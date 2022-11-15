Lizzo, GAYLE & More Artists React to 2023 Grammy Nominations

Hundreds of artists and tens of thousands of music fans watched with bated breath as Grammy season officially began Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15), when the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards were announced.
The news was delivered in an hour-long live-streamed show on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube channel, with John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo and more guests there to announce each category’s competitors. It brought an end to many weeks of speculation over who will face off at the Feb. 5, 2023 ceremony, particularly in the contentious album of the year category. (Yes, Adele and Beyoncé are indeed headed for a rematch.)
The real showdown is still a couple months away, but first-time nominees and Grammy vets alike are taking to social media to share their excitement in lieu of the honor — because, as everyone knows, it’s an honor just to be nominated.
“I’M CRYING,” wrote GAYLE, who received her first ever nod for song of the year with “abcdefu,” posting a tearful selfie on her Instagram story. “SONG OF THE F–KING YEAR.”
On his story, Machine Gun Kelly shared a video on his story showing him holding hands with Megan Fox, cheering and jumping over a chair upon hearing his name called for the best rock album category. In another video, he calls longtime collaborator Travis Barker and eagerly delivers the news: “Wake up birthday man, we’re nominated for a mother f–king Grammy!”
Lizzo started her day with a major surprise: that her album Special was nominated alongside her pal Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny and more. “I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?” she tweeted minutes after the Grammy noms were announced.
Anitta shared an emotional video reacting to her name being announced in the best new artist category. “Thank you, thank you, thank you… grateful forever,” she tweeted. “Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine.”
See how artists are reacting to their 2023 Grammy nominations below: