you @RecordingAcad for three 2023 GRAMMY nominations for Music Of The Spheres



– Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (My Universe with @BTS_twt)

– Best Pop Vocal Album

– Album Of The Year



✨🪐💜 pic.twitter.com/R6CpNjiHwm — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 15, 2022

Thank you @djkhaled for bringing us all together for this amazing record #GODDID https://t.co/9Gp3HxMS7k — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 15, 2022

Well this is a Tuesday mornin I can hang my hat on!! 🤠I’m so honored to be nominated with some of my best friends. Can’t wait to celebrate country music together. And a big congrats to all the nominees. Giddy up it’s Grammy time! pic.twitter.com/VcYrK1vjHw — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) November 15, 2022

the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic. here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst. 🥹🤍😭 pic.twitter.com/hSdHxAIUga — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 15, 2022

The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL 🔥🏆 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) November 15, 2022

OMG! We can’t believe our eyes and ears, but we just got nominated as Best New Artist at the #GRAMMYs!! We really couldn’t be more THANKFUL and excited about it ❤️❤️❤️

Thanks to the Academy and all of you who have always supported us with love ⭐@RecordingAcad https://t.co/oMDTqImshU — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) November 15, 2022

Chileeeeee 😭 omgomgomg akksekspPqls wtf AHHHH — Nij (@amnija_) November 15, 2022

Holy moly! That’s good company! Huge thanks 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/ETvehVC5vk — Anaïs Mitchell (@anaismitchell) November 15, 2022

I can barely keep my tear ducts from overloading. It’s not about a nomination or a trophy for me. I’m the orphan from Atlanta Ga. I have no parents I only have their pictures replaying in my mind. Some of those moments I can’t seem to remember like my mothers hands or my — THE-DREAM (@TheKingDream) November 15, 2022

Bruh I actually got nominated for producer of the year 😫 — D'mile (@DMile85) November 15, 2022